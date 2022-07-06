Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, July 2, 1997
Four-wheel drive vehicles trespassed on privately owned conservation reserve farm fields that surround Twin Lakes Reservoir over Memorial Day weekend. Many of the fields were badly rutted which led to erosion problems. Damage to private property surrounding the Lakes is threatening public access to the reservoir. It is continuing only because of the goodwill of landowners around the impoundment and stockholders of that irrigation company.
Amber Welch was selected as the 1997 Miss Idaho Days queen, with Hayley Harris chosen as first attendant, Stephanie Hull named as second attendant. The Spirit of Idaho Days award was given to Andrea Bayles.
Cody Hodges just received his third promotion to the rank of Lt. in the United States Navy. He and his wife, Karen, are currently stationed at the Administrative Support Unit, Southwest Asia in Bahrain, where he is the Base Services Officer.
Kevin Waldron, son of LaMonte and Julie Waldron of Weston and former standout wrestler at West Side High School and Ricks Junior College, recently competed in the annual Utah Summer Games wrestling tournament. Waldron, who wrestled at 149.5 pounds in the Open Division, beat Mike Talbot of Cedar City by a score of 5-2 en route to becoming Utah’s first place winner and freestyle champion in his weight classification.
On June 6, more than nine months after he started, Adam Baird, 14, son of Barbara and Michael Baird, finished his Eagle project. The 30 x 60 foot sand volleyball court required the help of 11 other scouts, four adult leaders and the Preston City Council.
50 Years Ago, July 6, 1972
Idaho’s farmers and ranchers are warned of the possibility of widespread grasshopper damage to crops and ranges this summer. Hoppers have been hatched since about June 1 and the grasshopper threat has been building since then. By the week ending June 24, over 300,000 acres of land were infested with hoppers.
Howitzer Battery, Preston National Guard announces a campaign to raise $2,000 to buy a heart machine for the newly remodeled Franklin County Hospital and Nursing Home.
Franklin County and Preston City law enforcement will begin consolidation this week under the supervision of county sheriff, Arlando Larsen. A contract was discussed, but the city felt that clarification of various minor points should be made before signing, and the city attorney should have time to study the agreement and give his opinion. This consolidation is expected to give more uniform and efficient protection to all citizens involved.
Nat Edwards began his career in the floral business 26 years ago in a bedroom converted to a flower shop, less than two blocks from his present location. A year later he built his shop, one greenhouse and a garage, which his family lived in for two years before building their home. This first greenhouse was paid for with money made from raising chickens when eggs were 75c a dozen. He ended his chicken business when fire destroyed everything.
Vi invites you to get your car washed the quick easy way … with our roto-rail automatic car wash. Get a free car wash when you get a fill-up of High Quality Conoco gasoline. We give you tokens that can be used at your convenience. --Vi’s Conoco, 131 North State.
75 Years Ago, July 10, 1947
J. Clifford Forsgren and Benjamin A. Meek were named chairman and vice chairman, respectively of the recently organized board of education for Franklin County.
Still undefeated, the Elks and Lee Hansen teams remain tied for first place in the Franklin county softball league. Each team has four wins to its credit.
George Balls, 69, of Dayton left Monday for a direct drive to Nauvoo where he will join the caravan returning to Utah over the route originally traversed by Brigham Young and the first company of Mormon pioneers to enter the great Salt Lake Valley 100 years ago.
Miss Vera Bingham has been named Centennial queen to reign over the Centennial festival with her attendants, Miss Shirley Whitehead and Miss Beverly Nelson. These girls were selected from among contestants representing all wards of Oneida and Franklin stakes.
Winder Amateur Rodeo, Winder, Idaho, July 12, 10 a.m. Good prizes for winners in every event: calf roping…riding…wild cow milking. Horse-pulling prizes of $20, $12, $8 in each of three classes — plenty of shade and refreshments. Admission, 50 cents … proceeds to go to Winder Ward Building Fund. Dance at night at Brookside.
100 Years Ago, July 5, 1922
Many of the people of Preston and the vicinity who are interested in the progress of health work will be glad to learn that we now have an organization, The Franklin County Health Association thru which to carry out systematic heath work. This committee is an outgrowth of the Christmas Seal Sale.
Did you ever have a check ‘raised’ that is altered to read a larger amount than originally intended? Quit worrying about a recurrence of it because it is now possible to get insurance against such loss without charge. The Federal State Bank, of this city, is now furnishing its depositors, without charge, with checks insured for $1,000, against loss from check “raisers.” A small vest pocket insurance bond, with identification card, showing finger prints, and signature is furnished each depositor using the insured checks.
War Veterans of Preston took advantage of the recent visit of Wm. N. Rydalch, special contact representative, United States Veterans’ Bureau, to present their grievances. Hearings were given 47 former servicemen during his stay, of which 32 were new claims for compensation, vocational training and medical attention.
When eggs are cheap preserve them with Mason Egg Preserver--Mason’s Egg Preserver is guaranteed to keep fresh eggs fresh from 3 to 10 months. Will cook and taste like newly laid eggs. Easy to use. --Wm. Thornton Drug No. 9