Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, December 14, 1994
Bowen Ford’s lighted Ford Coupe stole the judges’ hearts during the Grand Lighted Parade. It won the grand prize. Rotating lights made the wheels appear as if they are turning.
A final plat for a 24-lot subdivision adjacent to the Country Club Subdivision near the Preston City Golf Course was approved unanimously by the council.
The City of Preston is planning on defending the city’s water supply in court because the Preston/Whitney Irrigation company has threatened to cut the city’s water supply, said Mayor Walt Ross.
If admission fees had been collected, one might say the annual Rotary Cantata was almost a sell-out. Bell-ringers from Preston High School were a feature of this year’s concerts directed by Glenda Sessions.
Two of Idaho’s largest trees live in Preston’s Benson Park. They have recently received status as “Champion Big trees” for the state of Idaho. One of the trees is a bur oak. The other tree is an American basswood.
Coach Kimber Hall brought a new style of coaching to Preston. He teaches his love of basketball through perfecting the skills of the players. He cares about each player as an individual and helps build self esteem and confidence. He has been an assistant football coach at Preston High School and coached the girls basketball team. Last year the Preston boys basketball coach position opened up and Hall applied. He was raised in Lewiston. He starts his day at 5 a.m. delivering gas and barrels of oil. After lunch he heads to Preston to teach and coach.
50 Years Ago, December 18, 1969
The general advance in the nation’s economy, since 1963, has been reflected, in Franklin county, in mounting business activity in local retail stores. Residents of the area spent more money and bought more goods and services of all kinds in the following four years than in any other comparable span.
A group of snowmobilers formed the Franklin County Snowmobile association and a temporary committee was named to work on the organization. The committee is to make contact with the Western Snowmobile association to obtain a charter.
Skiing season is here and the Preston Elks Lodge bus is scheduled to run again. As a prelude, a meeting will be held for all interested in riding the bus and signing up for lessons at Beaver Mountain ski school.
This is Chicago. Here and now we are watching Justice in handcuffs trying to try eight individuals accused of leading last fall’s Democratic convention riots. There is no way they can be convicted. Last year in Chicago there were 50,361 major crimes: Only 1,800 went to trial. Only 728 ever went to jail. So lenient and/or limited are Chicago’s courts that it can be proved mathematically the juries are serving more time than the criminals. — Paul Harvey
The Preston police department again this week appealed to everyone to not disturb Christmas decorations that have been put up throughout the city. Last week, two juveniles were arrested by city police for shooting Christmas tree lights. They appeared before Probate Judge Loyd Lewis where they pleaded guilty and were fined $31 each.
A paper drive will be conducted throughout Preston by Preston Seventh Ward. The paper will be used for insulation in the new Preston Third-Seventh ward building. Persons having newspapers they would like to get rid of are asked to tie the papers in bundles and set them on the porch where they can be seen from the street.
75 Years Ago, December 21, 1944
(This was a special edition sent to all servicemen from Franklin County.)
Every year there is a big rush on Long Distance telephone lines. Many men and women in service will want to call home. If you help keep the lines clear by not making unessential long distance calls over Christmas weekend it will help keep essential calls moving. Thanks for remembering.
After a lapse of four years Preston Municipal Airport has again been designated. Since July 26, 1944, Preston has been under almost constant sound of propellers. Practically no commercial use has ever been made of this valuable municipal asset.
Fire of undetermined origin destroyed the four-room brick school building at Egypt just east of Preston at 7 a.m. Monday morning. It was thought the blaze began from the furnace room but was discovered too late to prevent loss of supplies of any kind. Estimated loss reached $10,000 while insurance amounted to $5,000. The building housed some 35 students in the two-teacher arrangement. One large room had been renovated for use as a kitchen and supplies of food for the hot school lunch program were destroyed.
Again Franklin county men and women, boys and girls have together put over another War Bond Drive — the sixth, with a final overall total of $353,429 or 150% of the quota assigned.
100 Years Ago, December 18, 1944
Christmas Shopping List — Something useful for each one in the family. Many dollars are spent for Christmas gifts that are just the same as thrown away. Toys are but a short remembrance. Buy something useful. Our prices are right. — Men’s and Boy’s gifts — clothing, gloves, arm bands and garters, suspenders, ties, silk handkerchiefs, games — Ladies’, Misses and Children’s gifts — clothing, initialed handkerchiefs, scarfs, purses, table cloths, Georgette waists, mittens, Christmas ribbons, spats. — W. K. Barton Clothing Store, Under the Popular Sign.
PREVENT DELINQUENT TAXES — The law has changed the date of closing the tax collectors books. This year tax collections will close, December 20, 1919. Pay on time and avoid delinquent taxes, READ ALL OF YOUR TAX NOTICES. THE LAW IS PRINTED ON IT. Get the date of payment of taxes fixed in your mind. The responsibility is on you. Mrs. Emma Davis, Treasurer and Tax Collector