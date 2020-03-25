Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, March 22, 1995
In the mind of some teachers, Jefferson students of 1995 have the worst attitude they have ever dealt with. With the backing of the school district, they are going to do something about it. Implementing a stricter step program the administration hopes they will be able to restore order to the classrooms. With one major infraction against school policy a child can finish the day the infraction occurred, but will not be allowed back to school. Then within five days, the student’s parent is required to come to the school with the child and “shadow” the child until after lunchtime....
West Side hosted their annual alumni tournament and the ‘89-’91 team are this year’s champions with a 61-51 win over the ‘95 team. The strong ‘89-’91 team won their first two games to land them in the championship game against the ’95 team. The oldest class, all of those that graduated in 1977 or before, played the ‘86-’88 class for third place.
Just over 250 Franklin County residents are getting a break on property taxes through the state’s circuit breaker program to help disabled or low-income individuals. The program has for 21 years helped these people get a handle on their property taxes. Those who meet strict qualification standards may deduct up to $800 off their annual property tax bill.
The honors science and humanities class of the West Side High school competed in the Boise State Academic Challenge held in Boise. In team competition West Side took first place for a school of less than 100 students in chemistry, second in physics, engineering, math and geology, and fourth in biology.
50 Years Ago, March 26, 1970
Preston Rotary Club will take over Radio Station KPST next week — on April Fools Day. This will be the second year for the fund-raising program for the service club with advertising sold going to the club to help finance civic projects.
Two barn fires were reported in Franklin County, with haystacks being burned as a result. The barn on Wash Thompson’s farm in Weston was burned to the ground along with two stacks of hay and a stack of straw. Some milking equipment and calf feeding equipment was in the barn. The cause was the wind flapping the wiring. A barn and stack of hay on the Vern Klippert farm were burned to the ground, caused by a fire in a nearby slough.
Lose 10 lbs in 10 days on Grapefruit Diet. The revolutionary grapefruit diet that everyone is suddenly talking about. Literally thousands upon thousands of copies have been passed from hand to hand in factories, plants, and offices throughout the U.S. and Canada – Grapefruit Diet Publishers
For rent — springtime, lawntime, gardentime equipment -power lawn rake, power lawn sweeper, garden tiller — Get your yard in shape — Let us sharpen and repair your lawn mower so it will be ready when you need it. — Idaho Appliance and Sport Shop
75 Years Ago, March 29, 1945
There are farm labor plans underway for the supply of sufficient manpower to operate farms of the county this coming year. 150 German prisoners of war will be brought here under armed guard and will be quartered in the Whitney schoolhouse. The labor was believed considerably better last year than the Mexican nationals and the type of contract made with the army for the use of these prisoners is much more adaptable than the contract the War Food Administration has to make with the Mexican government on the nationals.
The Franklin County Red Cross drive is still short $1,100 of reaching the $8,100 quota given the county. Roll Call Chairman Marlow Funk issued an urgent plea to every worker to dig in and get all money turned in to respective ward chairmen.
Franklin County’s toll in Iwo Jima was swelled to three, with the announcement that Pfc Arlo Morgan and Pfc James Lannan had been killed in action on that volcanic island. Arland Hansen has been reported as wounded in Germany.
Happiness is a perfume that you cannot pour on others without getting a few drops on yourself.
The Community Church will hold Easter Sunrise Services at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday in the basement of the courthouse. Reverend Miner Bruner will deliver the sermon, “The Magnetic Cross.”
100 Years Ago, March 25, 1920
Taking up the cudgels for school teachers of Idaho, Gov. Davis set forth their case in the following cogent signed statement: “A most unfortunate condition exists not only in Idaho schools but all over the United States. The alarming feature is that one of the most important branches of our national activity, education, is losing its teachers rapidly, because of the inadequacy of remuneration for their efforts.”
There never has been a time when we have needed homes as right now. There are many families unable to locate in this city because of this scarcity of dwelling places, and unless we wish to see a city of tents, some of us will assuredly get busy and make it possible for those wanting homes to get them on the amortization plan of a home building society. The proposition is advanced by interested citizens to form a Home Building Association for Preston.
There are two classes of people in this country, one class that is resigned to President Wilson and his cabinet, and the other class who have resigned from President Wilson and his cabinet.
If only this uncertain weather would make room for something a little warmer. Oh, Jupiter Pluvius, don’t you think we have been saturated enough?