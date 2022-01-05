Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago: January 1, 1997
• Hwy 36 through Strawberry Canyon was closed from Christmas Day evening until Saturday night due to snow, snow and more snow. Lee Hendrickson, local supervisor of the state road department, said that although the canyon has received more snow this early in the year than they have had in years, the wind was the real culprit in closing the canyon. Snow levels reached the department’s eight-foot markers in the canyon, something that hasn’t happened, especially this early in the season, for years.
• West Side student Eric Call brought home the gold in solo mime while competing at state drama competition. After two days of rigorous competition and nine evaluations, he won a first place award.
• If someone releases a litter of puppies along a road in a rural area, public outcry is immediate and negative. There probably are laws against abandoning animals. However, some irresponsible, short-sighted, misinformed party is responsible for doing just that in our area. Without permission or forethought, flocks of turkeys have mysteriously appeared. Who is responsible? A few wild turkeys on public land might be interesting, but large numbers of semi-domestic, panhandling beggars invading private property is a travesty.
• The New Year has arrived, and with it much celebrating and revelry. We asked readers how they bring in the New Year. Responses: I like to stay home New Year’s Eve, and have a family dinner on New Year’s day; We usually have a family get-together and play games; I usually have to work, or my husband does. New Year’s for us is a working holiday.
50 Years Ago: January 6, 1972
• After 66 years of sugarbeet processing, Lewiston sugar factory has closed down permanently. Company officials give reasons for closure as economic pressure. All beets grown in Cache Valley, Franklin and Caribou counties and southeastern Idaho will have to be processed at the larger Mini-Cassia factory near Rupert.
• Preston Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a fire in one of the rear rooms of Western Auto Friday afternoon. The fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring, and firemen had to dig smouldering material out of the wall and use chemicals to extinguish it.
• Two service stations in Preston are under new management and ownership following purchase of Phillips 66 franchise by Wayne Phillips from Sam Hendricks, Oneida Industries, and that of Union 76 by Rodney Ware from Wayne Priestley.
• Cache Valley Cutter Association held its first league competition with bright skies, cold wind, and enthusiastic teams. There were nine races and one forfeiture in this event at Little Santa Anita race track in Linrose.
• Shirley Ann Johnson escaped without injury when she lost control of her car on Highway 34 due to icy conditions Saturday morning about 2 a.m. The car left the road, went down a steep embankment and through a fence, coming to rest in another bank. Mrs. Johnson walked to the home of Don Barger for help after climbing out of the steep site.
75 Years Ago: January 9, 1947
• A complete wooden watch, containing even a wooden hair spring, but much too large for any man to carry in his pocket, has recently been completed, after three years of work, by T. C. Merrill, Preston jeweler, and is now on display in Merrill’s Jewelry store. The watch, which clicks along in the display showcase, measures 19 and a half inches in diameter and is six inches in depth. It is constructed almost entirely of hard-wood. The main spring is made of steel and it contains glass jewels.
• Preston high school’s mittmen successfully opened their 1947 season when they won 8 of 12 matches to turn back a willing but inexperienced team from the West Side High school, 40 to 20. Lloyd Lewis, former Preston high boxer and coach of this year’s team, put together a team of willing mixers and each bout was a crowd pleaser. Coach Marion Jensen’s boys of West Side fought hard but lacked experience and dropped the verdict to the Preston boys.
• Young Mr. New Year of 1947 in Franklin County is none other than the infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Arland Hansen whose birth occurred at the Memorial Hospital at 1:15 p.m. New Year’s day.
• Dean Bamborough, a navy veteran with over three years service, Friday of this week takes over the operation of the Lynn Auto and Taxi service in Preston. The name of the taxi concern will be changed to the Preston Taxi service, and it will be in operation 24 hours each day. Dean is now attending Utah State Agricultural college but will return here soon to take active management of the taxi business.
• There are times when even the most patriotic among us wonder whether our nation’s bird shouldn’t be the cuckoo instead of the eagle.
100 Years Ago: January 4, 1922
• Quaint New Year Customs – In Scotland New Year’s day has even more importance than Christmas. Highland ladies form processions and go from house to house singing and receiving food and gifts. From Scotland also comes the curious superstition that it is unlucky to take anything out of the house on New Year’s day before one has brought something in; hence members of the family may be seen carrying a piece of coal or any small object into the house to prevent misfortune during the new year.
• The Fourth Ward bishopric has taken a splendid attitude this year. All widows and orphans of the ward were properly looked after and the kiddies to the number of 40 were not allowed to miss the welcome annual visit of Santa Claus. Christmas gifts in the shape of coal, groceries, wearables, candy and toys were distributed by the generous people of the ward. The good leaders are determined that no suffering shall be seen under their jurisdiction.