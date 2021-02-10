Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 7, 1996
The Miss Franklin County Pageant has been rescued from oblivion by the dedicated women who have been organizing it for the Lions Club during the last few years ... After discovering that the national franchise would cover insurance costs as long as they paid their dues, the women decided they could keep the pageant going on their own. A board has been formed to direct the pageant: Tina Smedley, Christine Rawlings, Cherice Olsen, McKay Dunn, Kay Coburn, Tami Sparrow, Sherlauna Griffith, Paula Lemmon and Bob Saxton make up the board members.
Tow truck operator Larry Checketts said operators have kept the truck constantly busy over the last two days, as Mother Nature continues to make roads dangerous for travel. Ice sheets the roads and slush grabs tires, pulling many vehicles off into snowbanks and barrow pits.
Hollie Haslam, 18, is getting out of school to learn a lot of politics. As a page for the second half of the Idaho Legislature, she will learn about the lawmaking process in Idaho by running errands for legislators and filing their papers.
It has been 10 years since a Lady Indian basketball team has come home with a state title, but things are looking bright for this year’s team. Coach Jeff Sessions said, “We couldn’t be in a better position. We just need to show them our game of basketball.”
Inkley’s may have moved out of Preston, but between Barbara Peterson and Bob and Nancy Egbert, the services are still offered locally. Portraits with Inkley’s professional finishing processing will be offered through Peterson Photography. Inkley’s film finishing, wedding announcements, cameras, stereos, film, batteries and other merchandise will be offered at Photo Villa.
50 Years Ago, February 11, 1971
Someone entered Jefferson Middle School through an open window and broke into the pencil dispensing machine. Money and pencils were taken.
Stephen Hinckley, Fairview, was named the outstanding Young Cooperator of the Cache Valley Dairy Association, the first of such an award to be presented. The award will be presented annually to a man under 35 years of age who has shown the most promise in his dairying and has given outstanding leadership in his cooperative.
Franklin County’s World War veterans will have their bank rolls embellished this year to the tune of $7,000. That is the sum they will receive, approximately, out of a total of $275,000,000 that will be paid to veterans of World War I and World War II who have maintained their GI insurance policies.
One of the choice individuals in the community is Mark Hart. It can be said of him that he is one of Preston’s characters in the strictly complimentary sense of the word. Included in his many interests and hobbies is the writing of poetry. Recently one of his works was published again nationally. A poem by Mark Hart, entitled “Nothing Lovelier” was included in the new issue of Ideals Magazine.
75 Years Ago, February 14, 1946
Recognition as one of the outstanding science students of the United States is the honor that has come to John T. Bickmore, 18, Preston High School senior and son of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Bickmore. John is among 260 high school students in the nation who have been given honorable mention in the fifth Annual Science Talent Search, sponsored by Westinghouse.
An attempt is being made to make it possible for Preston High School students to attend District Tournament in Pocatello. Buses and cars with adult drivers will be made available so just as many students as possible can attend the tournament.
One of the more serious problems facing Preston in the further expansion of its residential areas is that of suitable land. There are some vacant lots here and there but if the city makes any marked growth the homes will have to be spread out into the country.
Members of the board of directors of the Preston Chamber of Commerce met and elected Cliff Warr as the president to succeed the late Dr. Allen Cutler.
There were 29 veterans who filed discharge papers with the Franklin County office of Selective Service this week, making it one of the largest returns for some months.
100 Years Ago, February 10, 1921
We were privileged to inspect the new X-ray machine of the Drs. Cutler and were greatly surprised at the splendid outfit which they have installed at great expense. The machine is of the latest type and conception, and is adapted to practically every phase of X-ray work. In connection with the machine there is a large fluoroscope which alone is an excellent addition. There is not a piece of X-ray work which cannot be done here. The Drs. Cutler are to be congratulated in this new innovation.
There have been questions as to why two city marshals are being used at night and on putting the matter up to the city council, we are forced to the conclusion that the council is acting wisely in the matter, because of the unsettled conditions which are to be found in the country.
The greatest boxing event ever staged in the state of Idaho will be held at the Preston Opera House. One can tell the importance of the match from the fact that a purse of $2,000 is now being held at the Idaho State and Savings bank. This will be a 12-round boxing contest. Far and near, Preston has been heralded as a good sporting town, and that clean wrestling and boxing is being staged here. The principals refused to box unless a neutral ground could be found.