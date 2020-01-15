Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, January 11, 1995
Nyloplast, USA, located in Buford, GA, officially purchased Head Manufacturing on Dec. 30, said Rex Pitcher. The pipe fitting manufacturing company will remain in Preston, doing business as Head Manufacturing, but will be part of the publicly held European company, Nyloplast, NV, based in Holland. The Dutch based company brought tidings of good will to Preston: a $25,000 check earmarked for an “educational conference room” for the Preston Carnegie Library.
It was reported that the former National Collegiate Athletic Association director for 36 years, is in favor of a salary for college athletes. We asked readers, do you think college athletes should be paid for participation in sports? Responses: No, definitely not. They are there for an education. Sports is secondary. That would put them in a professional bracket; No. I don’t. They won’t have to struggles enough to appreciate the opportunity of getting an education; They‘re not being paid to learn. They have to pay their way. It’s a learning experience, not a job.
Preston High’s matmen will have their biggest test of the season when they host the Preston Invitational at the school gym. Coach Doug Higley invited teams from Bear River, Bear Lake, Marsh Valley, Cokeville, Lyman, Kemmerer, Logan, Roy, Fremont, Wendover, Rich County, Highland’s JV and a JV Preston team to participate. He said, “We’ve got as good a chance as anyone.”
Friends Forever Nursery School was full of tears trying to adhere to terms issued by Planning and Zoning. How do you tell a child that they are dropped from daycare and preschool after four years? What do you tell a child with tears in his eyes that he can’t come back next week to finish the dinosaur book he has started?
50 Years Ago, January 15, 1970
The National Farmers Organization members in Franklin county will have an increase of dues from $25 a year to $75 a year.
Preston Police posted a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who went on a marble shooting spree last week — causing almost $4,000 worth of damage ... Someone shot marbles at windows of businesses in Preston. Windows of 23 different stores were damaged, from Grain Growers on the south to Willow Way on the north.
The cast for the High School production of “Brigadoon” was named. Double cast leads include: Jay Jensen and Joe Cherrington as Tommy, Michael Rawlings and Martin Abrams as Jeff; Janet Poole and Kay Dawn Jepsen, Fiona; Kathy Hansen and Nancy Bennett as Jean. The musical is under the direction of Carl Hoffman of the music department and Delmar Derricott of the speech department.
About $40 in change was taken from two pinball machines at the Diamond Stud Tavern in Franklin. According to the Sheriff’s office, whoever entered the building, must have been scared off because other machines and the cash register were not touched. The building was entered by kicking in the back door.
75 Years Ago, January 18, 1945
Alarm was expressed for the supply of hay in the county to carry farmers through the remainder of winter as well as the supply for next year, in a statement issued by the vice president of Cache Valley Pea Growers association. “There is an apparent shortage of hay right now and the situation can grow more serious unless a supply is located.” Anyone who has hay for sale should contact the county agent.
As a part of the Oneida Stake conference program, Patriarch Joseph F. Smith will offer the dedicatory address for the new $10,000 chapel in Glendale which was just completed. Foundation was laid in November 1941 while the ward was served by Bishop Oleen Jensen and has finally been completed under much guidance of Bishop Bernon J. Auger.
100 years Ago, January 15, 1920
When the coal situation got acute here the latter part of last week, the government knew something would have to be done in order to curtail suffering, which was the cloud which seemed to darken the horizon. All agents of government controlled railroads were given power to organize a civic committee through either the commercial club or civic boards with instructions to handle only their own vicinities within the radius of their own railroad station.
A hurried census was taken of all the coal in the vicinity, which was commandeered, also the books of the various coal dealers gone over, and all those who stored coal the last few months and the amounts were tabulated, with the result that all coal is being parceled out in equal amounts to those in need. What has been done, has been done to avoid any suffering in the community.
Let Us Have Peace! — We have all been fighting for what we supposed was right. At least let us hope so. Now that the sugar factory question is settled, let us all work harmoniously together for a big industry that will come into Preston within eight months that will bring more into our county in dollars and cents than anything else. This big enterprise is headed this way.