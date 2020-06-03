Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 31, 1995
Work to restore the Bishop Lorenzo Hill Hatch house in Franklin is underway again, with Joe Hill of the state Historical Society leading the way. The home was one of the first buildings built in Franklin after people moved out of Franklin Fort.
With the explanation that he would like be closer to his family, Marv Majerus decided not to renew his contract with Preston High. Majerus has been at Preston High for 11 years teaching physical education, mathematics and coaching the school’s football team. He was the first coach to take the football team to the state championship and win.
An overheated motor in the exhaust fan in the finishing room of Preston High’s wood shop ignited a fire that quickly sent students scrambling for safety. It destroyed not only the finishing room, but hundreds of hours of work in student projects.
We asked readers, “What can private citizens do to help law enforcement combat vandalism?” Responses: They need to enforce an earlier curfew, make sure kids are home after the curfew. One o’clock is way too late; If they see vandalism at least report it; If kids are caught they should be held responsible for restitution. Parents should not bail kids out; As they do little things they go to bigger things. We need to know where our kids are.
50 Years Ago, June 4, 1970
Reservoirs and lakes of the county were much quieter this week following opening day of fishing season. Little cities were formed around most of the lakes for that weekend.
The Chamber of Commerce board of directors approved the purchase and installation of new lights at the Preston Rodeo Arena. The lights will be installed for the rodeo this year.
Franklin County showed a decrease in population during the past 10 years while Caribou County to the north showed an increase. The figures came out in the preliminary material released by the U. S. Bureau of Census. Franklin County’s population was reported at 7211 for 1970 as compared to 8457 for 1960.
Although education is the most costly item of local government in Franklin County, the other public expenditures add up to a sizable figure. They include outlays for such services as roads and highways, police protection, sewage, water supply, health, public welfare, general administration and maintenance, among others. According to the latest figures based on data compiled by the government, the annual cost of such services amounts to $109.88 per capita for residents. Five years ago, comparing, the cost per local resident was $73.05.
75 Years Ago, June 7, 1945
California Packing Corporation at Franklin states that the prospect for an abundant crop of peas is very good at the present time. The precipitation of the past week is producing a healthy vine growth, which is necessary for the production of good peas. Much help will be needed during the harvesting and processing season.
The 150 German prisoners of war brought here to aid in beet thinning will be paid by the amount of work done and not a flat hourly rate, the field inspector of the Army PW command, announced.
A group of about 40 Arimo residents registered with the state highway department their objections to proposed re-routing of US highway 91 to take it out of the town’s center and run it just west of Arimo limits.
Franklin County will observe Idaho Pioneer Day at Franklin, honoring the first permanent settlement in Idaho of the white man. A highlight of the entire celebration will be the crowning of the county bond queen. Twenty-one candidates are aspiring for this honor and great interest is being shown in the contest.
The annual Thatcher rodeo will be held June 9, at Thatcher. It initiates the rodeo season in this area. There will be saddle bronc riding, calf roping, wild cow milking, bare-back riding, steer riding, calf roping, all given by amateurs.
100 Years Ago, June 3, 1920
Frost the other evening got away with tomatoes, beans, and other tender vegetables, and many people will have to replant. It was stated that some sugar beets were frozen.
Preston is the second largest town in the valley and our band is not given the least bit of attention. Every other town in the valley has its band, and its band concerts, and we slumber and wait and wait and slumber.
A great many people have grievances against the new city pound-keeper and are voicing their sentiments for performing his duty. He was appointed to the position as pound-keeper because numerous citizens were making complaints to the city fathers of the actions of predatory cows and horses. When he takes the animals in, it is on the complaints of some citizen of the town and he is responsible to the city fathers for the faithful performance of his duty. There is a city and state law against animals roaming the streets at will.
The Cleanup! Paint Up! And Keep it Up! Proclamation of the Mayor has certainly kept the housewives busy as well as Anderson & Sons Co. There has been a run on Household Paints for the Home; Floor paints and varnish stains for the floors around the rugs; Old furniture made new.