Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, July 15, 1998
Old Glory came down and a new Old Glory went up in Benson Park. A small group of patriots of National Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elks Lodge and Boy Scout members gathered in honor of the wind-tattered city flag which has waved over Preston this last year. The VFW and National Guard lowered Old Glory and solemnly carried her to a fiery grave. Tyson Lyons, first class rank of Boy Scout Troop 32 of the Preston Third Ward presented the new flag to VFW Commander Vern Rogers and assisted him in raising it.
With bobbin and thread Carol Garrett has crafted many creations but they’re rarely ever hung on a wall — they are on a fisherman’s hook. For the past 26 years Garrett has tied over 23,000 flies for fishermen throughout the area.
Rebekah Hunt was hired to replace Preston’s Economic Development Executive, Tige Keller, and was introduced to the Franklin County Commissioners. She begins her job, working with Keller for two weeks before he moves his family to Washington, D.C. There, he’ll continue his education in law school at George Washington University.
“Everyone loves a parade,” says Scott Beckstead, chairman for the Preston Night Rodeo parade. Parades are fun to see and fun to participate in. This year Beckstead says he would like to see more horse teams enter. “My biggest dream is to have the Budweiser Clydesdale team,” he said, “I know this isn’t possible, but I would like to see some draft horses this year.”
50 Years Ago, July 19, 1973
“Ever since I learned about the Aug. 4 Homecoming in Preston, I have tried to analyze my own feelings about the little Idaho town I left in 1924.” This is a quote from Scott Nelson who will act as emcee for this first reunion-open house. “I have had many homes and my experiences have been happy for the most part. But I have only one hometown. Its unique charm touches me in depth…We gather warmth from the retold story of youth. Time softens the harsher memories — miserable blizzards, runny noses, the flu epidemic, the lack of money.”
Final plans for the water system at the Hull Valley Scout Reservation have been completed and approved by the Idaho State Health Department and presented to the Cache Valley Council, BSA. Wendell H. Smith, consulting engineer of Riverdale, prepared the final plans and specifications in preparation for submitting them to the State for review and approval.
Bill Huntington and Kent Hobbs took down the fence bordering the Eastside School District property across from the Preston high school. This particular area has been under fire from property owners because of students using the back yards for smoking, and sometimes trampling shrubs and gardens. The school board agreed to install a six-foot chain link fence along the area to alleviate the problem.
All local groups are invited to participate in That Famous Preston Night Rodeo Parade. Please send this registration slip to Rod Pearce, Parade Chairman, Preston, Idaho. List the type of entry: float, buggy, horse, bike, etc.
75 Years Ago, July 22, 1948
Opportunity for local citizens to register and explain their protests against the special bond election scheduled for next Tuesday have been made by the city administration... Attention is called to the fact that all those living in the district who do not care to participate may register their protests with the city clerk up to Aug 10 at 5 p.m.
All stock of the Foss furniture company has been moved into the firm’s new building on East Oneida and a renovation program was begun in the old building west of the new structure. The new
building is another step forward in the progress of Preston, which during the past years has seen numerous new business structures built here.
A Franklin miss was a queen among queens on last Wednesday. Miss Shirley Whitehead, who was elected the “Miss Idaho” queen to reign for a day over the Pocatello rodeo and celebration was a guest of Western Air Lines on a trip to Salt Lake City.
Do-re-mi-fa-so — so it’s time for students to get in vocal trim for the Franklin stake conference. To help them do so, Lyle Shipley, high school vocal department head, has announced resumption of summer practice. “We are issuing an invitation especially to all new high school students, and to graduate students, who haven’t attended choral classes before. There is room for new members in small groups, single work and in the choir.”
100 Years Ago, July, 1923
Dairy Notes: Don’t keep cows. Make cows keep you. Fall calving usually gives best results. All calves should be fed regularly; very young calves should be fed three times a day. The dairy cow, like a human being, enjoys sunshine. The most successful dairymen raises most of their cows. Milk substitutes are not equal to milk, but give fair results when used with care. Keep the milk cool and the utensils clean, in winter as in summer.
For Sale Very Cheap — Typewriter, Check Writer, Cash Register, Majestic Range, Used Electric Washer, Refrigerator, will sell my Radio Outfit 10 percent below cost. Chas E. Pinson
Across the mountains to the east or Preston, and in easy access by auto, lies the world famous Bear Lake. This body of water is 28 miles long and 14 miles wide with a depth of more than 200 feet. It lies partly in Utah and in Idaho. Its western shore is finely adapted to camping facilities and summer visitors. One of the most remarkable features of this lake is that it has developed a species of trout found no other place in the world. They are known as Bear Lake Trout and are among the finest eating fish in the world, their flesh being especially hard and firm.
