Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, June 28, 1995
J. D. Drury, a member of the Franklin County Search and Rescue unit, was elected as national commander for the National Search and Rescue Association during the convention held here. Warren Wilde and Marilyn Swainston were the sharp-shooters of the convention. They brought home the National Championship Pistol Awards for the men’s and women’s divisions.
The old granary — used since the turn of the century on the Franklin County Grain Grower’s lot — was torn down by Matt Jenkins, David Jones, and Steve Call to make way for a new commodity bin. It was built to last for the Preston Mill, as most of the 2x6 timbers are still in good shape, said Alvaro Jones. Planks were laid flush on top of each other to form solid walls. Jones’ company was hired to dismantle the building and ready the site for future use.
There’s a new car wash in town — the “only touchless car wash in town” says proud owner, Kelly Spackman. It is located at his service station/convenience store at 104 South State.
Preston has a city noise ordinance, but without a fixed fine, letting that be up to the judge. We went out and asked readers if they felt $300 fine, after the first warning, was justified, too high or two low. Responses: I think it’s too high. It really depends on where you are, but $300 is too high. But noise should be kept under control; I think it is too high. Disturbing the peace is not that big a deal. Even $100 would be too high; It would depend on the type of noise. A dog barking would be too high, but for noise that can be controlled it would be just fine.
50 Years Ago, July 2, 1970
The old building at the corner of State and Oneida was sold this week to First Bank and Trust of Idaho. The new bank will be built on the site. The two story part will be torn down to make room for the temporary bank facility.
A fishing and boating trip to Stanley Basin turned out to be an ordeal for two men, Ellis Johnson and Dean Bambrough, and four youths from Preston. The youths were Vern Smith, Barry Knapp, Clyde Gilbert and Bob Burrup. They put two boats in Valley Creek, but the bottom was torn on the one used by the boys near where they put in. They had to abandon it. However, they got out on the wrong side of the creek and started walking back towards Stanley through rough canyon country. The boat with the two men went on down the creek until their boat was torn and had to be abandoned. The men walked to the ranger station, then hiked to where they expected to find the boys. The boys however had gotten help through a fisherman and were brought out on a raft.
Unless the Democratic party fills the ticket by write-ins or following the primary, there will be only one local contest — for the county treasurer’s post.
75 Years Ago, July 5, 1945
People within Franklin county who have planted and raised a Victory Garden will be happy to learn that facilities for preservation of their produce are being arranged at the Community Canning Center located in the old Academy building, opening date set for July 12.
A stern warning was issued by Jack Albano, local forest ranger for Cache Forest Reserve, against malicious destruction of property on government lands. He particularly refers to the tearing down of one of the latrine buildings at the Community Camp recently.
An announcement was made this week of the opening of a new electrical wiring service by Kenneth S. Porter, a former resident, and it will be located in the Preston Electric Company.
A novel type of a guessing contest is being staged by Tanner ‘s Men’s Store. Eldon Tanner, manager, is having a pair of Wolverine work shoes frozen in a solid cake of ice. The huge cake of ice will be placed in front of the store Saturday morning. Here’s where the guessing comes in. How long will it take the ice to melt and completely free the shoes? . . .The prize will be a genuine pair of Wolverine work shoes to the party guessing the nearest time. It will be necessary, though, to give up a shoe ration stamp to get the shoes.
100 Years Ago, July 1, 1920
Let us build you that Hay Rack and Header Box now! With prospects for splendid crops and things shaping for a bountiful harvest you should get prepared for the work which is and will be confronting you. We are fully equipped to build that Hay Rack for you. — Anderson & Sons
Crops never looked better in these parts and with fair conditions should reap a good harvest for the people.
Work on the 22 miles of county road has been commenced by the contractors. Quite a lot of grading and fresno is to be done before actual hauling can commence.
Hay is selling around $28 a ton here in Preston while it is being sold in some parts of Southern Idaho at $12. The farm bureau should enquire into the hay situation and see if it cannot be laid down here a little cheaper.
The simplest of all invisible inks is milk, or better, still, buttermilk. If used with a perfectly clean new pen and on unglazed paper, it will not show. The easiest way to bring it out is to iron it with a hot iron.