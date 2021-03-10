Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, March 6, 1996
A new ambulance arrived in Franklin County and local EMT volunteers were delighted with it. The 1995 Wheeled Coach is considered “top of the line” said Mark Gilbert, of the Franklin County Ambulance Association.
Franklin County Commissioners gave official support to a proposal to elevate the designation of the Bear River Massacre from a national monument to a national historic site. The massacre site, five miles northwest of Preston, has been designated as a National Landmark by the National Park Service for a number of years. The monument marks the site of an 1863 battle that saw over 400 Shoshoni Indians massacred by U. S. Calvary troops.
Mother Nature continues to send the Bear River Basin above normal precipitation and this winter’s snow pack is growing. Ground water conditions and irrigation water storage prospects are good. Glade Moser, conservation technician, said snow–water conditions in Bear River Basin of southeastern Idaho were 117 per cent of normal.
A hole was dug last week for a new 12’ x 70’ electronic scale of Franklin County Grain Growers which will open April 1, said Lamont Doney. Cameras and intercoms will connect drivers with the office.
Ben Jensen and Tamara Cole, students at Preston High School, attended the annual science camp held in Boise. Jensen took third place with his earthquake-proof tower, while Cole earned third for her bridge. Both were built of toothpicks.
Internet is now in Preston. – Local access number, No long distance charges. Available now. Offered by Two Guys Computers, Greg Griffith and Lamont Doney.
50 Years Ago, March 11, 1971
The cast for “Li’l Abner,” the musical which will be presented by Jefferson Middle School, was announced with Wayne Fellows as Lil’l Abner and Roxann Porter as Daisy Mae.
LaDawn Smith, 14–year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Theo Smith of Riverdale, and her brother Sam Smith took first place honors at the Bear Lake races. They rode a Polaris snow machine owned by Ron Palmer. LaDawn placed first in the ladies Powder Puff and Sam posted a first win in the 440 C. C. – B-Main men’s race. They were sponsored in the race by McCune Motor Co. and Robert Acock Insurance Co. of Preston. LaDawn is the youngest woman driver in the Western Snowmobile Association and has been offered a chance to pilot three Polaris racing machines at the North American Championship races to be held at West Yellowstone in March.
Linda Hall and RaNea Rawlings of Fairview will participate in the 1971 European Concert Tour of the School Band of America. They are among 135 young musicians selected. A third girl, Eloise King, was selected earlier. All three sing in the Preston High School chorus directed by Carl Hoffman.
75 Years Ago, March14, 1946
Little damage in land slide. 15 acres moved; river channel filled. For the amount of earth involved in the movement, damage caused by the extensive landslide along the bluff south and east of Preston on March 1st was quite small. The slide occurred early in the morning and many residents who reside on the river flats and those on the tableland above heard sounds which were made by the movement of approximately 15 acres of land sliding off the bluff down the hillside several hundred feet and finally reaching the Bear River channel. The channel itself was dammed off for several hours until the current cut a new channel beside the outer edge of the reaches of the slide.
“Dew Crest” is the merchandising name chosen for butter to be marketed by Franklin County Dairymen’s association. Darlene Hart of Preston won first place for her name and likewise presented a drawing of a suggested carton design which was also selected for first place. First place for the slogan contest went to Verna Esplin. Her slogan was “Bites of sunshine.”
There had been a hot discussion about masculine aggressiveness and finally one man said, ”Fighting is all right provided you go about it intelligently.” A more experienced neighbor agreed with an added amendment. “Yes, but you can’t always find a smaller opponent.”
100 Years Ago, March 9, 1921
It is quite a change to get a good drink of water nowadays, without having to run a block or two. Water was turned into the fountains last week.
Don’t forget that during the month of March you can have an automatic washing machine delivered to your home for $1 and $5 per month. Utah Power & Light Company. When you want magazines and periodicals you should go to the “Magazine Man, John Bench.” Mr. Bench will have part of the Isis confectionery for his stand. If you want any kind of a newspaper or periodical Bench will get it for you and will see that it is delivered for you. An exclusive magazine and newspaper store is what has been needed in Preston, and Mr. Bench should be supported in his most worthy effort.
An average acre of sugar beets yielding ten tons produces besides the byproducts, 2,500 pound of granulated sugar. No other crop in the temperate zone raised on a commercial scale furnishes as much human food per acre.
Cache Valley Lands – 1920 acres at $150 per acre including perpetual water right under a splendid irrigation system, some tracts at a higher price. These lands have been dry farmed. A large area is now sufficiently level for intensive crops under irrigation. Located on two railways within sight of four sugar factories, the largest pea canning factory in the world with vineing stations throughout the valley, milk condensaries, creameries, cheese factory, flouring mills, elevators and other cash markets for farm crops.