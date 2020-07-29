Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, July 26, 1995
America is strong because of many things, including its farmers. The Clifton Lions Club honored patriotism in the annual Pioneer Day firework display through lighted figures, like a spark spreading tractor of fireworks.
They didn’t have bats in their belfry, what they did have was a bat flying around the trustee offices at West Side High School in Dayton during the school board meeting. The nocturnal visitor provided an exciting break to a rather routine school board meeting.
A covered wagon in Weston City’s Pioneer Day parade brought back memories of pioneer transportation. They also had a barbecue and other food booths, a pie eating contest, a greased pig contest, dunking machines, relay races and a co-ed youth softball game.
Jason Rich, a graduate student at Utah State University and former Preston man, was awarded the Norman Rockwell Museum at Stockbridge Award by the National Society of Illustrators in a recent student scholarship competition. Rich’s work, an illustration of a horse-drawn trolley, was one of 10 top illustrations chosen from 5600 entries that were submitted.
There were 106 pairs of legs pedaling 212 wheels around the BMX approved course in Preston in a BMX state qualifying race. Bikers from age four to 32 traveled from as far away as Nevada and Arizona to participate.
Kip Diderickson is back on the back of a horse and is winning races. He remounted May 20, after retiring two years before due to ill health. Born with a 5’9” frame, but the heart of a winning jockey, Diderickson battles to stay healthy while maintaining the light weight requested of jockeys.
50 Years Ago, July 30, 1970
Four boys, all under the age of nine, tried to drive a car last week and ended up doing more than $2,500 actual damage in a local car dealer’s property. Counting the depreciation to two new 1970 model cars the damage would exceed $5,000. Two boys were age nine, one age seven and one age four. They climbed over a fence into the rear lot one evening and decided to drive a 1970 Oldsmobile. Before the evening was through, they had damaged the Olds, crashed into a 1970 Chevrolet, crashed into two used cars, in addition to a steam cleaner and a gate.
Five head of cattle were killed and three head injured when a car ran into a small herd on the highway. The accident occurred about nine miles north of Preston on US 91 at 10:15 p.m.
We’re not doing nothing about pollution. And the cure promises to be as dramatic as the disease is dreadful. Americans, just awakening to the long-time misuse of our planet’s air, land and water, have to do more than just hold their noses and holler. And some are doing more. – Paul Harvey
Would you trade paint for performance? Sometimes it helps to be color blind when choosing farm equipment. It lets you keep your crop’s best interest at heart. . . lets you concentrate on getting the performance you want instead of the right color paint. If you shop the combine market with the emphasis on performance, you’ll end up with a shiny, unpainted machine . . . the Gleaner Model F combine. — Modern Farm Equipment Co.
75 Years Ago, August 2, 1945
Ten men were inducted for military service in answer to this county’s July call.
Retention of the Prisoner of War camp near the sugar factory has been announced by the Franklin county labor committee for the remainder of farm season. The decision was reached by army authorities at Rupert.
California Packing plant at Franklin will close for the summer run and the annual pea dance for all who have grown or assisted in the harvesting and processing of the peas will be held next week. The dance will be held in the Franklin High gymnasium.
Bring back those boxes, sacks. The business houses of Preston are facing an extremely difficult situation in trying to package and wrap commodities sold to store patrons. This condition extends to practically every store in Preston but is extremely critical with grocery stores. Grocerymen of Preston extend this request to the general public: they would like patrons to return cardboard cartons, boxes, egg cartons, paper sacks and such containers that can be used in getting groceries out of the stores. The stores generally carry the goods out to the cars but are now up against something in which to carry the supplies.
100 Years Ago, July 29, 1920
Preston baseball again received a walloping at the hands of Richmond. Somehow or other the other teams have got it over us this year. We lost by the score of 12 to 8.
Work is soon to commence on the big concrete foundation base for the Idaho Memorial Statue which is to be erected in the center of the new square. The parties who have the contract are expected to get busy soon.
Mr. G. A. Lindquist, our undertaker and embalmer, has purchased a beautiful new motor hearse, which he will use at future obsequies in this county. It is certainly a beautiful vehicle and proves that Mr. Lindquist is fully up to the minute when he foresees the future of this city; and that the old-fashioned hearse must give way to the new. He is now equipped that he can go anywhere and answer any call day or night.
Franklin County is getting to be the real fishermans’ paradise. People from other states as well as our own come up into this direction. This overcrowding of our streams does not obtain for good fishing.