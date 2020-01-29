Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, January 25, 1995
Dean L. Abrams was named as 1995’s Citizen of the Year during the annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet last week. Abrams and his wife moved here in 1956. Adults have known him for the last 14 years as the county assessor, but Scouts have known him for years not only as a leader, but as a fantastic story teller.
A “no-excuse” tardy policy adopted by the West Side School Board at the beginning of the current school year will remain unchanged despite a motion made to modify it. The policy allows a high school student to get three tardies per class per quarter without any penalty.
With bitter temperatures and bright sunny mornings, Jack Frost is painting the town. Temperatures will remain below freezing this week, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.
Don Harding was sworn in Jan. 3, as Sixth District Judge, handling all criminal cases in Bear Lake, Franklin and Caribou Counties.
A big fuss has been made over the releasing of wolves in Yellowstone Park and Central Idaho. Wolves were brought down from Canada in an effort by environmentalists, or nature lovers, to reintroduce the wolf into areas where they once roamed. Did anyone stop to think that maybe 30 gray wolves who are going to be torn away from their homeland and “shipped” to a new land would just as soon they were left alone. There are certainly some of the human species who wishes that they had been.
Preston High and Jefferson Middle School Rifle Clubs returned from state competitions in Nampa last weekend with second place as a team.
50 Years Ago, January 29, 1970
A new business, Cache Valley Ski-Doo Rentals, has opened in Preston. The business is operated by Steven Noyes from his home on Eighth West.
Knudson Packing plant was broken into Sunday morning and a large amount of meat taken. . .The packing plant was entered when a pane of glass on the front door was broken and the door unlocked. Several hams, packages of wieners, link sausage and frozen meat were taken.
A man who rode a horse between Clifton and Oxford to teach school many years ago, was named as first counselor in the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The appointment of Elder Harold B. Lee was announced following the ordination of Joseph Fielding Smith as president of the church. Second counselor is Nathan Eldon Tanner. Pres. Harold B. Lee served as the principal of the old Oxford School when it housed eight grades, using three teachers.
The Mormoniers, a singing teenage chorus from Preston, have been selected as one of four groups from the state of Idaho to participate in the annual March of Dimes Telerama.
75 Years Ago, February 1, 1945
The crash of an airplane in Biak Island has taken the life of a Franklin youth while four other men from Preston and adjoining communities are among those listed as missing in action.
The president of the Franklin County Fish and Game association told how we could obtain at least 500 more pheasants for planting in this county for this coming fall. It is simple. All we have to do is raise $300 or $400 with which to provide feed and care for these birds. Even the housing facilities for caring for the chicks are offered free to local sportsmen.
MEN WANTED — Men needed in critical, deferrable industry, located at Conda, Idaho. Help an Idaho industry on which Idaho farmers are dependent. Good wages, steady work, close to home with nice living quarters. Permanent, offers opportunity for the future. Experience not necessary, but preferred.
You’ll probably see more airplanes in “Winged Victory” than you’ve seen in any one picture. Trainers, fighters, bombers in awesome numbers roar through this 20th Century-Fox film of the great Army Air Forces. But “Winged Victory” is not about planes or flying. It’s about the men who fly the planes ... This was the mission of the movie as set down by Gen. Henry H. Arnold. For thousands of anxious parents he wanted a graphic explanation of the phenomena of seeing their sons (who just a short time ago knew nothing more than perhaps hopping up a jalopy) piloting gigantic bombers and lightning fast fighters planes. He wanted them to see the care, exhaustive study, and precise training, the countless physical checks undergone in the making of a flier.
100 Years Ago, January 29, 1920
France pays homage to America’s dead in the late war, on Washington’s Birthday. On that day a French memoriam certificate of honor and esteem will be presented to the next of kin of each of America’s sons who died between the dates of April 6, 1917, and November 11, 1918. By arrangement with the French government and the war and navy departments, the presentation with appropriate services, will be made by local posts of the American Legion.
Influenza continues to invade new areas in Idaho; but the situation is improved. A total of 200 cases with two deaths has been reported to this office January 21, as compared with a total of 325 cases earlier.
There are many industries where men work in the immediate vicinity of deadly gases, such as sulphuric acid, nitric, and hydrochloric acids, and the gas mask, slightly modified from its army design, is found an efficient protection against injury from these fumes.
Tribute to the country’s press from a Congressman: “It is the bulwark of the country and one of the great stabilizing influences that never betray it away from the general good, and never does it become the representative of special interests. It reaches homes that are strangers to the great dailies, and it exercises at all times an influence as salutary as it is widespread.”