Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 12, 1997
The pendulum is swinging in favor of local opinions and several local opinion groups are being sought by government agencies trying to administer federal programs. For the first time ever, under the farm bill, local opinion is being sought through public meetings with local work groups before policies are being formed said District Conservationist and local work group chairman Dave Curtis.
The Clifton Convenience Store and World Headquarters of Papa Jay’s Jerky is open and will hold its grand opening this Saturday with giveaways and special prices on merchandise. The operation is owned and managed by Jay and Myrna Moyle of Clifton.
Randy Largent, 17-year-old son of David and Mary Largent of Preston, came home from the First Security Games sponsored snowmobile obstacle race with a second place win. The race, held in Island Park, was the second one in which Randy has competed. Last year, he placed first during the event.
Franklin County missionaries in the Mississippi Jackson Mission are Elder and Sisters Clair and Alzina Egbert, Heber and Carol Swainston and Kay and Ethel Andersen. They are all in the same mission but serving in different cities.
Jacee McKell Dunn, daughter of McKay and Danielle Dunn, a member of the Launa Moser all time state contending Preston High School volleyball program, was recently chosen to be a member of the 18-year-old elite Cache Valley junior volleyball team. Jacee is being coached on her club team by Jim McCaughey, who has coached 10 years nationally.
50 Years Ago, February 17, 1972
Franklin County Commissioners spent some time in jail one afternoon, but only for purposes of completing the quarterly inspection. The sheriff’s department was commended on the improved conditions of the prisoners quarters.
The two bakeries in town are making preparations for the city’s special promotion on Washington’s birthday. Don Gailey and Dean Rust are preparing the traditional pies to be given away whole by merchants with purchases or served with ice cream on a slice to customers. Before Monday morning the two bakers will have prepared more than 1,000 pies between them.
Rhea Leonard has been making her ladies lovely for the past six years, the last three of which were accomplished in her own beauty shop at her home in Preston. Mrs. Leonard was born in Mt. Pleasant, UT, but spent most of her growing-up years in the Salt Lake area and attended Jordan High at Sandy. She is married to Jack A. Leonard, and the couple has two children, Jeff, age 16, and Polly, age 15. Jack is a lineman for Utah Power Co.
Cal Coziah, head superintendent for the Idaho Fish Hatchery at Niter, is presently running a nursery school for about 680,000 fingerling rainbow, eastern brook and true albino trout under the ages of three months, and an incubator for another one-million rainbow and brook trout.
Clair Bosen, of Bosen Dist. of Preston, was a recipient of an “Outstanding Dealer” award presented by Western Region for Firestone Tire Co. Bosen Distributing had the largest increase in farm tractor and implement tire sales in the intermountain area.
75 Years Ago, February 20, 1947
New owners assumed managership of the Wynn Hardware as Paul Wynn announced the sale of the firm to Glenn W. Godfrey and Harold S. Hansen. The new owners will continue to operate the firm under the same name and will handle a complete line of hardware and sporting goods. Mr. Godfrey, a native of Provo, has been with Wynn Hardware since his return from the service in July of 1946. He served with an armored division in the European campaign. Mr. Hansen has been with the Mountain States Implement company for the past 15 years and has been manager of the company’s Preston branch for the past four years.
Final rehearsal and the first performance of the Preston high school’s opera, “Naughty Marietta,” proved this years production to be outstanding. Lyle Shipley, director, has spared no effort in preparing students for their various roles in the opera. Mrs. Stella Boothe of the speech department has been assisting Mr. Shipley in dramatic instruction.
Mittmen of Preston and Blackfoot high schools battled to a 28-28 tie in a dual meet here. Each school won five matches with one match being called a draw.
Most of our troubles result from our sins; yet everyone is interested in our sins and no one cares about our troubles.
100 Years Ago, February 15, 1922
During the year of 1921 the Carnegie Library Committee of this city added a large collection of splendid books. A fine list of 100 new books for young children is included in this new lot. Some of our energetic and public-spirited town people gave an entertainment and donated the proceeds to the library to be invested in books for children. This money has been used, parents came and saw these books. Mrs. Stewart has just recently repaired several hundred volumes which would have been discarded on account of being worn out.
Mr. Claude Hawkes has been appointed by the city council as chairman of the Library Committee. To make the Library a haven of rest, and joy, and an attractive place to go, is the slogan for the year 1922.
The J. I. Larson Creamery Co. has changed hands. J. I. Larson is selling out all his right, title and interest to Mr. S. L. Bingham and others. The creamery will be known from now on as the Idahome Creamery company and will be managed as it has been efficiently done heretofore by Mr. W.H. Bingham who will keep it to its present high standard and better. We wish Mr. Bingham and his associates success in the new undertaking.
Young men, women, over 17, desiring government positions, $130 monthly, write for free list of positions now open. J. Leonard, (former civil service examiner) 270 Equitable Bldg., Washington D.C.