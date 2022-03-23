Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, March 19, 1997
Blayne Rounds of Hansen and Rounds Insurance, spent between $4,000 and $6,000 to have Birch Creek Landscaping Company dig up his property on State Street and 100 South to appease the Department of Environmental Quality. The project may cost more. Rounds hopes he “will not have to spend any more on a problem that was created before I was born.”
As the 170-percent-of-normal snow pack begins to give way to spring temperatures, several areas of the county have experienced minor flooding. City crews spent several hours last week pumping out sections of Preston City’s northeast quadrant. The forecast for this week includes more springtime warmth, and further melting of the snowpack.
Franklin County has always been a farming community, but as more and more people are drawn to our peaceful valley, farm land is being sacrificed for new homes. We asked readers how this growth would affect our area. Responses: The more people we get in this country the more it will affect our living standards. It will be harder to produce food, and prices will go up.; I hate to see the beautiful countryside between Riverdale and Mink Creek being taken over by homes. It’s not peaceful anymore. Traffic has increased.; It’s going to bring in the city. The more numbers, the more crimes. I’d like to see it stay small.
Preston High School teacher Delmar Derricott was named Idaho’s Teacher of the Year in speech and arts during the conference for those teachers held in Sun Valley. Derricott has taught at PHS for 37 years.
50 Years Ago, March 23, 1972
Preparations are being made for opening of offices in Franklin County Hospital to be used by Dr. Boyd J. Hale, who completed his family practice residency in McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. Dr. Hale received his Doctor of Medicine certificate from Far Eastern University, Manila, Philippines, in 1970.
“Devilish Work” was done in Preston Cemetery some time Sunday night. Vandals ripped a gaping hole in the large shed housing the cemetery’s dump truck, breaking one rafter completely in two and splitting several others along a strip about 12 feet long and 2 feet wide. The damage was found by sexton, Leonard Hulet, and he notified cemetery board secretary, James McQueen, who notified the Sheriff’s office. Whoever committed this probably wanted to steal gas.
Citations were issued to persons who converged on the scene of a fire at the abandoned sugar factory at Whitney, according to Alvaro Jones, fire chief. It is a violation for citizens to come within one block of a fire and working fire equipment.
Gaylord K. Harward, county supervisor, and Connie V. Westover, assistant county clerk with the Farmers Home Administration in Preston, were granted quality within-grade salary increases during the awards ceremony at the recent FHA Combined District Meeting and Workshop in Boise.
LaDawn Smith of Riverdale won a total of more races in the Western States Snowmobile Association than any other woman this season, and received USA Point Champion trophies from the Utah State Snomobile Association at Park City. She received 25 trophies and various cash prizes this year, winning first in 27 of her 37 races.
75 Years Ago, March 27, 1947
An exciting time is in store for boys of all county grade schools during this spring. Veterans of Foreign Wars will sponsor a marble tournament with top prizes to the winners. All boys in grade school are eligible for the tournament, explains “Bus” Harmer commander of the local VFW post. A play-off will be conducted at each school with winners meeting in a county play-off. Winners in turn will be eligible
to enter a district and state tournament, with the “champs” from these contests being entered in a national contest.
Cutting, polishing, shaping of agate stones, resulting in attractive rings, is a new industry in Franklin county, with an outlet for the finished product in Preston being the Weston J. Smith Jewelry Store.
With the retirement of Attorney Arthur W. Hart from the legal profession an era closes. When a man devotes a half century to one cause in a single community it is an old and somehow wonderful achievement. The Spanish-American war had just ended when the young lawyer set up his office in Preston. It was February of 1899 and Preston, in name, was little over a dozen years along. Mr. Hart was then 30 years old and had just finished an LDS mission in Germany. Idaho, as a state, was only nine years old.
100 Years Ago, March 22, 1922
The greatest celebration that has ever been in the history of Weston was staged on March 21 in honor of the boys who won the State and Intermountain championship at basketball. Sleighs and pedestrians loaded down with good things to eat were wending their way to the gym in the school house where the gathering was to be held. The Weston High School Brass Band, assisted by some older members, and directed by Prof. Bradly rendered selections in front of the building and people came from all directions.
There will be a lettuce meeting in Preston. Interest has been worked up by the Farm Bureau in regard to the head lettuce industry, and to get some good reliable information for farmers that wish to give this crop a trial here, they have secured Mr. Prince to come and give advice in regards to this crop.
A free agricultural scholarship will be awarded by the Oregon Short Line Railroad Company to the boy, between 16 and 21 years of age, ranking highest in the Idaho Boys’ and Girls’ Club work for the year 1922 in corn, sugar beet, potato, wheat, pig, calf, or sheep projects. The scholarship will be in the College of Agriculture, or the School of Practical Agriculture, of the University of Idaho at Moscow and is worth $75, plus transportation.