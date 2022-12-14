Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, December 10, 1997Jesse L. Peterson, Preston, will be issued an oath of office as a new trustee on the Preston School District Board. He was appointed by the board to fill the position vacated by Scott Beckstead who recently moved from District 3, the interior of Preston, to District 1. Scott has served on the board for 12 years
First snow catches drivers unprepared. Snow began falling about 7 a.m. and by 10 a.m. roads were slick enough that vehicles with poor traction began slipping off the roads and into other vehicles.
Franklin County dairy farmer Frank Priestley was recently elected as the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation President. He’s elated with the outcome of the election by Farm Bureau delegates which put him in the president’s seat for the next two years. According to Priestley, it’s time to get back to work.…and that the focus of his administration would be decided by the County representatives that make up the House of Delegates across the state.
Linda Christensen has assumed the bank manager position at U. S. Bank in both Preston and Malad.. . Kevin Sharp has recently joined U. S. Bank’s Preston office as their small business banking officer.
Melissa Leonard, a 6-foot junior outside attacker from Preston was named to the Big Sky Volleyball all-Conference second team.
Whether it’s welding a chair for home use of completing a major project for an area business or farmer, Machine Dynamics has a machinist and welder with years of experience on hand. Evan Fullmer, manager-operator, has been welding since he completed his apprenticeship in welding many years ago at a firm then in Nibley, UT. Fullmer also apprenticed in machining and welding while still a teenager in Rigby and later completed coursework at Ricks College and Utah State University.
50 Years Ago, December 14, 1972Glen Tanner of Whitney has a hobby that has paid off — at least in a small amount — this year and has prospects if paying off fairly well over the next few years. He is raising Christmas trees on a three acre plot near his home. This year he sold between 30 and 40 trees, taking all that were ready. He planted about 200 trees eight years ago and now has about 1500 on the three acres.
Preston Elks Ski Bus will go to Beaver Mountain beginning Saturday at 8 a.m. Beaver Mountain Ski School group lessons will begin Dec. 30.
Donald G. Elwell has owned and operated the BD Candy company with his wife, Bobbie, for the past four years. Before then he operated a dairy for 20 years and worked for Safeway for 18 years. His candy company services retail stores from Logan to Soda Springs and McCammon with candy and tobacco.
The Cleveland ward Explorers and their leader, Dee Andreasen spent Saturday in the mountains cutting Christmas trees which they are selling.
Order flowers for the holidays, the perfect gift for your “hard to buy for” ones. We have a beautiful array of — poinsettias, Azaleas, Cyclaman, Mums, Centerpieces, Planters. — Edward Floral
Trim your holiday food budgets here, Friday evening special, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Bridge Mix and Peanut Clusters, 49c/lb., Whole fryers, 29c/lb.; Country spare ribs, 69c/lb.; Mixed Nuts, 49c/lb.; cranberries, 29c/ lb bag.
75 Years Ago, December 1947William Craner, president of the Idaho Vocational Association and local agricultural instructor is representing the association at the annual meeting of the American Vocational Association which is being held in Los Angeles during this week.
Director of the Franklin County Farm Bureau announced that Albert Moser of Dayton has been selected to act as president of the organization for the coming year. Chosen as officers to assist Moser are Earl Shumway, past president; Gaylord Larson, Frank Gilbert, Ben Meek and Carl Ballif, directors.
Retirement of Edwin A. Crockett as active chairman of Preston’s rodeo committee and appointment of Merlin T. Whittle to replace Mr. Crockett was announced this week by the board of directors of the Preston Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Crockett, first and only chairman to date of “The Famous Night Rodeo,” was named as ‘honorary chairman’ of the rodeo committee and, in appreciation for his untiring efforts in making the Preston rodeo one of the best known in Idaho, was presented with a trophy inscribed with his name. This presentation was made by Stanton Hawkes.
Penney’s – Lovely gift handbags, $2.98; Smart costume jewelry, $1.95; Women’s rayon gift slips, $2.98; Give “her” a glamorous dress, gift-thrift priced, for Christmas! $9.40.
100 Years Ago, December 13, 1922
The United State Civil Service Commission states that there have been brought to its attention numerous misleading advertising circulars and newspaper advertisements of certain so-called civil service schools. In these circulars and advertisements information is given that a railway postal clerk examination is soon to be held. The Commission announces that no such examination is to be held and it is not known when it will be necessary to hold such.
The local Elks will give a carnival masquerade ball in the Commercial Hall on the evening of Dec. 20. This is the Elks Annual Xmas Charity Ball. Watch this paper for further particulars.
People who live and thrive on the purchasing public and live only for themselves, are poor timber in any community as public benefactors.
The girls of the Home Economics club of Weston entertained at a Thanksgiving banquet in the new high school building. A delicious five-course chicken dinner was served. The place cards were tiny, yellow pumpkins. Games were featured the remainder of the evening.
Watch the Big 4 — Stomach — Kidneys — Heart — Liver — Keep the vital organs healthy by regularly taking the world’s standard remedy for kidney, liver, bladder and uric acid troubles — Lathrop’s Gold Medal Haarlem Oil Capsules — The Natural Remedy of Holland for centuries.
