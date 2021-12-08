Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago: December 4, 1996
• The Abrams family was the first place winners of the bed race, taking the title two years in a row. Team members were Christie, Bruce, Tony, Jon, Phillip, Chris, Jared and Conrad Abrams and A.J. and Ben Madsen. Pit crew for the group was the Cox family.
• When a senior in Preston High seriously wounded a ninth grader in a fight at Pizza Stop recently, Preston High School officials decided their fight policy needed to be updated … The old policy was strict enough for an average push-around fight. The new policy addresses a more serious type of fighting. “If a kid is stabbed, do we follow the same procedure as the old policy?” illustrated Principal Al Koch.
• The Department of Fish and Game has announced that the harvest quota of three female mountain lions has been reached for the local big game management unit. Mountain lion pursuit will be legal in the unit through March 31, 1997 for the purpose of dog training. Lions may be pursued and treed, but may not be captured, killed or possessed.
• Gina Gunnell and Erick Call, students of West Side High School, qualified to compete on a state level for the drama competition. Gina received overall excellent ratings for solo audition, while Erick earned straight superior ratings and a perfect round in solo performing at the district tournaments. John Abbott, Drama director, said “Congratulations to our district drama team.”
• Darren Cole, of Preston, is one of 12 new ISU Ambassadors. Ambassadors are selected for their previous achievements, well roundedness, and vision for the future of ISU.
50 Years Ago: December 9, 1971
• A stern warning in regard to cattle rustling has been issued by the Sheriff’s office. Sheriff Arlando Larsen and State Brand Inspector Reed Henderson wish to remind the public that cattle rustling in the state of Idaho is still a felony. Last week Larsen and Henderson held an investigation which led to the arrest and conviction of a party found guilty of slaughtering livestock. A jail sentence was imposed on this party.
• Highway 34 from Wayan to Freedom, WY, will be closed for the winter due to weather conditions.
• The annual Christmas presentation by Preston’s Rotary Choir will be at the Franklin Stake Center. Mrs. Susie Tasso will direct the 50-voice group for the third consecutive year.
• “Eggs laid today can be on the market tonight or in the morning,” says Paul Woodward, co-owner of the huge “Ritewood Eggs” in Franklin. This is very believable after inspecting the modern completely automatic farms … This piece of machine automatically cleans, candles, separates and cartons eggs that have been delivered from the coops by conveyor belts, also automatically operated. Each egg carton is currently dated when filled.
75 Years Ago: December 13, 1946
• The Preston Citizen will have a new editor after the first of January in the assumption of the management by Don Smith, formerly publisher of the Grit-Advocate of Julesburg, CO. The Citizen will be owned jointly by Don Smith and his brother, Harold Smith, who is at the present time the publisher of the North Side News of Jerome, ID.
• Preston and Franklin county were the recipients this week of an E. & J. Resuscitator which has been presented to the people here by an undisclosed civic minded citizen. The aggregate cost of the gift is approximately $500 and fills a vital need in the safety activities of the county. It will replace the old pullmotor which is outdated and not nearly so effective.
• Tailor-made Covers for you car seats. For the neatest, form-fitting job of seat covers, bring your car to McCune Motor. Let our expert upholstery man fit your car to perfection. The covers we tailor will always give you pride and comfort. New fabrics arrived, there is no question about the variety of covers we can offer. Dress up your car for the Christmas holidays! McCune Motor Company
• The evening of December 18th has been announced as the date for the Elks Charity Ball, one of the highlights of the Christmas social season. Proceeds which are realized from the affair will be turned directly to the Elks Children’s Hospital being constructed at Boise. All Elk Lodges within Idaho are joining in this hospital program .
100 Years Ago: December 7, 1921
• Ollinger and McIvor will open their new Manhattan Café on Saturday, December 3rd. The boys have entirely renovated the place and will present to the people one of the nicest restaurants seen in the city. They guarantee to give the people good service and judging from their past activities we are sure that they will.
• The Stone Players presented a hilarious scream in “Seeing Things” to the local theatre goers which seemed to lift many of them out of the murk of financial despondency to a more pleasant side of life. Some more sedate, unable to climb out of their tragic atmosphere may not have liked it but we have an idea that it was a most delightful change. “Seeing Things” is built around the inventive mind of a researcher physician who is after that age-old mystery “The Elixer of Youth,” the thing that caused Ponce de Leon to explore this country.
• “Life’s a funny proposition” when entertainment is taken into consideration. Some people like one form of entertainment, some another; we have several forms here – Pool, Billiards, soft drinks of all kinds, candy and an up-to-date electric phonograph with all up-to-date music. We also get the box score of all Pacific Coast League games, which are put on our score board immediately after every game. Pick out your entertainment if it is on the above enumerated list, and call here. We solicit your patronage. — Bowen Billiard Company