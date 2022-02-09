Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 5, 1997
Irrigation water storage prospects still look excellent in Franklin county for this coming year’s growing season and the winter snowpack is at near record levels for this time of year. Much-above-normal precipitation has been sent to the area by Mother Nature since the new water year started last Oct 1 and the snow-water equivalent at area measuring stations is a whopping 194 percent above where it should be for a normal water year.
February is the month for romance, and Valentine’s Day is Feb 14. With this in mind, we went out to ask readers, “What do you think is the secret for a long and happy marriage?” Responses: Tolerance, patience and understanding. If you have these three things I think you can survive anything; You have to keep a good sense of humor.; You have to agree to talk. My husband and I believe we are each entitled to our own opinion.; Working together. Remember when things get tense, you have to look beyond the moment to the long term goal.
An open house for the brand new LDS seminary building will be held Feb 9, The public is invited to go see the new facility. Larry Lee, seminary principal, said students began meeting in the new building last week. The building cost $800,000 to build, and took seven months, spanning from June to January.
50 Years Ago, February 10, 1972
Sheriff Arlando Larsen, Civil Defense Director for Franklin county, will conduct a simulated emergency situation designed to train numerous key people in Civil Defense procedures. This program is very comprehensive, involving everyone who would be needed in a major disaster.
That paradox of good and ill, the coyote, was hashed over at the annual meeting of the Preston District Cattlemen’s Association, in this instant with the animal being listed on the side of the good guys. The animals kill and eat rodents that damage pasture lands by eating the roots of the pasture grasses.
Jerry Schvaneveldt of Whitney broke the track record in action at Skyline Cutters Association races held in Smithfield. His team of horses brought him across the line in 23.92 seconds.
Don Greaves is a veteran businessman of Main Street in Preston, having been in the grocery business here for 45 years. Owner and operator of Don’s Central Market, Don can be found six days a week sorting applies in front of the store, or maybe just taking time to chat a minute with his customers.
Mrs. Myrtle Waddoups’ hobby is collecting trash mail. She began this project in 1971, the year after she retired from the post office in Dayton after being employed there for 36 years, 21 of which she was post mistress, following the death of her husband, Ivan, in 1949.
West Side High’s Science department is enriched this semester with the addition of about $600 in modular equipment and a reflector telescope. This up-to-date equipment is especially useful to students enrolled in the Harvard Project physics course being offered.
75 Years Ago, February 13, 1947
All deeds with the exception of one have been executed and the way cleared in connection with the right-of-way to the new road program in the Mink Creek area. This word will be welcomed by residents of Mink creek as the road improvement has been needed badly for a considerable length of time.
Sugar beet growers, and the company reached an agreement on the their contract with the price at an all-time high. Representing the highest price ever paid to growers for sugar beets in the history of the sugar beet industry, final details in connection with the 1947 sugar beet contract were completed this week between Franklin County Sugar Beet Growers association and the Franklin County Sugar company.
Golden Gloves, a much coveted prize with fighters, has been awarded to three Dayton youths. Jack Boden won them in 1940 and was given a trip to Chicago where he took fourth honors. He is now an instructor in this line of work at Albion. Lyle Taylor, who is attending college at Albion, has just recently received his golden gloves and will go to Chicago. Saturday night in Ogden, Dale Panter, of the junior division won his golden gloves.
100 Years Ago, February 8, 1922
We have a number of young men in our community who have some “PEP” in them. They have started an Athletic Club. They intend to show Preston some real good clean action in the wrestling and boxing line in the near future as soon as they are in trim. The young men are “Slugging” Fritz Struve, Barber Dick Steer, Whirlwind Hansen, and Clever Kid Sheeley, also returned Soldier Orel Lamoreaux — watch for next week’s notice in the paper.
A fellow without a dollar finds little satisfaction in the fact that its purchasing power is considerably greater than it was a year ago.
The unbeatable Weston team played the Oneida Academy team here with such vim and force that the school boys here did not really have a look in. In the first half, however, the Academy had forged a basket or two ahead, but this only added zest and spice to the proceedings as the Weston boys came back with steam roller effect that it amounted almost to a crime the way they rolled up the baskets.
New Dress Ginghams –spring popular offerings –woven in dainty checks and plaid and in a variety of admirable colors. – 27 inch wide, Butterfly dress Gingham, our own private brand, bearing our usual stamp of standard quality, $.15 a yard; 27 inch wide, dress Ginghams in check, plaids, stripes and plain colors; excellent wearing quality; $.19 per yard; 32 inch wide, Amaskeag dress Ginghams, in the finer grades, $.29 per yard. ---J. C. Penney Co. — A Nation-wide Institution.