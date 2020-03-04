Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, March 1, 1995
About 30 members of the Northwestern Shoshoni Tribe and their Council leaders gathered with representatives of the National Park Service and the local Bear River/Battle Creek Monument Association members to see how the site is presented in tours.
Hundreds of acres could be dry in Franklin County if a group of landowners along Bear Lake are successful in banning the dredging of the lake, said Marv Sparrow, a local representative on the Bear River Water Users Association.
The Wasatch Widowmaker, sponsored by Franklin County High Marker Snowmobile Club will be held March 4 near Copenhagen Basin in Strawberry Canyon.
Triticale, a hybrid grain, will be discussed as an answer for some Franklin county farmers who have been looking for something to plant in the fields once filled with green beans contracted to Del Monte Foods.
The Franklin Village Council discussed several items, including providing a neighborhood watch program, similar to the one instigated in Dayton.
The three-pointer, long a trademark of the Preston High School basketball team, turned traitor as the Indians ended their season with a 67- 64 loss to Bear Lake at Reed Gym. “We’ve had a good season (15-8) but should have been there (at state tournament),” said Tribe coach Kimber Hall. “You could probably count on one hand the number of three-pointers we had in the last five games. When you don’t hit from the outside, the inside doesn’t open up.”
50 Years Ago, March 5, 1970
Three business firms in Preston were forcibly entered Saturday night or Sunday morning. However, little was taken from two and cash and checks were recovered from the third. The firms were Lars and Ferns Café, Modern Farm, and O. P. Skaggs.
Twelve driver’s licenses were suspended in Caribou and Franklin counties by the State Department of Law Enforcement, it was announced this week. Nine were in Franklin County for these offenses: driving while under the influence, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, failure to appear and drag racing.
The Bear River Farm Service, located south of Franklin on Highway 91, opened for business this week. The new farm service facility will sell fertilizers, chemicals, feeds, seeds, tires and other farm supplies. It will also provide applicator service for fertilizers and soil fumigation. Manager of the service is Lorenzo Griffeth,, native of the area. Come in and get acquainted.
The Intermountain Crime Conference will be held in Preston with law enforcement officers coming from four states. The conference will be held at Pop ‘n Pins lanes and will be an all-day event. According to Sheriff Arlando Larsen and Police Chief Bert Gailey, there will be about 50 delegates at the conference.
75 Years Ago, March 8, 1945
Bruce Wallace, manager of the Municipal airport, announced that passenger service is now available from the local port to any other port within a 300 mile radius. The port is working in conjunction with the Civil Aeronautics Commission on civilian pilot training and the five planes stationed at the field can now be used in connection with passenger service when flown by the instructors. Phillip West is the instructor and manager of the Intermountain Air Service which is promoting the new service to the public. To supplement this new passenger service a new light three-passenger plane has been purchased by the company. The plans of the local port can be serviced at any other civilian port. The city plans to have a mile-long runway made available soon.
With spring just around the corner its time to take shots to prevent Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Spotted fever is transmitted to man by the adult wood tick, and only a small percentage of ticks carry spotted fever. However, the disease must be considered potentially present wherever wood ticks are found.
Idaho inductions this month with total 971 men and 1706 others will be called for their pre-induction physical examinations.
100 Years Ago, March 4, 1920
On March 18 Preston will have the privilege of seeing the famous Carry On Minstrels in action. This troupe is composed solely of wounded and disabled soldiers now attending the Utah Agriculture College at Logan, UT.
The boys who left here for New Zealand mission, sailed from Van Couver, B. C. on Feb 24 at 11 a.m.
The War Department has just telegraphed the Adjutant General of Idaho authority to purchase horses locally through Idaho for the Regiment of Cavalry now being organized in this state. Colonel Patch is now getting in touch with horse dealers and horse owners to secure desirable mounts of the Cavalry type.
The Preston Athletic Club Basketball team played the visiting Rexburg team last week and it was a real game of basketball. The visitors played a superb game as did the locals who for a good portion of the game played better than their opponents, but were unlucky in shooting baskets. There is one thing that can be said of Coach Packer, he is still the brilliant basketball player he always was, and but for the watchful tactics of Wilford Romney he would have scored more.