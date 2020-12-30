Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, December 27, 1995
When everything is considered, the sky is the only real limit. Craig, Alan and Ariel Biggs, who own and operate Preston Flying Service, recently completed six years of work on their “pride and joy” and when it was finished got to take it up for a spin. Since that initial flight around the local airport, the Biggs family has put 20 test-flight hours on their home-built, RV-4 tail-dragger airplane.
Two were honored for decades of service in the Lions club. The Monarch Lions Club has seen many changes over the years, but service to others has been the theme for members since it was first chartered in 1935. Rulon Dunn joined in Twin Falls, while Merlin Smith joined locally. Merlin said there are only three charter members alive today in Preston, but the other member had become inactive over the years.
It was a standing room only crowd, said Dr. Jerry Waddoups, principal of Oakwood Elementary, as the Oakwood and Pioneer Schools presented a “Winter Showcase.” Students of music, under the direction of Suzette Spackman, presented songs learned throughout the year, including some Christmas carols.
Jefferson eighth grade students who study the course “Exploring Technology” are learning just what it takes to design and build a bridge. Each student, in order to receive an “A” for the course, had to build a bridge that would hold their own body weight, or more. Under the direction of high school instructor Rick Brodock, bridges were constructed from strips of alder wood, one quarter inch square. Students agreed it wasn’t as easy as it looked.
50 Years Ago, December 31, 1970
The contract for building the new First Bank and Trust building in Preston was awarded to Dockstader Construction Company of Preston. Construction will begin as soon as possible with completion expected by mid-summer.
Jill Baird and Ann Keller met with an accident when the car Jill was driving skidded into a horse about one mile south of where the girls live. The horse landed on the hood and broke out the windshield. The girls escaped with minor injuries.
West Side turned thumbs down on the Franklin county school consolidation election with a vote of 295 against and 138 for. Eastside electors carried the measure 369 for to 127 against. The measure needed a majority in both districts. The measure raised considerable controversy on the West Side as is reflected in the returns.
A slight snow fall during Christmas weekend made roads of the area slippery from black ice, though no major accidents were reported. Three accidents were noted by the State Highway patrol, but with total damage to all the cars there was no visible sign of injury.
Congratulations to Willis R. Oliverson, National Quality Award winner. The coveted award is made annually by the National Association of Life Underwriters to insurance consultants who are successful in maintaining much of their insurance in force year after year. – Beneficial Life Insurance Company
75 Years Ago, January 3, 1946
Preston high mitt artists have commenced practice for the year and a considerable number of boys are working out each day in the gymnasium in preparation for the coming season of boxing. Durwood Hulse will coach the boys. He is an old boxer from way back, now on the retired list, and hopes to round out a strong group of mittmen from the talent he has on hand.
Royce Fuhriman of Franklin was the principal speaker at the Rotary luncheon. He told of many of his experiences as a Japanese prisoner of war. He was interned for 41 months, held captive in the Philippines at the surrender of Bataan and made the “Death March” to Camp O’Donnel.
What should be a real lesson to the rural people of Franklin county is that of the fire hazard. In the past year there have been numerous homes, barns and hay stacks burned to the ground, not to mention two modern school buildings. The fire at Weston three weeks ago when the $63,000 high school building was completely destroyed should be the last shred of evidence necessary to convince rural residents of the need for a county-wide fire control district, financed by the people themselves.
On New Year’s Eve the annual “Moo Cow Carnival” was held in Clifton. It was usually held at Weston High but since their building burned down it was held there. The building was filled to capacity and also filled with baled straw, confetti, and paper hats. Everyone had an enjoyable time.
Dancing every Saturday in the Preston Opera House. Music by the Thatcher Panthers. Admission $.75 a couple/Extra Lady, $.25
100 Years Ago, December, 1920
A Chevrolet Sedan car stolen from Logan is somewhere stranded between Lewiston and Swan Lake. Any information please notify Sheriff Beckstead.
Lost: One auto outside curtain between Preston and Glendale. Finder please return to Citizen office and receive reward.
A number of men were laid off at the sugar factory because of the bad state of the roads.
It is rumored that contracts have been let for the extension of the Interurban railroad to the west side of the valley.
A comedy! Nothing like it. Fourth ward meeting house. If you can’t laugh, order the hearse for your case is hopeless. Twenty-five entertainers. A character entertainment. Two and a half hours of enjoyment.
Mr. A. J. Brown, field agent for The Amalgamated Sugar company states that the company has quite a lot of pulp, which 1920 contractors can get. The company will load the pulp on cars at ten cents per ton, at silo. As the weather is good the farmers should take advantage of this and secure winter stock feed. Mr. Brown says the pulp is good quality.