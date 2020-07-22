Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, July 19, 1995
The 1,550’ deep by 1,100 foot hole created in West Cache Canal was finally closed. Water reached the point of the wash-out at 11 p.m. Saturday night, said water master Van Woodward. “It’s working great now. It is tight. It looks really good.” The washout was caused by springs that were fueled by high precipitation this spring. Because of the sandy nature of the soil, quicksand formed and the base of the canal slipped out.
After 59 years of service to others, Angus Condie is retiring from Preston Rotary Club. Throughout his life Angus has lived by the Rotarian motto “Service Above Self.” He served as secretary of the Chamber of Commerce since 1934; worked for Preston/ Whitney Irrigation Company as secretary from 1937 until three years ago, and been serving in the Rotary Club since 1935.
Lacey Lewis says she wasn’t fond of taking that CPR class offered at girls’ camp a few weeks ago, but today she is glad she did. It was the knowledge she needed to enable her to save her two-year old sister, Bailey, from drowning when she fell into a canal behind the Lewis home.
Firefighters checked a crawl space at the Warren Gleason home for a fire source. A firework bounced between the siding of the home and an outside wall and burned some insulation.
Idaho’s total winter wheat production is down four percent from 1994 to 54,670,000 bushels. A total of 770,000 acres is expected to be harvested, down 20,000 acres from a year ago.
50 Years Ago, July 23, 1970
Preston’s population showed a decrease during the last 10 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Figures on the population of towns under 10,000 were released, showing Preston with a population of 3,228 as compared to 3,640. This is a decrease of 11.3 percent in 10 years.
Franklin County families taking vacation trips by automobile this summer will find that they need fatter pocketbooks than in former years. The cost of everything is up. The findings are based upon a survey of vacation travel costs throughout the country, made by the American Automobile Association. As a result, a Franklin county couple will be spending approximately $39.50 a day this year, traveling modestly, or about $6 a day more than in 1965. That amount will take care of necessities but not such extras as souvenirs, amusements and admissions to places of interest. A two-week trip will cost a local couple a minimum of about $550, getting 14 miles to a gallon of gas and covering an average of 300 miles per day.
The Preston Elks Ski Bus, which is used to take skiers to Beaver Mountain during the wintertime, is available for groups to use during summer months. It has been used for Scouts, Cub Scouts, MIA groups on trips as far away as Salt Lake City and Provo. Visits have been made to Temple Square and Hansen Planetarium and to Aspen Grove.
75 Years Ago, July 26, 1945
Plans are complete for the tenth annual Preston Night Rodeo to be held August 1,2,3 at the rodeo grounds. Cowboys who enter the rodeo contest this year will be after $2,400 in cash prizes which will be distributed to winners in the three-night program for various contests.
The road of Strawberry summit to Bear Lake valley has been graded and reconditioned by the Franklin county road department. The county road crew has been on the mountain for the past two weeks with the patrol, grader, and bulldozer smoothing out many holes and ruts. Bear Lake has promised to grade that portion of the road which lies in that county and it is possible that this work is being done now.
If you talk to clerks in local stores, you will find that a lot of supposedly good citizens give scant consideration to the truth in making purchases. As shortages of necessities grow more acute, many such stores have tried to carry out a voluntary rationing program so that all persons can get a share without the annoyance and compulsion of ration stamps. Clerks who are trained to be courteous are pushed around by customers who insist upon getting scarce articles of food, wearing apparel, smokes, etc. “Some of our best people are the worst liars,” said one clerk. “For example, we have tried to voluntarily apportion eggs, ladies’ hose, cigarettes, etc., to each customer. Some come in at the beginning of the week and receive their allotment, then come in at the end of the week and claim they have not.”
100 Years Ago, July 22, 1920
We would suggest to the city council that they set apart a day for cleaning of unsightly weeds on the streets. Unless such a day is called people will fail to pay any attention to the weeds ordinance. Many of our streets are in a miserable state at this writing. If a certain day were set apart for cleaning weeds at the front and back of residences even out into the streets, and business places, something really worthwhile will have been done. From a medical point of view, if we annihilate the ragweed and other obnoxious plants, we destroy those active properties that produce hay fever and kindred complaints which come upon us in the early fall.
This is about the longest dry spell in the history of Preston. It has been many weeks since we had a rainstorm.
Many parties are going out to the canyons to fish and rest within sylvan shades and nook, and you must all be prepared for the fish stories that will be brought back to town when vacation days end.