25 Years Ago, July 12, 1995
If the cash match can be raised, the old vintage furnace in the Worm Creek Opera House will be broken into pieces and hauled out, the cooling system replaced, and maybe, even a dressing room area will be built. The money raised will be used to match grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts and the U. S. Forest Service.
Stephen Oliverson recently received a Ph. D. emphasizing educational administration. His doctoral dissertation focused on home educational processes and home school interaction and their impact on academic achievement of high school age students.
It was recently announced that Salt Lake City had won the bid for the 2002 Olympics. We asked readers about what affect this might have in Preston and the Cache Valley area. Responses: It will be really good for the motels and main economy, but most residents of this area will get tired of it quickly.; It will affect us by creating more Olympic awareness and excitement.; We might get some of the tourist industry. I don’t think it will have a great affect in Idaho.
Mutton Bustin’ Entries Wanted. Sponsor Ron Keller invites you to join the fun at that Famous Preston Night Rodeo. The most fun of all is the Mutton Bustin’. The kids have a great time and all of us enjoy watching.
A proposal to reduce the trout bag limit on the Bear River, from Oneida Reservoir downstream to the confluence with Mink Creek, highlighted a scoping meeting hosted by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
50 Years Ago, July 16, 1970
The banking scene of Preston was changing fast this week. Workmen were proceeding with the new Federal Land Bank building, where a cache of old horseshoes were found. First Security Bank has moved into temporary quarters. The old bank building is to be torn down. First Bank and Trust of Idaho have moved their mobile bank into location at First South and State, getting ready for a July 31 opening.
Student radicals seize a university and get paid off to pull back. Rioters riot against a city and win concessions. Then how can you blame a mailman for striking against the law and against the nation when he sees so many others thumbing their noses at authority and profiting from it? Lawlessness begets lawlessness. If leniency is not the answer, perhaps toughness is. That’s one thing we haven’t tried lately. — Paul Harvey
Sidewalk Sale — Karla’s, formerly Luthy’s — Dresses $1 each; Coats 1/2 price; Nylons, socks, $.10 a pair. Milo’s AG Food Stores — Cantaloupe, $.08/lb.; Fresh Peaches, $.17/lb.; Range Bacon, Hormel — Thick sliced — 2 lbs/$1.69; Pitted Olives, 4 cans for $1.
Dr. Larry Stokes announced that he would open a dental practice in Preston. He will start next week, using the office of Dr. Murray Nichols in the evenings until new offices are built. Dr. Nichols has purchased the building now used by the Federal Land Bank and it will be converted into a two-dentist office building by October.
75 Years Ago, July 19, 1945
Several reports have reached the county agent’s office of hay in barns and stacks heating to the point where farmers have feared burning due to combustion. They are advised not to ‘dig out the hot spots’ if temperatures are above 120 degrees F. Any time after temperatures pass 140 degrees hay will usually burn if exposed to air. If or when temperatures in the stack reach 160 degrees there is danger of fire. The real way to prevent hay from heating in the stack or barn is to be sure that it is sufficiently dry before putting it in the stack.
The May report of Dairy Herd Improvement Association in Idaho continues to show Franklin county topping the average butterfat per cow for Idaho.
“Come out from behind that beard,” is exactly what many of the people of Preston and vicinity are saying these days to those “bearded Brethren“ of Glencoe ward. So that the public may know the facts here they are: Every male member (that is, of course those of age) of the ward are required, under heavy penalty, to grow a beard of at least a month old by Pioneer day, July 24. On that day the MIA is sponsoring an unusual outing in the mountains called, the “Pioneer Way.”
100 Years Ago, July 15, 1920
Work should commence soon on the new Glendale reservoir, and it is hoped that all obstacles in the matter of finance will have been moved before the crops are harvested. Some money has been collected but there is a lot of money promised which has not been paid.
Bumper crop prospects are especially good in western states. Another cause for rejoicing for the farmer is the highly improved labor situation. From nearly all districts come reports of adequate farm labor for harvesting the large crops with urgent demand for food stuffs. The only visible cloud on the horizon is the transportation situation. Railroads are deplorably in need of equipment. Strikes, past and present, not only of railroad employees but of longshoremen, truck drivers, etc., has tied up large quantities of cars.
Do not throw away the vinegar from pickled beets or other pickles. It may be used in salad dressing in place of other vinegar, giving a most desirable flavor and color.