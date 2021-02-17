Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 14, 1996
How to secure funds for a new Franklin County/Preston City fire station was the main topic of discussion during a brainstorming session at the Franklin County Commissioners meeting.
The State of Idaho Department of Corrections recognized two probation officers for outstanding service. One honor was given to an adult correction officer and the other was given to Franklin County Juvenile Probation Officer, Guy Ebanez, who has worked for the department for about a year and a half. The state recognized his work to unite teachers, school superintendents, principals, law enforcement officers and residents in efforts to help youth straighten out their lives.
The flag program begun by the Preston Elks Lodge has been completed with a red, white and blue trailer to store and carry the 180 flags that are now on hand for displaying on holidays.
With little if any opposition, the Preston School District will put a vote to its residents on whether to raise the plant facility funds to build a new junior high school.
Of the 44 snowmobile enthusiasts at the Winter Games at Howell Canyon Snowmobiling area near Burley, three of them are from Preston. David and Mary Largent and their 16-year-old son, Randall, placed in most of the events.
One of the most obvious changes to the Preston City Police Department has been in their looks. New uniforms were ordered recently, and the officers have turned in their old attire for the new. The uniform change was made because “the uniform is the first thing people see. The more professional the officer looks, the better impression he makes,” said Chief of Police Scott Shaw.
50 Years Ago, February 18, 1971
Three Preston High wrestlers qualified for the state tournament. Mike Anderson and Ed Bowles placed second in their weight class, and Wayne Auger, placed third. They are coached by Tom Duce.
A total of 88 persons were arrested in Preston during 1970, on charges other than traffic citations... During the year there were two fatal traffic accidents, 16 personal injury accidents and 66 where property damage of more than $100 occurred. There were 11 auto-pedestrian accidents.
The new probation program for juveniles has been started in Franklin, Caribou, and Oneida counties and may soon be extended to Bear Lake County. Jay McKenzie was hired last week as the three-county probation officer under the juvenile division of the Sixth District court.
A snowmobile party was held at Deon Kingsford’s field where 20 people enjoyed the evening. Following a barbecue supper at Vern Smith’s a snowmobile club was formed. The name chosen for the group was Snowbirds.
An old house next to the forestry building on East Oneida went up in flames recently. The fire had been set by Preston firemen as part of their fire drill. The house site is to be cleared for room for forestry service needs.
75 Years Ago, February 21, 1946
Franklin county has the service of a new attorney-at-law in the return to Preston of Joel Hart, son of A. W. Hart, county attorney, who will be affiliated with his father in the legal profession in this county.
Nearly 35 years of successful business activity has been rounded out by Theo Petterborg and 30 years continuous automobile service to Franklin County people with this month. Petterborg first entered the business field of Preston in 1913 and was connected with his father in the meat and grocery business.
Relief of the butter dearth in Franklin County was seen this week by the grace of one of Franklin county’s own creamery institutions, Franklin County Dairymen’s Association, which group will turn its output into local stores commencing March 1. Preston businessmen and civic leaders were quick to hail the action of the association in providing butter for local consumers by breaking off with present contract sources. The leaders and grocers promise loyalty.
Franklin County will have the benefit of the first top-notch fight card of the season in the high school gymnasium. Promoters of this function are local men, Ned Danford and “Kid” Barger, and they assure the public that a real evening’s entertainment is in store.
More than 100 veterans of World War II are registered with the Preston United States Employment Service office and seek positions. Men with experience in practically all lines of work are available.
100 Years Ago, February 17, 1921
Mrs. Stuart, of the Library, wants all of those who have been exposed to small pox to keep books until after the danger of contagion has passed.
The Preston Commercial Club basketball team played a corking game with the Oakley team in the Nielsen gymnasium and only a few points difference was the result. Preston lost, 29 to Oakley’s 33.
