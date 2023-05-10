Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 6, 1998
Mother Nature has sent the Bear River Basin east of Preston adequate precipitation this winter and totals are near normal. However, snowpack at some measuring stations is below long-term averages due to warmer-than-normal temperatures and windy conditions.
Sheridee Elaine Inglet, daughter of Bart and Debbie Inglet from Fairview, participated in the 1998 Miss Idaho National Teenager Scholarship and Academic Program in Boise. Sheridee received first place in talent, chosen among the top 10 finalists out of 58 contestants. Sheridee also placed in the top Academic Achievements, receiving a trophy and a $2,000 scholarship.
Ray Buttars, Weston, a representative from the Idaho Board of Grain Producers, returned from New Jersey and Washington, D. C. where he attended the 1998 Farm Ambassador Program.
On the heels of the 1998 World Cup, to be held in France this summer, competitive soccer is very much alive in Franklin County, sort of. Alive, but without a home field. Three local youth teams are competing in the Cache Valley District Seven Youth Soccer Association. An officially marked field at North Cache in Richmond serves as their “home field.” The U-14 team is coached by LuAnn Nelson. Bruce Abrams guides the U-16 team. Thane Goodrich, Victor Reese and Alan Holt work with the U-19 team.
50 Years Ago, May 10, 1973
Jane Taylor, a dimpled cheeked brunette from Preston High School, captured the Miss Franklin County title in competition with 10 other girls. She succeeds Jill Baird, who is now first runner-up to Miss Idaho. Named as first alternate to the new Miss Franklin County was Roxanne Fonnesbeck of Weston and Cydne Hansen as second alternate.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s department has added two new deputies to its staff, Terry Allred and Stephen Hymas began official duties April 30, replacing Michael McKenzie who is going into business with a brother, and Darrell Gunderson, who is now employed by the state.
A valuable collection of pre-Columbian pottery, figurines and tools from Central America has been donated to Brigham Young University by Nathan J. and Allie Rogers Barlow of Salt Lake City, and natives of Preston. The unique collection, numbering more than 300 items, was given to the department of anthropology and archaeology, in honor of LDS Church President Harold B. Lee, a life-long friend of the Barlows and former schoolmate at Oneida Stake Academy in Preston.
Winners of the Franklin county Explorer Road Rally were Keith Rawlings, Fairview, third; Craig Jensen, Mink Creek, second; and Stan Jensen, Eighth Ward, first. Trophies were presented by Kenneth Porter, member of the district committee.
A house belonging to Clair Bosen was completely destroyed by fire of undetermined origin. The Preston Volunteer Fire Department answered a call received at 1:30 a.m., but the blaze had already consumed much of the upstairs and center of the house. The house is a rental unit, and was not occupied at the time of the fire. Sheriff Arlando Larsen said his department and a state inspector are investigating the fire.
75 Years Ago, May 13, 1948
Lynn Bright and Lyle Shipley brought back happy students and good news from the state music clinic held at Twin Falls...The local acapella choir won the only top honors from a field of 28 in their classification entered from the entire state. The Preston High choir, consisting of 90 voices trained by Shipley, was entered in the class B group, for schools having an enrollment of 800 or less. The 30-piece orchestra won a first and six other firsts were awarded local contestants but a list was not itemized by the judges in time for publication.
Another disastrous slide occurred Tuesday night, blocking Mink Creek canal and cutting off irrigation water supplies for farmers. The canal was cut in two by about 500 feet of the hillside which slid down across the waterway. The slide occurred just before the water enters the tunnel. It was one of the worst in many months and came at a time when farmers need the water for developing crops.
For the third year, Coach Bob Bunker’s Preston Indians won the fifth district track championship at Pocatello, nosing out the Pocatello Redskins 48.5 to 45 points. It was a whirlwind finish for the Bunkermen.
Opening of the Preston Paint and Glass Shop, 87 So. State, is announced. The new business is located in the Scott Texaco building, one door south of Persiana ballroom. It will be operated by W. R. Groves and his son-in-law, Don Llewellyn, both experienced in this type of enterprise.
Cows and horses whose owners allow them to run loose are page one news. Durwood Huls, chief of police, states that effective immediately such cattle and animals should be put under the care of owners, and at no time should they be allowed the freedom of roaming the rodeo park or other public grounds. “Freedom loving strays have caused considerable amounts of damage to public grounds so far this spring,” said Huls.
100 Years Ago, May, 1923
Preston Bros. and Company — when in need of Merchandise, call on Preston Bros. and Co., Weston, ID, we carry a complete line of seasonable merchandise of good quality. Prices right. Why not trade with your home merchants who build up the country and are paying heavy taxes for the maintenance of school, roads, and etc?
When the boys and girls begin growing up, trust in God and don’t make your advice too dry.
It may be that if the world were divested of all the people we don’t admire, like or agree with it wouldn’t be so interesting, after all.
The great handicap in the use of airplanes for mail carrying has been the loss of time through inability to fly at night. Night flying will be inaugurated this summer and a continuing service between New York and San Francisco will cover the intervening 3,000 miles in 28 hours.
