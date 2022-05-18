Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 14, 1997
Franklin City hosted officials from Ezra C. Lundahl Incorporated of Logan at a city meeting as they explained their plans to operate a steel fabrication company out of the old Del Monte building they recently purchased.
A new outlet for handmade baby items, ranging from crocheted booties, sweaters and afghans, to blankets, quilts, christening outfits and temple sealing wear is now open at 57 South State in Preston under the name of Vicki’s Cradle Boutique. Open only a few weeks, owner Vicki Golightly said she is pleased with the support she has received from the public. She says sewing is her “out” so her new shop is more fun than it is work.
Ben Madsen, Josh Anderson, Heath Early and Brady Murray, senior members of the baseball team at Preston High School were elated as the team brought home the first ever district baseball title. As McCoy Smith stuck out the final batters in the District Five title game, and the entire Indians squad dog-piled Smith on the mound, one could probably have seen a huge smile on Coach Mike Hansen’s face.
Miss Sheridee Elaine Inglet, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bart Inglet, has been selected as a finalist in the 1997 Idaho National Teenager Scholarship Program to be held on Boise State’s campus.
Ellis, Mary Jo and Mark Roberts are joining a trek west today. They joined the re-creation of the Mormon pioneer Trek in North Platte, Nebraska for five days in order to help a friend lead his ox team. North Platte is where the pioneers first began using the odometer, said Roberts.
50 Years Ago, May 18, 1972
Four boys erected directive signs for Clifton as a service project toward their Eagle Badge. They are members of Jay Moyle’s Boy Scout Troop 41 from Oxford-Clifton: Dennis Cox, Dennis Martin, Lewis Winward and Brad Povey.
Selected as Franklin County’s Dairy Princess was Claudia Casperson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Quentin Casperson of Banida. She was one of six young ladies vying for the title.
Carl Hoffman had his sixth grade band outside the classroom recently, going through the mechanical aspects of marching parade-style. Emphasis was being put on beginning simultaneously, keeping in position and turning a street corner correctly. The instruments seemed to be incidental at this point.
Dennis Bosworth is a very serious golfer who loves to eat good food — Chinese, Italian, anything. …As a salesman for U&I Furniture in Preston, Mr. Bosworth is in constant contact with the public. He says he enjoys meeting people, how ever, and adds that he likes Preston’s clean air, lack of noise and good people.
At the close of this school year, Mrs. Lula Williams will retire from a devoted and outstanding teaching career in Thatcher. She has been in the classroom for 38 years. She will be honored at a special dinner held at the Cedar View Supper Club in Soda Springs.
75 Years Ago, May 22, 1947
Flames which swept through the interior of the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lundgreen in Preston caused considerable damage before the alarm was sounded and the city’s volunteer firemen arrived on the scene. The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen.
The new 1946 Dodge car belonging to Hesy Robinson was demolished and its driver, Jack Q. Lundquist, left with abrasions of the head and hock, when the auto overturned three miles south of Preston.
“Honor the war dead and aid the wars’ living victims,’ will be the theme of the observance of Poppy Day. Every person in Franklin county will be asked to wear a memorial poppy and to make a contribution for the welfare of disabled veterans, their family and families of the dead. … Although the second world war is slipping rapidly into the past, it is believed that the memory of the young men who gave their lives in that conflict is still fresh in the minds and hearts of all.
High school days come to a close this week for nearly 200 students within Franklin county as diplomas are issued at commencement exercises. West Side graduates will be honored at exercises in Clifton. Preston high students received their certificates of graduation in their auditorium.
Four students have received gold pin typing awards for fifty words or more on the standardized Gregg test. The students who have won the pins are Jack Nash, Colleen Kjar, Geraldine Neilson and Lucy Auger.
100 Years Ago, May 17, 1922
We have a good Volunteer Fire Organization in this community. Now help them and yourself. They need smoke masks for fires in large buildings. We all need a lung motor to bring life back to the drounded, lightning strikers and those overcome by smoke etc. Your child may get drounded. Help! Yourself!, get that badge, one minute saves most homes. Help yourself get that badge.
ICE MAN — Those people desiring ice for the home use — to keep milk, butter, eggs fresh. Can get it by calling Cazier Bros. It will be delivered to your home.
We have long awaited the time when the factory would be completed, and would be grinding our sugar beets. The time has come, the work has been started. We have now been informed that a body of men and teams were sent to work last Monday on the factory grounds making preparations so that a large number of men may be placed there at any moments call. It certainly looks good to the people of Preston to see the factory move to its completion. This will give a large number of men employment this summer and it means a good pay roll for this community. So lets get behind the factory and give them our best support. Raise more beets, give the factory something to do this winter.