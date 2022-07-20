Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, July 16, 1997
Preston City will no longer use taxpayer funds to pay for and install fire hydrants and street lights in new subdivisions. Instead, developers will be responsible for that, the city council decided.
Arda K. Smith will retire on July 31, 1997. She has worked in the Franklin County Assessor’s office for 27 years. An open house in her honor will be held in the commissioner’s room in the courthouse.
Some people were oblivious to the novelty. Others were blatantly not. The crew replacing the crossing marks on State Street was not your average construction crew, it was entirely female--boss included.
Earning Chrysler Corporation’s Five Star Award for Excellence is no small feat, said district sales and service manager, Don Milavec. He was in Preston from Denver, CO, to present Chrysler’s highest dealership award to the West Motor Company. It is for outstanding customer satisfaction in sales and service.
An expected 150 racers will compete in the BMX Idaho State Qualifier held at the Preston track, said volunteer organizer, Terry Mainini. This is the third year the races will be held at the track.
Drawing on the experience of their pioneer ancestors and their own father, Kevin and Bart Ashby and their brothers and sisters gathered from Weston, Newton, Tremonton and other locations to join the Pioneer wagon train in Fort Bridger last Thursday. Saturday morning they were in Evanston trying to thaw out with the rest of the group after Mother Nature let loose with drenching rain and chilling winds. The weather brought pioneer history to life for the group.
50 Years Ago, July 20, 1972
Another business in Preston has taken on a more modern look with a new sign at the Keith Jorgensen’s Magnavox center which covers most of the front of the building. It took workmen two days to install the huge two-piece unit.
A fire got out of control in the Linrose area when railroad right of way was being cleared of weeds. The fire began to spread near the old pea vinery adjacent to Theo Schvaneveldt’s farm, and spread extensively before being brought under control. Volunteer firemen fought to keep the blaze from spreading to croplands.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 11th president is a former Clifton man, and educator both in Clifton and Oxford. Harold B. Lee was named president after the death of Joseph Fielding Smith July 2.
When 100,000 people travel from far and wide to Palmyra, New York, to witness the spectacular Hill Cumorah Pageant, they will see three of the performers, residents of this area, Elders Joseph Cherrington, Phillip Geddes and Lance Nielsen. Palmyra is about 25 miles east of Rochester, N. Y.
Pioneer Days food savings — Corn on the cob, 6 for $.39; Watermelons, $.06/lb.; Hot dog and Hamburger buns, $.45/dozen; Bar S Franks, $.69/lb; paper plates, $.49/100; Ice cream, Cream of Weber, $.79/ half gallon.
75 Years Ago July 24, 1947
The 1938 Ford sedan belonging to D. A. Martin which was stolen from the home of its owner sometime after 11:30 p.m. July 16, was recovered Sunday evening by county officers east of the Fifth Ward. The car had been abandoned after being pushed into the cat-tails in a marsh where it could not be seen from the road. Nothing had been taken from the car. Officers had searched all roads and would not have discovered the car if it had not been for a farmer who noticed the top of the auto as he was working on a hillside to the south.
Instrumental music classes of Preston high and junior high schools will be conducted by Lynn Bright during the coming school year, announced Supt. Horland Simmons. The new instructor will assume the position formerly held by Mark Hart, recently elected to the office of county superintendent of schools.
“Chuck” Merrill announced his purchase of the Conoco service station and garage at 217 South State street and that he will reopen the station as soon as remodeling is completed. Mr. Merrill for the past 18 months has been employed as manager of the auto repair department and service station at the Wallace & West Motor company.
Now! Anyone can have hot water quick! New Pocket-size Water Heater, Costs less than $2 — Heats Water Fast — Merely place a portable Fast-way Water Heater in a receptacle containing water. Plug in to the nearest socket. Lo and behold! The Fast-way goes to work at once, heating water like sixty for 101 purposes — sufficient quantity for bathing, washing, scrubbing, cleaning cream separators, etc. The speed depends on quantity. CAUTION: Directions for using are furnished with each heater. Read and follow. Costs less than $2. No fires to build or hot water to carry. No running up and down basement stairs. No heating tanks full when a few gallons or a quart is wanted. Handy! Portable! Inexpensive! — Ken’s Electric.
100 Years Ago, July 19, 1922
Cache Valley Logical Route to Yellowstone — Surprising all other known records, a six-cylinder, strictly stock model Nash car was driven by D. A. Jenkins, a contractor of Blackfoot from Salt Lake City, Utah, to West Yellowstone, Monday, in eight hours and thirty-nine minutes. The distance covered of 385 miles was covered at average speeds of forty-four and one-fifth miles an hour. . . .The first stop was made at Preston for nine minutes.
The final phase of the Tuberculosis eradication campaign in Franklin county was completed this week by Dr. M. J. Sisley of the U.S. Bureau of Animal Industry with the assistance of Dr. S. E. Nelson, deputy State Veterinarian. All barns where tubercular cattle were found were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
The child that is born with a silver spoon in its mouth never knows what a lot of fun it could have with a pewter one.