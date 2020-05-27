Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 24, 1995
If there’s a challenge issued and a good cause at hand, Dean Abrams is going to be in the middle of it. A member of the board of the Senior Citizens Center, he took on the challenge of living on the balcony of the Worm Creek Opera House until $15,000 are raised for the center.
West Side High School will graduate 49 seniors during commencement exercises at Dayton. Preston High School will hold its 1995 graduation with 151 receiving their diplomas.
Jason Rich, now teaching at Preston High as an art intern, recently had two of his paintings accepted into the 1995 Society of Illustrators Students Scholarship Competition in New York. Jason will begin graduate studies in illustration at Utah State University this fall.
It was the knocking on the door that woke them, but blaring bus lights and a spinning engine jolted the Jess Johnsons out of their sleep at 3 a.m. The driver of a Greyhound passenger bus had become lost on his route. His passengers, groggy from sleeping on the bus were lost and wandering around Johnson’s lawn. The driver thought he might be able to turn around in Johnson’s driveway. He became stuck, to the point that Jess finally had to pull the bus out sideways with his tractor.
Lydia Kendall, 12, received word that her poster has been selected for display in the Crayola Dream-Makers national exhibition. Lydia was one of 400 artists to be selected. Her work will be displayed at the Epcot Center at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fl.
50 Years Ago, May 28, 1970
First Bank and Trust of Malad was given approval by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for its proposed branch in Preston. The bank also named Webster C. Maughan, county supervisor of Farmers Home Administration and a vice president of the bank, as manager.
Work on the Preston High School football stadium is progressing with concrete bases for new bleachers about complete. The field will then be lighted. Lynn Fackrell is the general contractor.
In Franklin county, a significant proportion of the able-bodied male population above the age of 14 is, by choice, not going to school, not working and not seeking or wanting work. In the last ten years, the number of local people in this inactive category has risen considerably. It is part and parcel of the trend all across the country. Most are retired people who have sufficient wherewithal or sources of income to enable them to lead lives of leisure.
75 Years Ago, May 31, 1945
Approximately 4,469 hours of work have been contributed by women of this county to the spring work program providing clothing and other articles for the armed forces by the Red Cross.
Five new red ration stamps worth 10 points each and a similar number of blue ration stamps also worth 10 points each, will be valid for buying meats, fats and processed foods, respectively. All expire Sept. 30.
Last fall, one of our senatorial representatives made the statement that “If the enemy had sent trained saboteurs into the United States to wreck or annihilate the nation’s meat industry, they could not possibly have done the job so effectively as has been accomplished by WFA, OPA, and other government bureaus.” ... This week in Preston only one restaurant has been operating at a time while the other three have remained closed because they have used the quota of red points assigned them for the month of May.
Found in an RFD mailbox: “Dear Mailman: Attached is a check for $5 for which you will kindly get me a stamp to make our flivver (a rattle-trap car) a legal means of transportation for the purpose of going to the ration board for a permit to get gas to have our machine inspected so we may visit the ration board to get authority to buy a new tire so that our car may be in suitable condition to go pay our with-holding tax.”
100 Years Ago, May 27, 1920
The bad check menace must stop. We have called the attention of the public to the pernicious practice of issuing bad checks. In spite of several prosecutions practically nothing has been accomplished to check the evil... The law will be invoked. Govern yourselves accordingly. If you haven’t any funds in the bank, don’t issue checks. The following notice is posted in all Preston businesses. All check writers take note. “This Store is a member of the Preston Businessmen’s Association. Hereafter All Bad Checks will be protested and prosecuted. . . By Order of Preston Businessmen’s Association.”
Good place for sale cheap, 4-room house, good cellar, shanty, orchard, coop and run, 3-4 acre land, net wire fence. Price $1,600.
The city marshal informs us that he will make a tour of inspection to find out who has cleaned up around their premises and who has not. Those who have not will have the work done for them and it will be charged against them. We must have a clean town.
The recent rain storm was what was needed and came in the nick of time. All products of farm and garden should take on accelerated speed in growth from now on.
The first announcement of the 1920 Chautauqua program indicates that attractions to be presented are of the same high standard which has characterized programs in the past. Music, lecture, and entertainment lovers have much in store for them during the Chautaqua engagement sometime in June.