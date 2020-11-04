Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, November 1, 1995
The Lady Indians came from a slow season to take the state championship in volleyball. No one thought they would go so far this year. They had lost too many games. Surprise, they beat St. Maries for the title at the tournament in Cour d’ Alene, 11 hours from Preston. They were escorted into town the next night by four police cars and a fire engine and welcomed by family and fans. Coach Launa Moser consented to a new hairdo for the teams efforts, given by the team at the school’s assembly.
It is a toss-up as to who will be elected mayor of Preston in the elections next week. According to a poll, neither candidate was able to get a majority of those polled. Though one did lead the other in actual count. The candidates are Dr. David Beckstead and Jay Heusser.
Preston High School announced today that Marrisa E. Coombs has been named a Commended Student in the 1996 National Merit Scholarship Program. Marrisa is the daughter of Matthew and Barbara Coombs of Lewiston, UT.
In dentistry, he‘s the new kid on the block, but Derek Stokes isn’t a new face around town. The ’83 graduate of PHS is the son of Dr. Larry Stokes. Derek has returned to his hometown to practice dentistry.
Cold Weather Ahead. Now’s the time to order your coal. Oil treated slack coal, $58.85 a ton. Franklin County Grain Growers, Lamont Doney, Manager
50 Years Ago, November 4, 1970
Preston had a most quiet Halloween except for some eggs thrown by kids at cars and until about 4 a.m. when a person or a group made a trip through town and broke five store windows. Objects were thrown against or through the windows at Milo’s AG, Standard Station, Valley Implement and Carlson Furniture. A small window on the front of Arctic Circle was broken. A reward is offered by merchants for the arrest of the person responsible.
William Robinson, retiring Fair Board Chairman, was honored for his many years of service. He was appointed to the Franklin County Fair Board by county commissioners in 1948 and elected chairman in 1951. He succeeded Laude G. Wright, who served as chairman from 1939 to 1951. “Uncle Will” as he has been affectionately known in this area, is a native of Franklin County and a veteran civic leader.
Air Force ROTC Cadet Tom M. Newbold was awarded the AFROTC Valor Award for the conspicuous act of gallantry in freeing a man from a burning automobile. Newbold, returning home from work, was flagged down by a woman who had witnessed an automobile accident. He found 18 year-old Robert Thomas of Preston, pinned beneath a burning automobile, and without regard for his own life or safety, Newbold freed the trapped youth and carried him to safety. Within minutes the automobile exploded into flames and was completely destroyed.
Thrift is not a forgotten virtue of our computerized society. There are thrifty features offered by F. B. & T. – First Bank and Trust of Idaho, Preston Branch.
75 Years Ago, November 8, 1945
The Chamber asks railroad, county to study the hazards at crossings. This comes as a result of one tragedy just recently but which proves to be a mere repetition of similar accidents which have occurred over the years. They called special attention to the crossing at Thornsen when James Larsen was killed two weeks ago. Although proper signals are present at the crossing, due to extreme obscurity of trains approaching from the south, it is suggested that there should be even more safety precautions used at this particular crossing.
Franklin County’s traffic death toll of SIX, in as many weeks, is frightening. Of the six, three were young people of school age. THINK OF IT! Is YOUR child to be next? Are YOU to be the next victim?
Local game warden announced that there will not be open season on mink this year and there will be no open season on muskrats until April 1 when a 22-day open season will be observed.
Armistice Day will be observed Nov. 12 with a program from the American Legion and will continue throughout the day. Stores and public offices will be closed. Gold Star mothers are to be honored, guests of the Legion Auxiliary’s annual luncheon.
100 Years Ago, November 4, 1920
The election is over and people have chosen Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge. Harding will have close to 400 votes in the electoral college, and even the solid south tipped over its time honored customs and became sane for the good of the entire nation. . . This country born under the banner of freedom, tolerance and justice would never be surrendered to systems backed by an autocratic power.
Theo Petterborg has been dubbed the “windsplitter.” When he took Senator Reed Smoot down to Logan in company with J. N. Larsen and Dr. S. Evans in spite of the bad roads he accomplished the journey in 50 minutes. Senator Smoot said that Theo was the best fast driver that he had ever ridden behind.
The County Teacher’s Examination will be held at the Jefferson School in Preston . . . commencing promptly at 8:30 a.m. Paper, pen and ink will be furnished. Do not forget to bring any credits which you may desire to present in lieu of examination.
The local post of the American Legion is making extensive preparations for a Grand Armistice Day Ball to be given in the Opera House. All committees are working hard to make it a huge success. All service men who have received their Victory Medals are requested to wear their medals on that occasion.