Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, July 22, 1998
An $85,000 federal grant has been awarded to the Preston Community Development office to develop a Pioneer Historic Byway grant corridor management plan. “The grant will fund a corridor management plan for the Pioneer Historic Byway that runs through Franklin and Caribou counties,” said Tige Keller, Economic Development Director who applied for the grant. Its total length is 127 miles. The Byway starts on U.S. 91 in Franklin and runs to Preston, then follows State Highway 34 through Caribou County, ending at Freedom, WY.
Alan and Nelada White, who assumed management of Preston radio station KACH on April 1, 1998, have announced plans for a community grand opening and party to celebrate their new business venture. The grand opening will be on Saturday, July 25th in Preston’s Benson Park.
Golsons’ transform homes from eyesores into sights for sore eyes. Their home isn’t listed on a tourist map, but hundreds of visitors have signed Grady and Beth Golson’s guest book after walking through the home that was originally built in Whitney around 1915. Research suggests that the Benson family built the home then traded it and the land it sits upon for the home LDS Church President Ezra Taft Benson was born in on 8000 South.
The Clifton Lions final Fireworks Extravaganza will begin July 24. The fireworks show will commence at dark and feature a collection of the best ground displays ever shown at the event. This will be the “Grand Finale of all Grand Finales,” say organizers.
50 Years Ago, July 26, 1973
The Eastside school district has a school building that is a hazard, but on land that is worth some money, but they don’t know just how much, and they don’t know what to do with it. The school building is the old Central school in Preston which is fast becoming a nuisance. A request to the county commissioners dismissed, at least for the time being, one hope of being able to tear the school down.
Preston City’s annual blacktop day is here. During that time, residents of the city can pick up cold mix to patch streets. The blacktop may be picked up at the city building in Preston, at no charge.
Presto Products, Inc., has announced expansion plans at the Lewiston plant. Presto currently employs over 50 people in the manufacturing of plastic bags for the supermarket industry.
The head coach of the Utah Sate University basketball team had high praise for the “young men” of the area. In a letter to the newspaper, Gordon “Dutch” Belnap, following a basketball clinic in Preston, said that “this is the finest bunch of young men that I have had the opportunity of working with in a camp situation...They were very dedicated and enthusiastic and I felt that this was a compliment to the parents, the school and church leaders in the community.”
75 Years Ago, July 29, 1948
Queen Darlene Koller ruled in Weston over the festivities of Pioneer day, attended by Miss Marlene Maughan and Miss LaVoyle Maughan as her ladies-in-waiting. The three girls were elected to royalty for the day at the morning program held in the Opera House. Weston’s Pioneer Day was attended by hundreds of people from Preston, Cornish, Clifton, Dayton and county areas. The baseball game between Weston and Franklin ended 2 -1 for the home team. It was a tossup whether the milling crowd enjoyed the horse-pulling contest more than the ball game.
Interesting news of Bill Coltrin, Franklin, was received in a clipping from a Honolulu paper by his mother, Mrs. Ida Hawkley. The dispatch was datelined from Hickam field and pictures 1st Sgt. William H. Coltrin being presented the bronze star medal by Col. James W. Gurr, commanding officer of the 531 air transport group. The award was made to Coltrin for “exemplary conduct in ground
combat against the armed enemy while serving as a platoon sergeant in the 39th infantry regiment, 9th infantry division, about Oct. 1944, at Hurtgan forest, Germany.
Though beset by fire which put the lodge out of its quarters since last March, Preston Elks still believe in “divvying up” when any worthy cause here needs financing. The local lodge recently contributed $125 to go toward purchase of new band uniforms and $25 last spring to help defray traveling expenses for Preston high school musicians to attend the state music festival in Twin Falls.
100 Years Ago, July, 1923
At Salt Lake City President Harding played golf with Heber J. Grant, white-bearded head of the Mormon Church, and was reported to have gained popularity with the Mormon farmers thereby. It was reported that the President smoked cigarettes while playing, which was regarded as tactless, because the Mormons are strongly opposed to the use of tobacco. The next morning President Harding’s Special arrived at Cedar City and the party took an automobile ride through Zion National Park. The trip was a “press agent” stunt for the park, engineered by Senator Smoot and the Union Pacific Railroad.
A muddy barn lot is costly. A poorly drained barnyard costs the dairyman more money than he imagines. In some cases, no doubt, it costs him more than the laying of the necessary tile through which to keep it dry. It means additional work for him nearly every way he turns — dirty cows, dirty stables, and an extra physical effort on his own part in the matter of going about his chores with mud-caked boots. If he sells his milk locally from house to house, he probably loses many a customer who associates thought of the general appearance of the barn and its surroundings with the milk which is being delivered to his home. Clean environment in the case of a dairy barn offers a telling argument in an advertising way, for the milk produced amid these surroundings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.