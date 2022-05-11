Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 7, 1997
To the sound of taps, a new flag was unfurled and raised in Benson Park and the old flag was retired. Taking part in the ceremony were VFW Commander Vern Rogers, Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Dennis Jensen, Boy Scout Troop 44 of the Preston LDS Ninth Ward, and members of the Preston A Battery 1-148 FA National Guard. The old flag was tattered, and it was time to retire it. The Scouts retired the flag, the Nation Guard did the flag burning.
Extreme wet weather, coupled with heavy snow and a thaw-freeze cycle this past winter, destroyed or damaged several hundred acres of the county’s alfalfa crops. The problem couldn’t have come at a worse time, because hay prices are high and are forecast to remain very strong this year because of increased demand and a short supply.
Forty-five adult volunteers were presented the highest honor a Boy Scout council can bestow on its most outstanding leaders. Among this group, two Preston scouters, Robert Miller and Keith Porter, were presented the coveted Silver Beaver award in ceremonies in Ogden.
Matt Phillips, son of Kevin and Sherry Phillips of Dayton, a senior, is studentbody president at West Side High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society and listed in Who’s Who Among American High School Students. He is Rotary’s Student of the Month.
Our flooding hasn’t occurred yet, but officials are watching rising temperatures and the Cub River closely because of a snow pack that is 200 percent of normal in some places.
50 Years Ago, May 11, 1972
Scouts and Scouters from Franklin County and northern Cache Valley turned out at Hull Valley Scout Camp to work on two major projects, at the same time earning credit toward badges or raise in rank for themselves. Guides from Mrs. Lynn Moser’s Troop 37 of Whitney helped in planting 2,000 two-year old Douglas Fir seedlings. Scouts of Clair Hollingsworth and Kimber Christensen’s Troop 74 of the Preston Seventh ward camped out in Cache National Forest prior to taking part in the tree-planting project.
Franklin county has taken its biggest step toward the reality of a sanitary land fill with plans made to have an engineer survey property belonging to Edwin Hendrickson of Dayton. The Hendricksons informed the commissioners that the county could use an area of the Hendrickson farm where several arms of a deep gully cut into it.
Real, live children are being used for laboratory work in West Side High School’s Life Management class. The class is co-educational, consisting of seniors. They have been working with a group of about 14 pre-schoolers, between the ages of three and four and a half, observing for an hour each morning the miracle of a child developing skills and experience needed to grow into maturity. Mrs. LeArta Hammond, class instructor, said the project has a two-sided benefit. It teaches students to appreciate and understand children, and perhaps understand themselves better. It also sharpens their observing powers and gives them actual working practice to help them better prepare for their own parenthood later in life.
75 Years Ago, May 15, 1947
An off-and-on rain — mostly on — for five days, or nights, this week practically assured bumper crops in Franklin county and adjacent areas, providing unpredictable elements do not turn against the farmer between now and harvest.
Vandalism at the Franklin and Dayton cemeteries which occurred last week has caused much indignation among residents. According to Sheriff Lee Hansen, persons unknown visited both cemeteries during the night and overturned tombstones, causing considerable damage to many of them.
The night visitors continued their deliberate work of destruction by pulling out flag poles which marked a number of soldier graves, and guard rails at the entrance to the cemeteries.
Officers for the Senior Class of 1947 are Darrell Handy, Jeannine Bradford, and Linden Beckstead. Faculty Advisor is J. Clifford Forsgren.
The telephone strike ended officially at one minute after midnight last night, and all service in Preston was resumed immediately, Bob Fulton, manager of the local exchange said this morning. The first local operator returned to the switchboard at 12:01 a.m. this morning, ending the strike which has paralyzed the telephone industry for approximately five weeks.
100 Years Ago, May 10, 1922
The Franklin county graduating exercise will be held in the Preston Opera House on Wednesday, May 17, 1922, at 10 a.m. There will be about 140 graduates from Franklin county this year exclusive of those who graduate from the Preston City schools. An interesting program has been prepared, consisting of an address to the graduates by Mr. G. T. Mitchell, president of the Preston Commercial Club and other addresses to be delivered by graduates from the various schools of the county. There will also be a number of good musical selections rendered by pupils from the graduating classes. A program of athletic contests has been arranged for the afternoon and a grand dancing social will be given at night. It is urgently requested that the public turn out to do honor to our boys and girls who are passing the most important milestone of their lives.
We are informed that a great many of our beet growers are hesitating to sign up an acreage for our local factory. There seems to be an element of doubt in the minds of many as to whether or not the factory will be completed this season. . . In the meantime, our local contractors are arranging their bids for various kinds of work. We are informed that Mr. Struve is bidding on the concrete work and bids are also being placed by local men for the installation of the machinery. Whitney people are bidding on the gravel hauling.