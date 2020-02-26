Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 22, 1995
Six Preston youth elicited the only remembered standing ovation from thousands of participants and supporters of the Simplot Games that anyone can remember. They were Patrick Phillips, Clint Rasmussen, Johnny Porter, Jared Womack, Charlie Turner and Robbie Larsen. As they raced in a 55 meter race “the whole arena stood up and cheered.“
The Clifton City Council met to discuss the new well to be drilled and used as a backup to the current city culinary well... The well now being used “functions adequately” but has produced sand in the water supply during the summer when everyone is using the water.
Franklin County Commissioners can finally give a “sigh of relief” when it comes to the potential for enormous indigent health care costs thanks to legislation signed last week by Gov. Phil Batt. He has signed into law state payment of $12 million in catastrophic health care bills for the poor. Those are bills that all of the state’s 44 counties were responsible for prior to the legislation.
Patrons of the West Side School Board will vote April 4, on a $95,000 supplemental levy override. The supplemental override is an annual event and monies generated from the levy are necessary to keep the school district functioning at its current level.
50 Years Ago, February 26, 1970
Members of the Preston Chamber of Commerce and local Fish and Game enthusiasts are promoting a meeting in an effort to reactivate the organization in Franklin County. The purpose of forming the group is to see if an organized effort can be made to bring better fish and game management to Franklin County through the cooperation of local and state organizations.
The Preston K-Anns, wives of members of the Kiwanis Club recently completed a service project of supplying layettes to the Preston hospital. They sewed 15 flowered nightgowns and gave 15 matching blankets.
Jeff McDermott, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lew McDermott, fell off a haystack last week. Some 15 stitches were taken in the boy’s tongue, which he about bit off in the fall. He returned to school Monday.
The cost of long distance calling has gone down again. Backin 1915, a coast-to-coast call cost $20.70. Ever since, the cost has been a steady progression downward. Now — for the 26th time — we’re initiating the biggest Long Distance reduction in our history. You save money no matter what time of day or which day of the week when you direct-dial an out-of-state call. With most other costs going up, it gives us a good deal of pleasure to share with you one that’s going down.
75 Years Ago, March 1, 1945
Members of the state War Food Administration were in Preston this week urging farmers of Franklin county to meet the 1945 beet acreage quota. In an earlier meeting the seriousness of the sugar supply in the nation was explained and they emphasized the fact that in this area it is the number one crop.
One of the most extensive programs in Red Cross work ever carried on within the county is now going on as women from every community join in knitting, crocheting and sewing activities. Work shipped to Red Cross of Pacific area: 116 sweaters; 34 helmets; 45 watch caps; 47 pair of gloves; 56 mufflers; 10 afghans; 40 wash cloths. Fifty pounds of yarn is on hand for Russian Relief, of which part is in the hands of workers.
It isn’t very tasty news that the American public faces a 1945 ration of less than a pat of butter a day for each person at the family table. But it seems, something can be done about it. The way to get more butter is by increasing butter production. And today more milk — and more butterfat — is being produced than ever before: 119, 200,000 pounds of milk in 1944, about equaling the 1942 record of 119,240, 000 pounds.
Franklin county suffered three killed in the war this week, bringing our total for the month to five, the largest mortal casualty loss in the history of the war. Another has been reported missing.
100 Years Ago, February 26, 1920
The first inter-class swimming contest in which the girls also participated was pulled off on Wednesday in the Nielson Gymnasium pool. Class rivalry ran high between the Seniors and Juniors. The lower classes were not so well represented. About 150 students watched the contests with considerable interest as the mermaids and mermen displayed real class.
The interior of the Franklin Café has been remodeled and beautifully finished. A concrete addition has been erected at the back of the building, making the kitchen larger. The Franklin Café is certainly in line with the spirit of progress and like other concerns believe in the progress and stability of the town.
The politicians may calculate that Hoover is quite too conservative a food dispenser to officiate at the pie counter. If Hoover is made president, might we not expect a national enactment making corn meal mush and victory bread a national dish.