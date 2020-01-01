Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, December 28, 1994
With the help of the Honeywell Company, Preston School board members think they may have a way to improve their existing buildings and make them “last indefinitely.” Honeywell of Salt Lake City proposed a plan to evaluate the energy efficiency of the district’s buildings.
West Side administrators would like more control over the way they can spend state funds that are allocated to the district for public education.
Sunday marks the beginning of 1995, and most of us have set goals, once more making New Year resolutions. We went out to ask of resolutions from readers. Responses: To see if I can get all my bills paid.; Make new friends, read more to my children, and memorize at least one poem a week. ; Be to work on time, and be nicer to my friends.; I haven’t made any. Things are going just fine, so why change them?
The Elks Lodge spent the night of Dec. 23, preparing food baskets honoring the tradition of giving, set so many years ago that no one knows quite exactly when. Those participating agreed it has been at least 40 yeas for the Preston Elks.
When Jean Paskins began teaching in Preston in 1972, they had no girls basketball program. She requested that the school create a team and the following year Preston began having girls compete in league basketball.
Over $1,200 worth of large automatic dumpsters at the Jefferson and Oakwood schools went up in smoke one night, as arsonists lit the receptacles on fire. “It wasn’t just a bunch of kids eyeing a bunch of paper and tossing in something flammable,” said Mayor Walter Ross. “Someone intentionally opened those cans and started them on fire.”
50 Years Ago, January 1, 1970
A new industry, which will employ 20 to 40 men, has moved into Preston through the efforts of a Cornish man, the Franklin County Development Corporation and an area bank. The industry, known as Pitcher Pump and Pipe, is purchasing the old “Sego” or Pet Milk plant and has already started moving in equipment to manufacture pipe couplings.
Just how much it costs per capita, to keep the wheels of government turning in Franklin county, compared with the cost in other communities, is brought out in a study released by the Department of Commerce. The figures are contained in a report, the first of its kind since 1962, based upon the latest Census of Governments. Such surveys are made every five years. Indicated is how much is spent in each area, per resident, for schools, roads, police and fire protection, welfare, health, housing sanitation, general administration and other functions performed. In Franklin county, the figures show, the cost of such services amounted to $255 per year for every man, woman and child.
75 Years Ago, January 4, 1945
Western Union — Housewives, Everywhere: This is Idaho Potato Week. Farmers of Idaho are furnishing your grocer what they proudly believe are the finest potatoes in the world. We know you’ll like them every way you serve them: baked, mashed or fried. Serve Idaho Russets tonight. Charles G. Gossett, Governor of Idaho
The local Red Cross chapter received a letter from an appreciative sailor. “Thanks for the sweater. Some lady of Preston spent many hours making it. She can rest assured it is being put to use these cold nights. Every member of this crew received one. Happy New Year.”
Did you hear about the man who was bragging about seeing the wind blow so strong that it blew people right out of their homes? A native Pocatellan was standing by and piped up, “That’s nothing, where I came from I’ve seen the wind blow six days out of the week!”
County Agent Dan Roberts disclosed a sure cure recipe for headaches that occur with the start of the new year, but he said he was thinking only of the headaches occasioned by lack of records in preparing Federal income tax returns. This year, farmers have to file an estimate or a complete return by January 15 to comply with the law, Mr. Roberts said, and if the farmer has sufficient records he can file his final by the 15th and save lots of work.
Plans for forming an Elks club in Preston were launched recently with construction of quarters in the bank building. Work is being pushed on this project to be completed within the next six weeks. There are 65 signers of the petition to the Pocatello Elks club for the charter.
100 Years Ago, January 1, 1920
Soldiers, Sailors and Marines, Attention — If you have dropped any of your Insurance — or even if you have canceled it — you can get it again. If this, or any other matter troubles you, consult The American Legion.
The Academy Dramatic Club will present a modern comedy drama, with a laugh in every line. “Looking for Mary Jane,” is the title of the production which will certainly please its audience as it is a clever play, staged by clever people. This year more interest in dramatics has been displayed than ever before. Nearly 40 people tried out. An excellent cast was selected.
Preliminary work on the new sugar factory is completed. The Pingree-Idaho Sugar Company, location of their place of business, Preston, Idaho, is now a stern reality. Contracts for 4,000 acres of sugar beet land have been signed to the new company, and already matters are underway for the construction of the factory to be ready for the 1920 season.