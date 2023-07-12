Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, July 8, 1998Since their 40-year-old tanks must come out of the ground, Premium Oil is going to replace their building with a new convenience store/gas station. The new building will sit further to the west of the present building, said Don Murphy, of the company’s office in Salt Lake City. “It would be up in 90 days,” said local manager Keith Jensen. It will offer prepared sandwiches, fountain drinks and other prepared fast goods, but will not house a restaurant such as McDonald’s.
Wet, cool conditions in May and June have helped the area’s fall wheat and spring grain crops, but rainy weather delayed hay harvest and compromised quality in some instances.
Firefighters have not been able to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a tractor in a field above Riverdale. The tractor had been sitting for several hours before the fire was noticed. It belongs to Todd Workman, who has since continued to bale hay with the baler and another tractor.
Campers and boaters — mostly from Utah — flocked to Twin Lakes and other reservoirs in Franklin County over July 4th holiday weekend. Law enforcement officials were kept busy because of crowds, but people were generally well-behaved.
You might say that Franklin County Medical Center has “seen the light.” The brown paneled walls in the back area of the center were transformed into light airy hallways when the walls were painted with a new paint known as Polomyx Waterbase Star Colors. The painting was contracted out to Boyd and Tim Golightly Painting, who are the only ones in this area who have the knowledge of how to apply this paint.
50 Years Ago, July 12, 1973The snappy West Side High School marching band is now on its way home from the famous Calgary Stampede with a tie for second place among all the bands that competed in their division. According to Miss Fae Patterson, director of the band, the Pirates tied for second with the Homedale, ID, marching band.
A $200,000 fund raising drive to take care of the first phase of the construction of the Hull Valley Scout Reservation in Cub River Canyon was kicked off with Elder Ezra Taft Benson, member of the Quorum of the Twelve, praising the work of scouting and appealing to scout and church leaders of Cache Valley to support the project. The money is to be used to complete the payment on the ranch and build the first scout camp with some 20 troop sites, a small lake and the headquarters area.
West Side school district board approved a half a year of kindergarten. The kindergarten will start on Jan. 21 and run for 90 days with Weston students coming in the morning for the first 45 days and Clifton students coming in the morning for the second 45 days.
A 17-year old Logan girl, Kristi Larsen, was selected Queen for the 1973 Famous Preston Night Rodeo, by a panel of three judges, one of which was Miss Rodeo America. Miss Larsen’s attendants are Jan Garrett of Preston and Patricia Wheeler of Lewiston.
Consuming flames were blown before a brisk wind in Dayton and cleared a path alongside a county road more than one-quarter mile long. A haystack, hay rack and loaded hay truck, owned by Leon Nuffer, were destroyed when the fire went out of control while the Nuffers’ neighbor was burning weeds at the roadside.
75 Years Ago, July 15, 1948The three pheasant release areas in this county have been repaired and improved and are now ready for protection of young pheasants, Albert Moser, president of the Franklin County Fish & Game Assn.,
stated. Besides repairing fences and making other improvements, the areas have been posted against hunting.
Miss Mary Eleanor Swainston from Winder will reign over that famous Preston Night Rodeo as its Queen the first week of August. Selection was made by the point system for riding ability, personality, character and beauty. The other four finalists will make up the queen’s court and serve as her attendants. They are: Relda Smith from Riverdale, Joyce Whitehead from Franklin, Meredith Hogan from Thatcher and Melva Taylor from Dayton.
The Symphonettes, a girls chorus of about 20 members, will give a concert in Fourth Ward. The songsters repertoire consists of semi-classic choral pieces and some religious works. The group, formerly known as the Bunkerettes, sings under the direction of Mrs. Daniel Roberts.
Meals for Months at your Fingertips! See what a Kelvinator home Freezer can do for you! No more menu dullness when you have out-of-season treats all year round. — Preston Electric & Furniture Co.
100 Years Ago, July, 1923There is no sentiment in the human heart stronger than the love of home; closely associated with it is love of our hometown, or city, and our country. There is not a man, woman or child that does not, down deep in his heart, have this love of home. This love of home should be fostered and encouraged in everybody, especially in children as it will do much to increase their love of country and respect for its institutions and those in authority. How can we do this in any better way than improving our homes and making them cleaner and more attractive inside and outside, thus engendering in ourselves and our children a greater pride in our home and greater love for it?
Cow testing is important. A farmer sold a male calf for $35. Later its dam was tested for advanced registry. When the yearly record was completed it was found that the cow produced over 22,000 pounds of milk and 681 pounds of butter. Her next bull calf was sold for $300. This indicated in a concrete way something of the value of testing dairy cows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.