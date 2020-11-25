Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, November 22, 1995
The Preston school board approved hiring Ken Geddes as the district’s new Drug Resource Officer. Geddes has worked as a drug and alcohol counselor for Road To Recovery with Franklin County for four years.
Vandalism has increased within the city of Preston. Vandals drove over up to 20 stop signs and put a hole in the city’s million gallon water tank over the last two weeks. A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the conviction of those persons involved.
One 14-year old girl is in custody and accomplices are being sought for a messy break-in at Jefferson Middle School. Desks and paper were covered with fire extinguisher foam. Books were dumped from their shelves. Rooms were entered by breaking glass in the doors. The damage was clearly a show of anger. The report follows one of red and black marker damage to three vehicles at Preston Drug. The girls said the cars were just on the way to the Jefferson.
Two people in Franklin County’s medical field were recognized as the 1995 Idaho Festival of Lights Queen of Lights and Lamplighter. Shirley C. Larsen and David B. Kerr were honored for their service to the community.
As if it were the hot spot in town to be, Franklin County Jail rarely lacks for occupants. Built in the 1930’s the jail was considered large enough to handle “heavy” occupancy – seven inmates. Times have changed and the population has grown beyond the capacity to house those residents who prefer to break the law than to keep it. To help alleviate the demand on jail cells, inmates with short terms (two days) have to wait until there is room to house them before they can serve their terms.
50 Years Ago, November 26, 1970
Preliminary work has begun on a $1,187,786 contract with Le Grande Johnson Construction Company of Logan, for a seven and one-half mile rebuilding job on State Highway 34 between Treasureton summit and Cleveland in Franklin County.
Clearing, fencing, and layout work began in early November.
Judging from the number of big-ticket household accessories that Franklin County families have been acquiring during the last few years, living standards are on the rise locally.
There are now 3,055 telephones in Preston. According to Mountain States Telephone, this is an increase of 86 from last year.
A Preston deer hunter dropped over dead just after getting a deer. After shooting the deer, Victor Vroman, 22, complained about being overly tired. He sat down for a minute and dropped over. The death is attributed to heart failure. With the aid of the big trackmaster from Utah Power and Light it was possible to get his body out of the mountains and brought to Preston.
Lynn Ransom was listed in serious condition at Logan LDS hospital following a “spectacular” wreck in Dayton. He was pinned under the car for about six hours during early morning hours. He was driving south through Dayton to Preston when the car he was driving went out of control on the curve near the West Side High School. It flipped end over end, coming to rest on the top and Ransom’s knee was pinned underneath so that he was unable to get out. The accident was discovered about 7 a.m. that morning.
75 Years Ago, November 29, 1945
A large cougar bagged by Tom Hawes and Pete Wickham of Franklin was the largest cat to be brought out of this area, weighed 150 pounds and measured approximately eight feet in length. Hunters reported signs of the cat’s presence during deer season. The fresh fall of snow presented the opportunity to pick up the trail of the animal. Cougars average a kill of one deer a week, more in deep winter.
Final check-up for cattle which might have been left on higher ranges from the fall round-up was made by Sheriff Lee Hansen in a plane piloted by Phil West from the local airport. The two and one-half hour flight was authorized by county livestock associations. Approximately 1,900 head of stock were placed on mountain ranges this summer and all but 12 have been accounted for.
The 300 German POW’s have made the sugar beet harvest possible. The prisoners will likely return to army prison centers next week and an officer is in the county at the present time arranging for their transfer.
One of Preston and Franklin County’s oldest business establishments was sold this week. Ras Jensen, blacksmith, here for the past 20 years, sold his interest in the J&S Shop on North State street to Junno Kjar, his partner of the past two years.
100 Years Ago, November 25, 1920
The boys at Weston High School have organized an agriculture club and the girls have organized a home economics club. The Weston High school basketball team will play their first game with the Grace school team at Weston.
Three hundred years ago this month the Pilgrim Fathers came to this wonderful land. This event will be celebrated Nov. 27, on the Saturday night following Thanksgiving Day at the Opera House in a grand Thanksgiving carnival. The most unique and enjoyable event of the season will take place.
Lunch was served in the dining room of the academy by the athletic committee, to the football boys and a few invited guests. It was a sort of booster meeting, and the short talks given were an incentive to spur the boys on to higher points of activity. Prof. Wilson had charge of the ceremonies, and short talks were made by Principal Thomas. C. Romney, Mr. Wilford Thorpe, Dr. A. R. Cutler, Jr., Editor W. L. Roe of the Citizen, Coaches Larsen and Gardner, Profs Harmon, H. R. Merrill, Captain Lee of the team and the toastmaster.