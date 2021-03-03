Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, February 28, 1996
The Preston Lions Club plans to build a four-plex softball diamond in conjunction with the new middle school. Construction should begin this spring, said Lions vice president Larry Stokes.“ We are organizing the project, and hope to bring in outside donations of money, time, equipment or material.”
Del Monte officials have scheduled a meeting with farmers interested in growing beans for seed, said Preston Economic Development director, Lynn Bingham. From 300 to 400 acres of beans could be contracted this growing season.
Captain Hal D. Baird was recently transferred from Fort Hood, TX, to Washington, D.C. He is an attorney for the armed forces and will be working in the Pentagon for the Judge Advocate General.
Natalie Hutchins, 16-year old daughter of Brian and Jamie Hutchins, of Preston, was crowned Miss Idaho Sweetheart for the 16-19 age group in that pageant in Pocatello.
Trying to collect lunch money from some students has become a serious problem at the Preston School District. One family has a tab of $493, another of $377. The highest tab for one child is $273, said superintendent Ted Taylor. “It isn’t a matter of people not being able to pay for their child’s lunches,” said Taylor. “I feel bad they won’t take care of their obligations,” said Carole Seamons, director of the lunch program.
Each year the Idaho American College Testing Council recognizes an outstanding high school counselor. This year, DeVerl Baxter received the honor for his work in helping students with their transition to post-secondary education or for their use of ACT programs.
Fly fishermen on the Bear River just below Station Creek brave icy, cold water to pursue rainbow and brown trout. A new size regulation on this portion of the river allows anglers to keep six fish, but only one may be over 14 inches long.
50 Years Ago, March 4, 1971
There was no decision as to what would be done with the Bangerter Produce plant in Linrose that burned to the ground Monday about 1 a.m. The loss was estimated at $100,000 and there was no known insurance. The fire was reported by Lynn Gunn, who lives nearby. He said the blaze made his room almost like daylight and he was afraid that he had overslept. The Preston fire department was called but by the time the truck arrived there wasn’t a square inch that wasn’t ablaze.
Preston City and Franklin County apparently are having a disagreement over the new magistrates court and who gets how much money from the proceeds of the court.
The Eastside school district announced that there would be an increase in the number of persons qualified for free or reduced prices for school lunches. The lunches will be priced: free, 10 cents, 15 cents, 20 cents, or the regular 25 and 30 cents.
Preston and Franklin County are now jointly operating the fire department, with the county furnishing the fire truck, the dispatching service during the daytime and paying half the cost of night service. The county will also pay for the cost of county fires and the city will pay for the cost of city fires. The department is on an all volunteer basis. According to the city, the position of fire chief was to be offered to Alvaro Jones.
75 Years Ago, March 7, 1946
Fieldmen of the Franklin County Sugar company are out in the field signing 1946 sugar beet contracts with growers. Under the terms of the contract, growers are guaranteed $13.50 per ton of beets of average quality.
Elmo Keller, principal of Jefferson school, announced the Junior High school is to present “The Toreadors,” a light opera in two acts, to be put on in the high school auditorium, under the direction of Lyle Shipley.
Four registered stallions are being maintained for service on the George Bennett ranch north of Preston. Two high blooded animals were just added to the other pair which Mr. Bennett had on his place to complete this quartette of blooded stallions. The additions are “My King Flash” and “Gallant Barrymore.”
100 Years Ago, March 2, 1921
There is 4½ feet of snow on the level at the Ranger Station now. At this time last year there was only three feet. There is four feet of snow on the roof of the cabins of Dr. Evans and Mr. Harley Greaves at this point.
The legislature is warned that its span of life is more than half run, and the things for which it was elected are totally unaccomplished. The people are sick to death of the waste, the inefficiency, the official bunk of the national administration.
A wrestling match took place in the Opera House between F. Cyclone Burns of Somewhere, and Leslie Davis of Preston, which was a walkaway for the local grappler, and now we hope the Cyclone will fade away ... we do not care for any more wrestlers that have such prefixes to their names as Cyclone, Hurricane, Cocaine, Tornado, or any other name that is synonym for wind. Preston Sporting club refuses to stage any more has-beens, would-be’s or never-wassers. We have got to have the men with the goods.