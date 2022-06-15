Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, June 11, 1997
Other people were getting their Bronze Stars for service in combat in World War II, but Gordon Gailey, 74, Preston, was just glad to be home and didn’t worry about it. Then, in a conversation with the state service officer for the Division of Veterans Service last year, the subject came up, and the officer, Michael Schow, decided it was time Gailey received recognition for the service he’d given his country....Gailey was involved in several battles as a machine gun operator during the war, battles at the Ardennes, the Rhineland and Central Europe. In 1946 he was injured too badly to return.
Brandi Christensen, daughter of Scott and Syndee Christensen, Fairview, was selected as the 1997 Famous Preston Night Rodeo Queen. As queen, Brandi was given a tiara and $500 from the rodeo committee.
The cool, rainy May and June has helped fall wheat and spring planted crops, and some farmers are saying this year’s harvest may be better than average due to ample moisture. But the wet, cool weather is delaying some hay harvest operations.
The Helping Hands Choir recently held a fund-raising dinner for funds to take a trip to Maine. Plans changed however and instead of going to Maine, the group donated their money to Primary Children’s hospital. The check for $1,200 and a quilt made by the group was “graciously accepted” by the hospital.
The historic Preston Post Office is getting a “retrofit,” as it were, to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. A ramp is being constructed on the east side that will include a new entrance allowing for wheelchair and push button access, says Postmaster Ryan Moody.
50 Years Ago, June 15, 1972
PFC Thomas D. Abrams, Preston, was selected as Regimental Soldier of the Year in ceremonies at Gowen Field. Abrams, a member of Preston’s Howitzer Battery, 2nd Squadron, was selected from 2,000 men in the 116th Armored Cavalry to received the award.
Remains of the milk-hauling tank truck which struck a train at Dayton were almost unrecognizable. Although the front-most section was completely knocked off and the cab smashed, the driver, Sterling Bingham of Weston, escaped serious injury.
That lively, efficient woman guarding Dick Bowman’s office at Utah Power is Mern Palmer, a native of Preston and wife of Ronald Palmer. Mrs. Palmer is a receptionist clerk in the customer service department and secretary of Mr. Bowman and his staff. She has been with the power company for ten years.
Sixty-nine members of the Preston high school choir returned from a five-day trip to San Francisco bay area, after seeing a Rothchild play in San Francisco Civic Auditorium, singing in the Redwood Ward church and visiting the Palace of Fine Arts, Golden Gate Park, the museum, planetarium, aquarium, Ghirardelli Square, Fisherman’s Wharf, China Town and other attractions. The group attended a ball game at Candlestick Park. Choir director is Carl Hoffman.
75 Years Ago, June 19, 1947
Dee and Reid Wangsgaard of Logan, who recently announced purchase of the David E. Davis building on State street here and plan to establish a furnace and heating business in the location, have employed Clarence Cluff of Logan to manage the Preston business. He will move to Preston as soon as he can locate a place to live.
Preston grocery stores and the Franklin County Sugar company experienced a “run” on sugar immediately following the lifting of sugar rationing last week, with sugar continuing to pour by thousands of pounds from all local outlets since rationing ended.
Owners of top show and saddle horses from the intermountain area have entered their best mounts in Preston’s 6th annual horse show. Stanton Hawkes, chairman of the event, states that all preliminary arrangements for these two days are rapidly being completed and will be in tip-top shape for exhibition of the best in saddle and harness horses.
Preston’s all-girl choir and its director, Mrs. Elda Carlson, have been invited to present the musical program for 200 Ogden Rotarians and Rotary-Anns at their installation banquet July 2. The girls are much in demand since their talent has become known to surrounding cities.
100 Years Ago, June 14, 1922
It is said that Mrs. C. L. Hansen of Whitney purchased some sweet pea seeds for planting. After taking them home she put the seeds on the porch while she spaded a flower bed preparatory to planting, but when she went for the seeds they were gone; and spying a chicken close by, caught it, chopped its head off, recovered her sweet pea seeds, planted them, then cooked the chicken and ate it. The sweet pea seeds seem to have answered for chicken feed and flower seeds combined.
Five government and State Veterinarians, with Dr. W. A. Sullivan in charge, began work in the southern part of Franklin County for the purpose of testing all cows in the county for tuberculosis. Since our county is close to Utah where everything has been tested, and every cow is known to be free from Tuberculosis it is necessary that Franklin county which is part of Cache Valley be included in the T. B. free area.
