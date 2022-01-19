Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, January 15, 1997
Several places along the eastern mountain range in the valley were snowed in Sunday, following high winds on Saturday and into Sunday, Jan. 12. Weathermen clocked the wind at 50 mph in some places. Church services were canceled in areas of Logan.
Caribou National Forest supervisor, Paul Nordwall released an avalanche advisory today for all area of Caribou National Forest . . . High winds and heavy snowfall have increased the possibility of avalanches, especially on the leeward side in higher elevations over 6,500 feet.
The Preston Chamber of Commerce spoke of new assignments for the coming year and introduced new board members during their monthly meeting. Diane Hyde was introduced as the new president, taking over from Kent Kindred. Other new members are Theodora Petterborg, Ron Smellie, Tony Hansen, Scott Northridge, Ryan Moody and Tige Keller.
Two long time members of the Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District board are “retiring” today. Opal McKay, a board member for 12 years, and Mel Roberts, who has served for five and one-half years both decided not to seek re-election to their respective posts last fall.
The girl scout troop in Preston kicked off their annual cookie sale campaign with a planning session where the girls were given order blanks. The girls will be taking orders until Jan. 26, and anyone wishing to order cookies can contact a local girl scout or one of the leaders, Lynette McMurray or Cheryl Swann.
50 Years Ago, January 20, 1972
“Fiddler On The Roof, “a play about Russian Jews at the time of the Communist Revolution in 1915,” will be performed by Preston High students for the general public next week. Carl Hoffman, director of the musical, said that “Fiddler is one of the most internationally-famous plays that has been performed, being produced in 19 languages throughout the world.”
At least 26 sheep were lost when the pick-up they were being transported in tipped over and the animals tumbled down a steep embankment on Highway 34 at Cleveland. Carl Christensen of Mink Creek, driver of the truck, owner of the animals, said that his right wheels slipped off the shoulder and he stopped his vehicle and tried to get it back onto the pavement but without success because of the six-inch drop-off created by the softened shoulder conditions. While the pick-up was sitting stationary, the bulk of the 50 sheep apparently shifted to the downward side, resulting in the toppling over of the truck.
Reed Henderson, State Brand Inspector for Franklin county area for the past 21 years, has received both a Purple Heart and a Silver Star, and a hook replaces his left hand, as a result of back-lash from a hand grenade he threw out of a fox-hole in France during World War II. Of the incident, Mr. Henderson, then 25 years old, said, “The grenade got pitched into the foxhole and I grabbed it to throw it out, and that’s all I remembered for quite a while.” Despite the stainless steel hook that replaces his left hand, Mr. Henderson is able to rope cattle or horses in competition with the best and accomplish anything that those around him can.
Wayne Auger, senior wrestling captain, recently won the Southeastern Idaho Conference championship. He wrestles in the 122-pound class and has won 14 and lost one.
75 Years Ago, January 23, 1947
The organization of the Modern Farm Equipment company, dealer in Allis-Chalmers modern power equipment, was announced this week by G. W. “Bill” McCune of the McCune Motor company and Earl Nelson, who has been associated with Mr. McCune in the Ford agency here for more than 10 years.
Fire, which presumably started when oil from a stove overflowed or the stove exploded, gutted the front and office section of the Idaho Chief service station on South State. Flames quickly raged through the office and were pouring out the windows when volunteers with fire extinguishers and the Preston fire department arrived.
Idaho’s sheep-spraying methods are threatening to become as famous as the Idaho potato. There have been inquiries from nearly every state in the nation and from three foreign nations concerning the technique used by H. C. Manis, chief entomologist at the University of Idaho, in the huge demonstration at Challis this fall.
Hopkins Beauty Salon — Marinello System of Beauty Culture, modern methods, skilled operators, machine and machineless permanents. – tints — cold waves – manicures.
Going West? Go the Best – Go Greyhound – Here’s proof that it costs no more to go first class. Examples of low Fares: 3 trips to Pocatello, $1.55; 3 trips to Portland, $14.00; 4 trips to Ogden, $2.05; 4 trips to Salt Lake City, $2.80; 4 trips to Los Angeles, $13.75; plus federal transportation tax. — Wilford Hotel, Overland Greyhound Lines.
100 Years Ago, January 18, 1922
Although we never had the privilege of attending the Academy play “Stop Thief,” presented to the patrons of this city at the Opera House last week under the direction of Miss Delilah Higgs, we have been given to understand that it was a splendid piece and most ably presented. Every member of the cast being a student they showed dramatic ability that was highly commented upon. They all worked excellently well. Their declamation, enunciation and gesture was very noticeable. Miss Higgs is to be complimented for her work in handling those under her jurisdiction.
Never say “Aspirin” without saying “Bayer.” WARNING! Unless you see the name “Bayer” on tablets you are not getting genuine Aspirin prescribed by physicians over 21 years and proved safe by millions for: colds, headache, rheumatism, toothache, neuralgia, neuritis, earache, lumbago pain, pain. Accept only “Bayer” packages which contains proper directions. Handy tin boxes of 12 tablets, bottles of 24 and 100 — all druggists.