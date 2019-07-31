Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, July 27, 1994
The Moyles outdid themselves again, making the crowd oooh and ahhh with their fantastic Pioneer Day fireworks. Thousands of people attended the annual event. Moyle has been making ground displays for 17 years. He also works with the Fourth of July fireworks in Logan. The project is sponsored by the Clifton Lions Club and community residents.
About 1000 acres of rangeland were burned and several Oxford homes threatened before rain aided fire fighters to douse a blaze witnesses say was started by someone burning trash. Winds whipped the flames out of control before the fire department could contain it.
With tales of 32 inch fish, bear riding farmers and deer with 20 foot antler spreads, Dean Abrams held the county’s cub scouts spellbound recently. His tall talks were the substance of a workshop included in those offered at the cub scout day camp in Hull Valley.
Rusty Smith, Riverdale, said he was surprised and excited when Coach Jeff Sessions told him he had been chosen to be part of Gatorade Circle of Champions.
“The Gatorade Circle of Champions award program ... honors top state high school athletes in seven sports for athletic and academic excellence, “ states a letter sent to Smith.
United States Cellular, the nation’s seventh largest and fastest growing cellular provider, is pleased to announce its expansion into the Preston area.
A playhouse will be given away by the Elks Lodge during the Bull-a-rama. This children’s playhouse was constructed and donated by Bernard Zoellner of Preston. Tickets are on sale for $1 each, or six for $5.
50 Years Ago, July 31, 1969
A new telephone device to allow the deaf-blind to “feel” and the deaf to “see” telephone conversations is being tested by the Telephone Company. The device, called Code-Com, converts signals that travel over telephone lines into both touch and flashing light signals.
Emma Jean Bingham and Julie Bingham, seniors at West Side high school, were among the 2,000 delegates to the 1969 national meeting of Future Homemakers of America on the Colorado State University campus.
President Nixon said it: “As I look around the world I find that India has a woman prime minister, Ceylon has a woman prime minister. Israel has a woman prime minister. Certainly in the next 50 years — and maybe much sooner — we shall see a woman President of the United States.” But women are discovering — as others seeking equal rights must — that evolution, at its most accelerated pace, is agonizingly gradual. You’ve come a long way baby, but you still have a long way to go. -Paul Harvey
Woodrow E. Rasmussen, executive director of the Idaho State ASC office, and former Mink Creek farmer, has been promoted to the Agricultural Department in Washington, D. C. He has been named Chief of the Price Support Section.
75 Years Ago, August 3, 1944
A long range program to build up the music department of Preston high school was inaugurated this week with the announcement of a pre-school course of instruction in band and orchestra music between now and the commencement of school. The plan being pursued by Mr. Bird calls for a definite hourly instruction course in the various stringed and brass and woodwind instruments.
All kinds of vegetables and some fruits are already being canned at the Franklin County Canning Center and this week chicken canning has begun. Non-laying hens should be culled out of flocks as soon as possible and the Center is prepared to help can these for use this winter.
The bond house which was placed on Preston’s main street by the committee in the Fifth War Loan drive won commendation from the state committee for special promotion. The little house was the only one in the state and the committee sold over $5800 in bonds and stamps at the house while it was on the street. The house was built by Mr. Todd Greaves in 1909 and has served as a play house for his children during childhood days.
100 Years Ago, July 31, 1919
Two boys from Idaho Falls were guilty of burglarizing several homes at Clifton. Following a clue, Sheriff Beckstead and Deputy Sheriff Davis went to Idaho Falls and secured the two young fellows.
The Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen has no part of sympathy in any of the plans that pretend the hope of the world is only to be found in its destruction. The organization is 100 per cent American.
The Idaho Power company, which for several years has been in control of the southern Idaho electric field, with headquarters in Boise, having consolidated many of the operating companies in that territory; may connect its eastern and western lines in this state. The project of coupling the Utah Power and Light company’s lines with those of the Idaho Power company in the eastern part of the state has been under consideration for some time.
While on a trip north during several days of the past week, the editor was introduced to a prominent citizen of the Gem State, as being “from Preston.” The P. C. said, ”Preston, Preston, oh, that’s near Salt Lake.” There is more truth than poetry in that expression, although it was uttered innocently enough. We have been too near Salt Lake, that many of us have got out of tune with Idaho.
Cooperation is our only keynote to success. Eternally scrapping will get us to the land of nowhere. Communities in Idaho are thriving by means of the Avenue of boosting. Outside of that lies failure.