Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, November 8, 1995
Two special features of the Idaho Festival of Lights this year will be the presentation of “Scrooge” by the North Cache Theatre Guild, and a concert by the Bar J Wranglers of Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Ross Talbot remembers the day the Japanese surrendered to the United States, ending a war that had begun with the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Dec 7, 1941. On Aug. 5, 1945, Ross was in the Philippines, with the 149th Infantry Company, Regiment of the 38th Division, Co. F, with the U.S. Army. He learned about the surrender when he was given a copy of the Free Philippines, a newspaper published in Manila.
Glen Bingham didn’t think he would achieve one of his goals so quickly – that of performing with a professional Broadway company. His trip to Salt Lake City to audition was more or less “just for the fun of it.” Bingham said he was called three days after the audition and offered a position with the Jen Ryan Production Company. Bingham expects to return in May, 1996. He is the son of Lynn and Diane Bingham of Weston.
Thirty-three girls make up the girls basketball teams at Preston High this year. So far Coach Jeff Sessions is impressed with the teamwork and the hustle. “I have a lot of hopes for this team. They have a good team attitude.” Kimber Hall began the reference to the team as the “Preston Running Lady Indians,” and Sessions continues the tradition.
Children studying science under teacher King Smith are able to plot, plan and predict water levels in Franklin county. They don’t have extra-sensory capabilities. They participate in a program sponsored by the Natural Resource Conservation Office called Adopt a Snotel Site. Snotel sites are locations in mountains where computer equipment measures atmospheric conditions and make data available.
50 Years Ago, November 12, 1970
Franklin County’s official population in the 1970 census was 7,373, down 12.8 percent from the 1960 figure of 8,457, the Bureau of the Census, U.S. Department of Commerce, reports. The official population of the state was up 6.8 percent from the 1960 population count.
The Halloween Carnival sponsored by the Thatcher PTA was a huge success. Prizes were given for the best costumes.
Governments, even as people, go broke if they spend beyond their income. It makes no difference how essential we come to consider the goods or service, if we can’t afford it we can’t afford it. Canada has discovered it can’t afford ever-expanding medicare. Can we? Canada is cutting back, hopefully in time to avert an acute economic crisis. – Paul Harvey
75 Years Ago, November 15, 1945
The Vaccination program for Bangs’ disease among cattle got under way in the county, according to Daniel Roberts, county agent. The program will progress from community to community until the entire county has been covered.
The 1946 Pontiac will be on display in Preston this coming Saturday at the Lynn Auto Service on South State street. Lynn Longstroth will handle the agency for Pontiac and Buick in this county and the Pontiac is the first of these two cars to show.
Thirty-nine men have filed discharge notices with the Franklin county board of Selective Services in the past 10 days for the largest figure in the history of local inactivation of armed forces.
Regardless of how expensive and perfect your clothes may be – you aren’t well dressed until you have a sense of good humor and can smile.
There is one class of people who will have no trouble getting their jobs back now that war production is over. It is the housekeepers of the nation.
The Preston Indians (football) rounded off an excellent season on Armistice Day by defeating Montpelier 14-0 on a snow covered field with the snow coming down all through the game.
100 Years Ago, November 11, 1920
Fire was discovered at 4 a.m. yesterday morning in the Holladay-Gragun ranch blacksmith shop of Dayton, ID. About 20 tons of coal was stored in the shop which caught on fire and threatened a disastrous blaze as a handpower pump furnished the only available water. The fire was well under control before the well went dry. Mud puddles were dipped dry to complete the work.
J. E. Evans has a real bear story. He and his boy went up to Strawberry for timber the other day, it is presumed, and while there they both were treed by a 450 pound bear. J. E. shinnied up the tree, forgetting to take his gun, while the boy shinnied up another tree but had the presence of mind to take the gun with him. From the vantage point in the tree the boy fired four shots into the bear, which killed it. The light wagon they had was not large enough to carry the bear home whole so they skinned it and cut it up and now the family, it is said, is living on prime, juicy, bear steaks.
The other day a frenzied coyote came to the door of Dave Sant out on the Flat and began chasing his chickens. Mr. Sant went out and the animal rushed towards him showing fight. Not wishing to mix things without a weapon, he went back to the house for his gun. The animal however, got away before he could kill it. However, it returned again the next morning and it is believed that it bit the dog of Mr Sant. Finally the animal was shot. A similar animal has been troubling the Mannings and one or two sheep have been killed. The head of the animal has been sent to the state veterinarian for inspection for rabies.