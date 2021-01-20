Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, January 17, 2021
Although he turned in his car and badge around the same time as 11 employees resigned from Preston City, Police Chief Duane Golightly says he didn’t resign, he retired. “After approximately 22 years of full-time law enforcement and eight years of reserve and search and rescue there are some other roads my wife and I want to travel.” An Idaho law enforcement veteran with 18 plus years of experience, Scott Shaw, has been selected as Preston’s new police chief.
During the Governor’s Ball this year, local representative, Robert Geddes, was named as one of the “Legislators of the Year”... “ because he’s long term and he’s such a good legislator.”
Two scoreboards were installed in the Harold B. Lee gymnasium, thanks to the $2,500 donations of Lewiston State Bank and Ron Keller. Supt. Beutler said the district has also received 134 donations of $200.
Natural gas came to Preston under Mayor Walter Ross’ direction. “We’re the only Idaho community serviced by Mountain Fuel, a Utah company. We had to work with the legislature and the public utilities of Idaho and Utah to accomplish this,” said Ross.
Preston City is making progress towards automation of city hall since Rex Pitcher was appointed to a committee overseeing computerization of city functions. “Rex has brought in some of his own computer equipment so the city can get a jump start on putting payroll and budget figures on computer,” said Mayor Jay Heusser.
50 Years Ago, January 21, 1971
Karl G. Alder, Preston Post Office clerk, was named assistant postmaster of the Preston post office. Alder began as a substitute clerk in 1948 after working as a social worker in Utah. He was made a clerk in 1961.
Wayne Doney, new president of the Preston Chamber of Commerce, presented a check for $500 to Gus Mink, head of the Industrial development committee of the chamber. The money will go for stock in the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation. It came from the rodeo fund.
Eloise King, Preston high school senior, was named a member of the School Chorus of America, which will tour central Europe in concert.
75 Years Ago, January 24, 1946
According to the Veterans Administration in Boise, Preston has the largest number of veterans training under the educational program of the G. I. Bill of Rights than any other city of the same size in Idaho.
The high school tumbling team is doing some good work. They have presented their act during the half of three games so far and will also give several more. They are under the direction of Lloyd Lewis a former Marine.
“Hold on to your ration book four and take good care of the ‘spare’ stamps in it,” is advice given by Idaho OPA district director. Since it appears almost certain that sugar will need to be rationed after April 30, the ‘spare’ stamps in book four will be used for sugar rations.
Four of the important characters in Victor Herbert’s light opera “The Red Mill” being presented by the Preston High School will be portrayed and sung by Carl Bingham, Kathleen Barfus, Blair Gibbons, and John Bickmore.
Heifers were vaccinated for Bang’s disease on 355 county farms during December and the first part of January. This effort for the 1297 animals was organized by Gaylord Larson, chairman of the county livestock association.
100 Years Ago, January, 1921
The Young Women’s Christian Association of the United States have helped distribute food to children in Poland.
The Academy boys were successful in downing the Davis County Champions; then won from the local Athletic Club and on Wednesday they wiped up the Richmond Athletic Club on Richmond’s floor by a score of 34-36. The prospective season looks good, victory for the school means victory for Preston. We Need Support.
The 4th Ward Mutual play “Diamond and Hearts” a comedy Drama under the direction of Jennie Holt will be played at the Opera House and we have heard very high compliments on its presentation.