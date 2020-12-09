Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, December 6. 1995
The Lions Club decided, after 30 years, to stop sponsoring the Miss Franklin County pageant. “It’s not the community project it used to be. The pageant fell on relatively few people, and it benefited relatively few people.“ People are less community oriented and being drawn away from club activities by other demands on their time. Past directors: Kay Coburn, Tina Smedley, Christine Rawlings, McKay Dunn, and Cherice Olson, say they are trying to form a “Miss Franklin County Board” that will keep the franchised program going here.
Six members of the Special Education class in Preston are planning to take an educational trip to California and are going to help raise the money. According to Kelly Blumberg, their instructor, the plan is to take the trip in the fall of 1996 and will be the first time that some of them have been on an airplane. The trip is designed to help with educational benefits and life skills.
Three students from West Side High School have received awards presented by the maker of “Designer” felt tip pens and “Designer” colored pencils. Herbie Creech, Claudia Toledo, and Trudy Durbin all of Weston were the winners. Designs For Education is based in San Francisco and markets tee shirt designs.
The Preston High School varsity football team qualified for the Scholastic Team Award during the 1995-96 school year with a collective GPA of 3.14 and the boys cross country team qualified for this same award with the GPA of 3.12.
High Line Trail, which runs from Soda Point north of Grace along the mountain ridges of Cache National Forest to the Utah border is one of the recreation trails in Franklin County that has been groomed by federal funds. Now, thanks to the help of Senator Dirk Kempthorne of Idaho, guaranteed federal funding for this trail and others is a reality. Previously monies gathered from fuel taxes have only been earmarked for highways.
50 Years Ago, December 10, 1970
Preston Carnegie Library is built upon ground deeded to the city by the LDS Church. The deed states that if the city does not live up to the conditions of the deed it will revert back to the church. Recently the City wrote the church they would no longer abide by the conditions. So who owns the library? Some councilmen feel that included in the package is the property on which the library sits and the entrance to the park off of State Street.
Downtown Christmas lights have been turned on, the holiday season is official. According to a longstanding custom, Utah Power & Light Company is again furnishing free electricity to light holiday decorations installed on city streets and parks.
Kenton Fredrickson, Weston, has been elected president of the Idaho State Wheat Growers Association during the final session of the ISWGA convention.
Mrs. Craig Thomas was presented a Golden Gleaner award by the LDS Church. She was born in India and moved to Australia with her family when she was five. Her father was in the British Army. She graduated from the Royal Adelaide Hospital School of Nursing. She has been in the United States for about 16 months.
75 Years Ago, December 13, 1945
Only meager descriptions could be given by Mrs. Florence Albiston of two men who, while threatening her with a gun, robbed her of $224 on the highway about one mile north of Franklin. She had closed the Albiston Radio shop and was returning to her home in Franklin. The men shoved her into the side of her stopped car, breaking her glasses, and made off with the bank bag containing the day’s receipts from the shop.
Forty-seven discharges by Franklin county men and women were reported by the local office of Selective Service, according to Norm Steele, clerk.
“A lot has happened since I last wrote. As you can see by my new address, the deal I mentioned in my last letter came through. Yep! I’m in Tokyo, assigned to MacArthur’s honor guard.” Airiel Eames
Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Here it comes – the annual Spudman’s Ball – Don’t miss it: Dec 19 at Persiana in Preston. Tickets $.55 per person. 1500 lbs Bakers—Free, specially selected Idaho Russets to be Given to the Lucky persons.
Holiday Groceries — Raisins, seedless, 4 lb. pkg, $.49; Cheese, mild, $.34/lb.; Oranges, Sunkist $.59/doz. -NUTS– mixed nuts, Deluxe, no peanuts, $.49/lb; mixed nuts, Xmas, with peanuts, $.39/lb; walnuts, No 1 choice, soft shell, $.39/lb; pecans, large paper shell, $.49/lb; almonds, soft shell, $.59/lb. – American Food Stores, Inc.
100 Years Ago, December 9, 1920
Education, the theme over the entire nation. Schools must receive full attention for the future, say educators. Owing to inadequate housing conditions 400,000 children in the United States failed to attend this year.
School will be out Friday afternoon and the three schools will join in a parade, dinner will be served in the kitchen followed by a dance and a program at night.
There is to be an akward squad organized in the Jefferson School. Mothers, if you miss your children after school, phone the Jeff.
Grazing at present is the principal source of money return to the Government from the National Forests. Grazing fees have been doubled, with the view of making them commensurate with current rental rates for neighboring private lands of the same character. When the existing rates were established, the users of range understood that they would remain in effect for five years, and many of the grazing permits were issued for this period.