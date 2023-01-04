Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, December 31, 1997
Preston School District is tightening the discipline on the school buses. Those violating this rule or any of the bus riding rules will be taken off the bus and parents will be called to come for their children. The busing program was written up by the State Board of Education for several instances of students standing and moving around in the bus while it was in motion. A list of bus rules is posted in each bus.
While Rupp Brothers Construction Crews of Tremonton have been repairing a broken inlet pipe in Foster Reservoir, Preston City is diverting the water it usually stores in the reservoir, through Creamy Hollow. The extra 120 gallons per minute of water running through the hollow creates quite a noise that has been noted by neighbors of the hollow.
Preston’s first commercial weight-training and aerobics gymnasium will hold its grand opening on Saturday. Doc’s Gym, 30 N. State, is owned a managed by Dennis “Doc” Cox, a West Side native. “We will offer a full aerobics program with certified instructor. We have a full-line of state-of-the-art cardiovascular equipment and free-weight machines. We will offer child care and personal training will be available,” said Cox.
A new year is beginning with hopes for good things in 1998. We asked readers what they would like to happen in 1998. Responses: I hope for world peace.; All nations to unite to conquer world hunger.; It would be nice to have peace in Bosnia with the country healed and our troops back home.; That the less fortunate have an easier life, and a year free of tragedy.
50 Years Ago, January 4, 1973
An eight pound, 10 ounce baby girl became the prize baby of the year in Franklin county, following somewhat in her mother’s footsteps. The girl was born to Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Jensen at 7:20 p.m. on Jan 2 in the Franklin County Hospital. The mother is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Coburn and the father is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Jensen, both of Preston. This is the first child for the couple. The baby’s mother, Shelley, won a washer and dryer for her mother when she and her twin brother Sheldon were born.
The Preston City council and the Franklin County commissioners signed the joint law enforcement agreement between the city and the county. The new agreement calls for Preston City to pay Franklin County $43,500 for law enforcement services to be paid in 12 equal payments of $3,625. In addition, Preston City will pay $2 per day for city prisoners housed in the county jail, a fee provided by the Idaho code.
Three Australian students, part of a group of 162, came to the United States and the Preston area and experienced a 110 degree change in temperature right off. The three are Janet Gillespie of Cobram, Victoria; Geoff Crawford of Lindfield, Sydney, New South Wales; and Jann Crossley of Bundaberg, Queensland.
The Preston district ranger office will be closed this spring, with the services of the office being combined with the offices in Soda Springs and Montpelier. The closing was pat of a consolidation of offices in the Caribou and Cache National Forests.
75 Years Ago, January 8, 1948
Lillias Ann Tanner and Lila Foster, both fourth-year 4-H clothing club members of Franklin county clubs, have been chosen to enter the Idaho state wool growers’ dress style contest, Mrs. Lucretia Maughan, County Home Demonstration Agent, announced today. The contest will be held in Boise. Lillias Ann will exhibit and model her autumn gold all-wool dress with brown accessories, while Lila will exhibit her gray dress with tan accessories.
Coasting mishap ends in death of youth, age 16. Clifford Swainston was injured fatally on New Year’s Day while coasting on the Riverdale dugway, three miles north of Preston, when his sled hit a car. He died at the local hospital.
See it in operation, the Westinghouse Laundromat. Ken’e Electric Company will have a Westinghouse Laundromat installed and in operation at the end of this week so housewives of this vicinity may see this remarkable automatic washer doing the type of work that has made it famous. The Laundromat home-launders clothes automatically. The user loads the dry clothes in the basket, sets the controls, adds softener (if needed) and soap. Without further attention, the Laundromat automatically fills itself with water, washes, rinses, spins the clothes practically dry, cleans and drains itself and shuts off. The user returns at her convenience to take out the clean clothes for final drying… It is completely portable, easy to move to another location.
100 Years Ago, January 3, 1923
Boost Cache Valley…A good way to do this, is to use Cache Valley products. Why use Cane Sugar produced in the Tropics when your home grown beet sugar is just as good. We guarantee “Preston Brand” Beet Sugar to be equal in every way and for every purpose, to the best sugar made from cane. If you want sugar of the best quality, at no additional cost, insist on “Preston Brand,’ made by the Franklin County Sugar Company. Ask your grocer for this brand and don’t accept any substitute. -- Franklin County Sugar Company, Preston Idaho.
The Americanism commission at national headquarters of the American Legion is making a determined fight to reduce to a minimum illiteracy in the United States. The commission has been battling this menace in America through its American education week, held annually through presidential proclamation. Since it was inaugurated in 1921, the United States has come up from the eleventh in illiteracy among the enlightened nations, to ninth.
Skim milk is exceedingly valuable poultry food and can be profitably used every day in the year.
