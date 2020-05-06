Quick highlights from the journalistic history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, May 3, 1995
A request to help sponsor a senior at Preston High School in attending the national youth leadership forum on medicine was approved by the Franklin County Medical Center board. The board agreed on donating $100 to Stuart Knapp, who will attend either the Texas or California forum in July. Administrator Mike Andrus said, “If we can encourage Franklin County residents to come back to this area it is a benefit to our community.”
Maureen Condie’s extra mile makes a difference in the lives of many people in our county. Condie is clerk of the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District. Because she “walks the extra mile,” Condie makes dealing with the government a more palatable experience.
It’s not that archery safety classes are anything new, it’s just that the response to the last one was so big, said Earl Baird, an instructor. The 12-hour course came to an end after archers demonstrated their safety skills on fake animal targets within the archery building in Preston.
Heritage Home will open it doors to the public for an open house on May 6, 7. A tour will be offered and light refreshments will be served. “We assist the elderly on a 24-hour basis. We are the bridge between a home and a nursing house.”
50 Years Ago, May 7, 1970
Citations will be issued for jaywalking on Main Street the police announced. “If we are going to teach our young people to respect the laws, surely we must teach by example.”
Recently the Preston unit of the National Guard leased the Beers Ranch near Linrose for practice maneuvers. When guard members went to the ranch they found it was being used as a public dump ground and there were 20 to 30 dead animals in one pile on the property. The Sheriff’s office then issued a warning to all persons in the county to refrain from dumping on the property. According to Sheriff Arlando Larsen, violators will be prosecuted.
The new census, now getting underway, will spotlight many changes that have taken place in Franklin County in the last 10 years. Additional information, to be gathered from one out of every four families, will indicate average income, rent paid, value of the home, means of heating, modern appliances, and automobile ownership, among others. The findings, when assembled, will present a detailed picture of social and economic conditions locally.
Preston Lions club will go out to sell their brooms to raise funds for their Sight Conservation Project. This project was responsible recently for bringing sight to a Preston man in the first successful cornea transplant in the state of Idaho under the Lions program.
75 Years Ago, May 10, 1945
Announcement of the opening of Randall’s Café in Preston was made. The firm will be located in the building formerly occupied by Clint’s Café, which was operated by the late Clint Hendricks and Mrs. Hendricks. The café will be managed by Max Randall and his sister, Wanda Heilig. They come to Preston not only as well-known former residents, but with considerable experience in this type of business.
Over 700 cars of Franklin county and vicinity were tested in connection with the government’s brake testing program under the direction of city and county law enforcement officials and sheriffs of two neighboring counties as well as a representative of the state highway department. They were tested for brakes, lights, and drivers were asked to disclose drivers’ licenses. It was found that one out of each nine cars was delinquent for one of the aforementioned reasons, with at least five percent of the cars that were tested having faulty brakes which is a serious situation.
The famed VE day finally came this week as an anti-climax. It had so many starts and so many stops that it reminded us of a highly sensitive two-year-old colt making its first race in the Kentucky Derby. By the time the first false alarms cleared, the A.P. had scrutinously told us of the actual happenings of the surrender several days before and old Joe Stalin had quit his stalling, the public’s enthusiasm had degenerated into a mere wisp when Harry and Winnie let us in on the “big scoop.”
100 Years Ago, May 6, 1920
BASEBALL! First league ballgame of the season — Wellsville vs. Preston, at the Preston Ball Park, May 12. This is to be a general holiday. Let us all get out and Whooper’ Up. Admission 50 cents and War Tax — Game called at 3:30 p.m. sharp!
Work is underway, getting ready for the reopening of the Sanitarium for the summer months. Considerable renovation is being done. It is believed the famous resort will open up within a short time with Mr. and Mrs. Phil Margets in charge.
M.I.A. tryouts will take place. The following events will be contested: Junior Boys Chorus, Junior Girls Chorus, and Declamation. There will be a grand ball in the evening at which awards and prizes will be given. Folk dancing will be featured. A one act drama will be given just before dancing commences which will demonstrate Beehive work. Everything will be free except the dance at $.75 per ticket. The stake M.I.A. workers have gone to a big expense and have done a great deal of work to make this affair a success. Come out and see what your boys and girls are doing in mutual work.
The water bond election held last week carried easily, the progressive citizens of the community having decided that they need the water and needed it badly. A little opposition developed, but it was not enough to cut any figure. The city fathers will now go ahead with improvements.