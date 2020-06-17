Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, June 14, 1995
Preston’s piece of Americana has changed hands. As of June 1, the auction is under the management of David and Goldie Bosen. Although Cache Valley Auction, Inc., is still held by David Beckstead he has retired. Bosens have taken out a lease on the business.
To the people who enjoy our grave decorations enough to help themselves on a regular basis to what we leave there, I would be happy to buy one of the same for you if I knew you wanted one. If you would leave me a note attached somewhere on the headstone or the bracket which you now have two of, I would gladly see that you would receive whatever you like and all you have to do is leave an anonymous location for it to be delivered and I will see that you get it, you don’t even have to give me your name.
Sunday is Father’s Day, so we decided to visit with some area fathers, asking what it means to be a father. Responses: It means I’ve got something to come home for. I work a lot, and it’s nice to have my son come to the door; It means a lot of responsibility for the love and care of your family; The enjoyment and pleasure I get out of my children’s accomplishments; To be happy, receive love and enjoy life, to be ready to help my family at all times.
Lee Ralphs, Snake River High School junior varsity basketball coach, has been hired as the new varsity coach at West Side High School. Wade Brown was hired as the new wrestling coach, replacing Kevin Waldron. Tyler Brown will be working as an assistant football coach.
Preston school bus drivers, Betty Fellows, Von Gregersen and Marge Larsen drilled the students at Oakwood Elementary last week on how to safely exit a bus in an emergency.
50 Years Ago, June 18, 1970
The Preston National Guard unit left for camp at Gowen Field in Boise. Just before loading the trucks, the roll was called and family members stood at the curb to wave goodbye as the convoy pulled out after parading through town. There are 110 men in the Preston unit.
At the Franklin County Farm Bureau talent find, winners were Julie Bingham and Marva Page in the senior group, each playing a piano solo; and Joyce and Loretta Perry won the junior group, playing a piano duet. These girls will play at the district program at Soda Springs in July.
Exhibitors from Franklin, Caribou and Bear Lake counties met for a Dairy Show in Preston. The show was interrupted on several occasions by showers and downpours of rain. It was a family affair. Starting the day’s dairy show was a fitting and showing contest for boys and girls up to 12 years of age.
Purser’s Quality Meats-Picnic hams, $.49/lb, sliced, $.53; Bacon, thick sliced, 2 lbs at $1.59; Fryers, pan ready, $.35/lb.
75 Years Ago, June 21, 1945
The Citizen is anxious to keep every subscriber on a paid-in-advance basis. This method is required by the postal laws by which means the newspaper is permitted to enter the mails as second class mail.
To have an enterprising community, there must be an enterprising Chamber of Commerce. To have an enterprising Chamber of Commerce, there must be members who support it by paying their dues, and by taking an active interest in the welfare of that organization. . . There are, conservatively, two hundred or more firms and individuals doing business in this community who are eligible to belong to the Chamber of Commerce, and should.
The mail-order catalogues arrived in town today. This will give the populace ample reading matter for some time, but will hurt business at the lending library for a spell.
Lt Col Russell Fisher of the US Army Air Corps was a principal speaker at the Preston Rotary Club. His home is Oxford. He blamed the defeat of the German Air Force on the lack of oil. When the surrender came, the Germans still had plenty of planes on the ground but were without petrol. He praised the formation flying of the American air forces as the real weapon against the German fighters when engaged. The disintegrated units out of formation came in for the kill by the enemy, the colonel stated.
100 Years Ago, June 17, 1920
The city marshal has given us notice that all persons, irrigating their gardens or fields, and who overrun the roads and streets with water, will be rigorously prosecuted. A careful watch by all citizens will do great good and will also conserve water.
The Borah land bill authorizing sale of lands of the United States to war veterans and providing for an appropriation of $300,000,000, has been favorably acted upon.
A farmer took 200 pounds of wool to market the other day and received just enough for the wool to buy himself a suit of clothes, yet there are only three pounds of wool used in the best suit ever made. A problem in mathematics: Where does the difference go to?
Two young men were brought into the probate court for betting on the ball game at Franklin on Tuesday.
Special Sale! Now Mr. Car Owner is your opportunity to Save Money. We hereby wish to announce that we have decided to concentrate all of our efforts on the electrical merchandising and construction business. We are disposing of our entire Auto Accessory Stock at very attractive prices, in fact no reasonable offer will be refused. Our stock consists of Mazda Auto Lamps for every car, Spark plugs, Blow-out Patches, Electric and Hand Horns, Tire and Tube repairing materials, and various other auto supplies. — Pinson Electric Co.