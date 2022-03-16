Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, March 12, 1997
With the snowpack the highest in recorded history, and Bear Lake full for the first time since 1986, it is safe to say that the drought is over. Utah Power operates the system of dams on the Bear Lake and Bear River under a federal compact involving Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. To prepare for expected high levels of spring runoff, the company has begun already to pump water from the Bear Lake into Mud Lake, the wildlife refuge north of Bear Lake.
During the 1997 Franklin County Health and Wellness Expo Gordon Richins will have for display items that are necessary to the disabled or disadvantaged person. Richins was appointed consumer liaison at the center for persons with disabilities or CPD and will work in promoting opportunities for people with disabilities and making sure their personal needs are met.
If you are an early riser, you’re in for a treat this month. Comet Hale-Bopp, one of the brightest comets in recent years, is visible in the morning sky. The comet rises early in the morning and shines bright in the northeast sky until dawn. It is easy to spot and will look great until about March 19.
A new photo screening camera purchased by the local Head Start program is helping to detect optical deficiencies in difficult-to-screen children and adults. Children needing opthalmological or optometric eye examination who were previously considered “unscreenable” because of physical, learning, and emotional handicaps can now be detected and referred to eye doctors for help before their problems worsen, said Lynn Sharp at Head Start.
50 Years Ago, March 16, 1972
The American Legion Auxiliary announced delegates to represent Franklin county at Girls’ State in Nampa this coming June. From West Side are Nadine McDermott and Syndee McKay and from Eastside are JoAnn Jepsen and Beverly Norton.
Michael D. Kunz was sworn in as Clerk of the District Court and County Auditor by County Attorney Dell Smith. Mr. Kunz will fill the vacancy left at the death of former Auditor Cleo Swenson.
Seven-year old Kevin Hodges of Dayton narrowly escaped tragedy when gasoline he was pouring on a weak fire ignited his clothing. His ten-year-old brother, Craig, tackled the burning boy and extinguished the flames with dirt and gravel and then put him in a tub of cold water. Craig had learned how to put out burning clothing from his Cub Scout Bear book.
Samuel W. Merrill, assistant professor of industrial and technical education at Utah State University, received state and regional awards from the Federal Aviation Administration for his contribution to aviation safety.
What is it called when two sisters, who are married to two cousins, each give birth to babies on the same day in the same hospital? It may not be twins, but it is unusual. The new mothers, who share the same hospital room are Mrs. Shirley Johnson, with her new son, and Mrs. Patty Johnson, with her new daughter. Both were born March 13. It is the first child for Larry and Patty Johnson and the second for Steve and Shirley Johnson.
75 Years Ago, March 20, 1947
Management of the Preston beauty salon has been taken over by Mildred Pickett, licensed beauty operator and hair stylist. Mrs. Pickett will be remembered as Miss Mildred Taylor of this city, who was formerly affiliated with the Preston Beauty Salon.
The M. H. King company, recent purchaser of Mrs. Ada Nelson’s Preston variety store, announced the company’s opening sale event in Preston. They made arrangements in February to take over the business operated here since 1936 by Mrs. Nelson.
Returning to the home in which they had been boarding until the previous day, two missionary companions found the house had been leveled by fire during the night and themselves listed as victims of the blaze. This was the experience of Dean Bingham and his companion who are laboring in the Texas mission. Their landlady had asked them to find other accommodations as she had rented out her entire home. They had found another room and had moved their belongings. They returned to inquire if mail from home had arrived at the former address and found themselves overwhelmed with greetings from surrounding residents who were amazed to find them still alive.
The important six-man County Committee whose chief duty will be the reorganization of Franklin County schools, will be named at the March 24 meeting in the courtroom of the county court house by single representatives from each school district within the county. It has been announced by Supt. Mark Hart. Two persons will be named from each commissioner’s district.
100 Years Ago, March 15, 1922
The Weston High School basketball team, won the Idaho state school basketball championship by defeating Moscow last Friday night 23 to 17 in the final game of the all state series.
The Grill, formerly the Main Café, opened its doors last Sunday afternoon for business. The new place is located next door north of the Federal State bank, with modern fixtures, and first class eatables. The place is under the management of Mr. Peter Marakas, and seems to be doing a great business. A special dinner will be served Saturday night from 7:30 to 9:30, with a five-piece orchestra in attendance
It took the thirteen-year old son of a sailor to give the best reason for saluting the Stars and Stripes. Mark Winchester received $15 for the work of his patriotic pen, winning first prize in the essay contest given by the American Legion post. “When we salute the flag,” Mark wrote, “It is but an outward motion of the patriotic feeling within. It is not the mere physical movement that counts. It is what it signifies. When we salute the Stars and Stripes we show reverence for the flag that our forefathers made and preserved. It shows that we realize what the red, white and blue typifies.” A little Russian girl won the second prize. She said she liked to salute our flag because this country, unlike Russia, had so few pogroms and starving children.