Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, December 7, 1994
Prospects for spring runoff to fill irrigation reservoirs in Franklin County looks good this coming year and the fall wheat crop planted 80-90 days ago on dryland acreage is in “good” shape. Mother Nature has sent above normal precipitation to the area since the new water year started Oct. 1, and the snowpack at the area’s measuring station is, “ahead of where it should be compared to a normal water year.”
Twenty-seven years ago, Quinten Crockett, Jr, bought a beautiful Russian Orthodox cross. Sunday, that cross went ‘home’ — to inspire people of the religion it signifies. Crockett obtained the cross on the black market in Russia as a student studying in Russia with a Brigham Young University professor who had immigrated from the Soviet Union.
The local National Guard Unit recently became the first unit in Battalion A to receive a perfect rating in the Common Task Testing drill conducted by the sixth Army from Presidio San Francisco two weeks ago.
Sherry Rallison of Franklin has been named the Farm Bureau of District One’s Woman of the Year, and will be honored at the Idaho Farm Bureau State Convention held in Lewiston, ID.
Jaynee Paskins, a senior basketball player at Preston High was listed in USA Today as one of Idaho’s top female high school basketball players. Of course her father, Kirk, thinks it’ great. Her mother’s comments were a little more descriptive, Jean Paskins coaches the West Side High School’ girls basketball team. Jean thinks her daughter was recognized due to the outstanding work she did during last year’s season. She feels Jaynee was consistent. . . scores and is good on defense. “I think she is a well rounded player.”
50 Years Ago, December 11, 1969
Two Preston boys were lost for hours in White Pine Basin near Cottonwood. The two, Vaughn Rasmussen and Jim Robinson, had gone hunting with Michael Merrill and Gary Bowen about 8 a. m. Sunday. They became separated from the other two while chasing a deer and were reported lost about 1 p.m. by Michael. When found they told the searching party that they got so busy chasing the animal they lost their sense of directions so they just built a fire and stayed on the top of the hill. The fire that the boys made was spotted about midnight and searchers reached them about 1:30 a.m.
The Doyle Lewis barn in Fairview was destroyed by fire. It was apparently started by a heat lamp. Mrs. Lewis first saw the fire from her kitchen window. Destroyed along with the structure were hay, six calves, two tractors, a hay baler and a ditcher.
In terms of worldly possessions, how much is the average Franklin county family worth today? What is the net worth — assets minus liabilities — of the family home, automobile, investments, furniture, personal property, bank accounts, insurance and other valuables that were acquired over the years? This is an across-the-board average, which includes young families who have not yet been able to accumulate much, …the average net worth is $18,900.
LaRean and LaRae Ralphs, twin daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Ralphs, of Clifton are the area candidates to ride in the Rosebowl parade on Jan1.
75 Years Ago, December 14, 1944
The Preston Post of the American Legion will give Christmas edition copies of the Citizen to all servicemen not now receiving the paper. The Yule edition will be the largest of the year, printed on a special pink cover sheet and will contain many features on the war effort and summary of the year’s activities.
Let’s all get behind the greatest march in history — the march to Tokyo — and victory! On countless invasion fronts, thousand of your fighting men are taking up the battle cry: “On to Tokyo!” We’ve got to back them up with what it takes for complete victory. Remember, the supply lines in the Pacific are long and your fighting men will need more material than was required for the entire European invasion to crush the foe.
A gossip is defined as a person with a keen sense of rumor.
Hitler is really getting worried lately. He sees the handwriting on the wall — and it’s in 11 languages.
All truck owners in Franklin County may call beginning Dec. 15 at the local War Price and Rationing Board for their first quarter truck gasoline coupons if they have returned to the Board the card application form R-596 which was mailed to them. If you have not completed form R-596 please do so and return it to the board immediately.
100 Years Ago, December 11, 1919
Santa Claus Headquarters — We’ve stocked up better than ever this year — Story books for the boy or girl, Toy dinner and cooking sets, Complete assortment of dolls, rocking horses, baby carriages, Boy’s set of carpenter’s tools, Bicycles, Sleds, Wagons, Toy rifles, Teddy bears, Buster Brown Dogs, Games of all kinds, Trains, Toy tea sets for children, Complete line of Rogers and Community Silverware. Now is your time to choose — Tippets Hardware Company
A disastrous fire occurred at the home of Mrs. Minnie Thomas of Fourth Ward. A defective flue was the cause, and the failure to have the fire alarm rung, brought on the complete destruction of the building and, save for one or two articles, everything was a total loss. Miss Faylor, who was rooming there was in the room where the flames were the worst and was burned. She also lost everything of a wearable and artistic nature which she had accumulated for years. A petition was circulated by philanthropic citizens and one thousand dollars or more was donated.