Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, Jan. 31, 1996
Fierce winds and drifting snow closed roads two times last week and made driving in the county a treacherous adventure. Public schools and some businesses closed on Wednesday and church services in Dayton, Clifton, Riverdale and Winder were canceled Sunday.
The fourth annual Preston Pride Hill Climb almost didn’t happen – but Mother nature came through and the race is slated for Feb 1-3. Entry fees from 200 participants were held for several weeks as the races planners, Bret and Jody Rasmussen, wondered if the track on Transmitter Hill would ever receive any snow. So there was a sigh of relief as snowflakes began to fall a week ago.
Sid Titensor of Valley Implement was recently named as Employer of the Year by the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce.
Daniel Galloway and his brother Jacob, drove nearly eight hours from Preston to Boise to claim $5,000 from winning Idaho’s Lottery’s “Luna Loot” game. Daniel purchased the winning ticket at Green’s Will-O-Way in Preston.
Bear River Archers hosted an indoor shoot at the archery building on West Oneida. The shoot attracted over 50 archers. Local archers as well as those from Idaho Falls, Arco, and Hooper, UT, competed in either money or trophy rounds.
Irrigation water storage prospects look relatively good in Franklin County for this coming growing season and the winter snowpack is in much better shape than it was one year ago. Glade Moser, conservation technician, said snow-water conditions in Bear River Basin were 232 percent of normal and precipitation at 124 percent of average, based on figures accumulated over the past 30 years.
50 Years Ago, Feb. 4, 1971
According to unofficial sources Preston plans to go volunteer with the fire department on March 1, to no longer cooperate with the county for fire protection. A new fire truck is supposed to be here by March 1.
Maverik Country Store Special – Come to our Gas Party – four days only, Premium Blend, only 27.9 cents per gal.
The second biggest change in Preston “skyline” will come when the two holes on State Street are filled with modern bank buildings. The biggest change was when the old buildings were torn down to make room for the new.
A year ago, at the beginning of the 70’s decade, President Richard Nixon announced a far reaching plan to clean up our environment. The President spoke then as if he meant business. Twelve months later it is clear that he did mean business. All of which reminds us, someone will have to pay for all this. The next time the price of gasoline goes up, you’ll understand who that somebody is.
Rex Plowman, president of Lewiston State Bank, will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Cache Valley Dairy association meeting. Presiding at the meeting will be Thedford Roper, Preston, president of the Cache Valley Dairy Association.
New Business – Keith Jorgensen’s Magnavox Entertainment Center was opened in Preston with Howard Almond as manager. The center will handle a full line of Magnavox products as well as electronic organs and other items.
75 Years Ago, Feb. 8, 1946
Plans for providing improved mail service into and out of Gentile Valley and the Cleveland district northeast of Preston were highly probable this week following an official visit from Miller M. Bodell, superintendent of the Railway Mail Services at Pocatello. He recommended changes in the present carrier method that will provide mail deliveries that will result in at least 24 hours earlier service than the present methods.
Two new services are available to the people of Preston and vicinity after a long-awaited absence during the war. They are city delivery from Preston stores and a new taxi service. Don Elwell is providing the city delivery from Preston stores as an auxiliary to his dairy enterprise. After walking and carrying merchandise from stores for over three years, this new service comes as a great relief to local patrons. Grant Bartlett is operating the taxi service for Lynn Longstroth and headquarters is the Lynn Auto on south state at Crockett service building. Calls out of town are made by the taxi and the public is invited to use it.
Complete Laundry Service — Yours for the telephoning! One call and we’ll pick up your laundry, do it up “hospital clean” in our modern scientific plant and return it to you packaged and ready for use. – National Laundry
100 Years Ago, Feb. 3, 1921
The basketball game between North Cache and Oneida Academy last year was the best game of the year. Oneida won by a very few points, made during a spurt in the last three minutes of play.
Vandals were plying their business in the post office. They broke a plate glass under the receiving window and otherwise defaced the inside of the building. If caught, those implicated will be rigorously dealt with.
A fire occurred last Friday evening in a house next door to Mayor Jos. S. Marrom. Parties coming home after the dance noticed a blaze in the building, and Dr. Wheeler and Charles Cutler ran in and threw out the burning debris. Beyond that no damage was done.
The inter-class debates at the Oneida Academy have been exceedingly interesting. The subject taken has been: “Resolved that the Japanese shall not hold land in the United States and shall not lease lands for more than a period of three years.”
Grand Woodman BALL at Commercial Hall, Feb 8. “Bring Your Ax Handles” Everybody welcome! “Symphony Orchestra” – Good Music! Good time! “ Good Night!”
Rawleigh’s Liniment – Keep it Handy – A valuable and dependable household remedy for everyday use in treating cuts, wounds, bruises, aches and pains, sprains, etc. Is penetrating and soothing.