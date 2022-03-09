Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, March 5, 1997
The West Side Pirates broke a 15 year rut and finally claimed the district basketball title. The last time the Pirates took the title was in 1982. The Pirates defeated the Aberdeen Tigers 50-38 to claim the title. West Side has not been to a state playoff since 1993 when they placed third.
A tremendous snowpack this winter that will extend well beyond the normal season for snowmobilers and cross-country skiers will also create a potential for spring-time flooding in Franklin county especially along the Cub River...Glade Moser, conservation technician for Natural Resources Conservation Service, said the snow water equivalent at some area measuring stations is, “more than double where it should be for a normal water year.”
The Theatre Arts Council added three new board members to fill the holes created by those retiring. Anna Grey, Glenda Swainston and Marc Jensen will join Paul Swaintson, Lynn Bingham, Val Jensen, Kim Hobbs, Delmar Derricott and Victor Reese on the board. Board chairman Paul Swainston feels that the addition of a ninth member will help projects at the theater run more smoothly.
Tymer Yeates became the youngest person to ever win the Inglet Dairy BowlingTournament when he out-bowled Randy Larsen 189 to 180. The ninth annual tournament was contested at Pop ‘n Pins Lanes, and included 32 of the area’s best bowlers, most of whom have been bowling longer than Tymer has been living. Yeates, 19, and his bowling pals Chris Robinson and Darren Owen moved up from the junior leagues and all three did very well in the tournament. Robinson rolled a tournament high 249.
50 Years Ago, March 9, 1972
A four bedroom home belonging to Bob Weeks of Whitney was destroyed by fire. He, his wife and six children escaped without injury but all contents with the exception of a stereo were damaged beyond recall. Their gas furnace exploded sending flames through the heat vents into individual rooms of the two-story wood frame house.
West Side Future Homemakers have purchased a wheel chair for the new county nursing home as a part of their national project, “To Dare Is To Care.” Joan Hously, president of the group of 54 girls participating in the project, said that their theme is to arouse youth interest and participation in solving of community problems, to give them the opportunity to reach out to someone, to widen their vision.
Mrs. Shirley Larsen, District Health Nurse for Franklin county asks, “Are your shots up-to-date?” Adults should have diphtheria and tetanus every eight to 10 years and mumps, if they haven’t had mumps. Children under six years old should have diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, red measles, Rubella measles, German or three day measles and mumps vaccine.
Stephen Bastian has recently returned to the Preston area as a licensed professional sanitarian and environmentalist for the Southeastern District Health Department. He attended West Side schools and received his B.S. degree from Utah State University and was working for a city-county health department before being transferred into the Bear Lake, Franklin and Oneida county area.
75 Years Ago, March 13, 1947
Gem Valley stockmen were told by Ranger J. J. Albano that the Forest service would try to reseed the Cheatbeck basin country during 1948 and the group was asked for assistance in planning necessary fencing to protect the basin from grazing animals. The announcement was made in the stockmen meeting held in Thatcher.
Coach Bob Bunker’s Preston High cage five, defending champions in Idaho state class A play, qualified for the south Idaho regional tournament to be held in Pocatello when the Indians finished second in district five competition. Pocatello placed first.
The 100th anniversary of the birth of Alexander Graham Bell is March 3. Alexander Graham Bell was a great humanitarian, not only as a teacher of the deaf but in his vision of the benefits the telephone could bring to mankind. His invention of the telephone brought something into the world that has not been there before. Horizons broadened. For the first time people were able to talk to each other even though separated by long distances. A new industry was born, destined to employ hundreds of thousands of men and women, and to be of service to everyone in the land.
100 Years Ago, March 8, 1922
Peter Marakos, the proprietor of the Main Café has moved to the building formerly owned by the Nebeker Candy Kitchen. Here he intends to run a high class café and bakery, just as he has done heretofore, and he thinks this new location will be better for his business. He has leased the building for five years and it will be remodeled to suit the gentleman’s taste.
