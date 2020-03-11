Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, March 8, 1995
Last weekend’s wet and cool weather helped the mountain snowpack in the Franklin County area in the game of catch-up. Glade Moser, Natural Resources and Conservation Service technician, said local snow-water conditions as of March 1, were 93 percent of normal and precipitation at 104 percent of average, based on figures accumulated over the past 30 years. Last year at this time totals stood at 85 percent of normal.
The Franklin District recently earned the distinction of the 1994 “Quality District Award” from Boy Scouts of America. It was one of six districts out of 19 in Trapper Trails Council to receive the honor. Brent Wilson, district executive for the district, said the award is to recognize those who deliver a quality program for young men.
Capt. Guy Hollingsworth of Sugar City, is one of only six national guard officers nationwide to win the prestigious Douglas Mac Arthur Leadership Award for outstanding leadership in the United State National Guard. He is a native of Preston, ID.
With 77 racers making up 35 teams, the Widowmaker held in Strawberry Canyon last weekend was the largest race held there yet. It is still considered the hardest and roughest cross country snowmobile race around, said local organizer, Kent Egley.
Miss Franklin County, Dana Kay Dunn, recently broke two records at Boise State University: the vertical jump and the approach vertical jump. Dunn broke the records during regular sports strengths tests by jumping 25 inches on the vertical jump and 27 inches on the approach vertical jump.
50 Years Ago, March 12, 1970
Plans for the new Franklin County Nursing Home-Hospital project have now been sent to the U.S. Department of Health for approval. A bond issue of $600,000 was approved by voters and the state department of health allocated more than $200,000 for the project.
“Go fly a kite, but do it safely.” That warning came from Utah Power & Light Co., who said the combination of March winds and children with kites can be dangerous unless proper precautions are taken. Fly kites in plenty of open space, and never fly kites near electric wires and poles! (Seven safety rules followed) Should a kite become entangled in electric power lines, leave it there! Do not touch the string, or in any other manner attempt to get it down. Report kites caught in wires and poles to your nearest power company office.
The Preston FFA meat judging team placed first at the Southeastern Idaho District Meat Identification and Judging contest held at Knudson Packing company. Team members were Thomas Owens, Allen Swainston, Jack Geddes and Forrest Christensen. They were required to identify 80 pieces of meat as to wholesale and retail cuts and judge them as to quality.
Julie Bingham, on the basis of her score in the homemaking knowledge and attitude test taken by senior girls, is West Side High’s 1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow.
75 Years Ago, March 15, 1945
Citizens of Franklin county were shocked to hear of the death of Pfc Boyd Lewis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marlin Lewis. He died in action on February 25 on Iwo Jima in the Volcanic Islands where US Marines are now wiping up the last remnants of Jap opposition in this most bloody battle of Marine history. His twin brother, Pfc, Lloyd Lewis, was with him when he died instantaneously in the early invasion of Iwo Jima and it was Lloyd’s message home to his parents which brought the sad word.
An overheated stove caused some clothing to take fire in the Lynn Oliverson farm home which caused quite a lot of excitement. The fire spread rapidly burning curtains and windows. Lynn is at Tooele, Ut, working in the smelters so the mother and children were alone.
Statistics show that the use of hair dye has increased. Which starts us singing, “The old gray hair, she ain’t what she used to be.”
Playing at the theater in Preston: Bogart…with his kind of woman in a powerful adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s most daring man — woman story! “To Have and Have Not.” (Lauren BaCall)
100 Years Ago, March 11, 1920
A fine consignment of quail was sent to the Preston Rod and Gun Club from Oregon, to be planted at a certain place in Franklin county. These beautiful little birds can be seen in the window of Tippets Hardware Company, and when scattered in the hills will be protected for several years.
Nobody is exempt from Income Tax. An obligation is laid directly on the shoulders of each citizen and resident to consider his own case and to get his return in on time if one is due. With each return showing a tax due, a payment must accompany the return in the full amount of the tax or at least one-quarter of the tax. All returns for 1919 must be filed on or before March 15. Surest way is to follow Form 1040A.