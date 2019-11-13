Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, November 9, 1994
More reliable and additional information about local weather is now available thanks to Preston City and KACH Radio. Months ago Mike Adams, owner and manager of KACH, approached the Preston City Council about moving computerized weather recording equipment from the sewer plant to the radio station. Under the agreement, the city owns all the equipment.
By most measures, our nation has never been more prosperous. Corporate earnings are up. Employment is up. “Help Wanted” signs are everywhere. Yet 2.26 million Americans are presently receiving unemployment pay. — Paul Harvey
If you’ve been to a doctor for something as routine as a complete physical exam or something as complex as determining what is causing some exotic illness, it’s a virtual certainty that a laboratory was involved in helping your physician analyze what was wrong. The people who run the wide variety of tests in the laboratory are among the most highly educated and specialized in the health care field. Franklin County Medical Center has two full-time and one part-time medical technologists.
If this November’s weather prediction of cold, snowy weather comes to pass, mountains in and around Franklin County will be crowded in the near future with people snowmobiling, ice fishing and cross-country skiing.
Deer Cliff Inn, Closed for Season: We will open for group parties of 20 or more. We will re-open on Mother’s Day – 8 miles up Scenic Cub River off Hwy 91.
50 Years Ago, November 13, 1969
Four Preston football players were named on the South East Idaho Conference All-Star team this week. One was placed on the second team and two were honorable mention. Making the all-star team were Bob Godfrey, quarterback; Barry Knapp, halfback; Earl Fellows, end; and Charles Auger, center. The second team was Lynn Jepsen, end, and honorable mention went to Shane Burns and Bruce Gamble.
Dayton City Council is considering hiring a law enforcement officer to help curb speeding through the city. Efforts are also being made to collect delinquent water accounts.
Preston gained 90 telephones so far this year said local Mountain Bell manager, Gus Mink. Company third quarter results also show a steady increase in telephone usage and conversations. “Telephone statistics reflect a communities economic health and growth.”
Ski Whiz — One ride is worth a thousand words. Winter fun is yours with a 500 Super Sport Twin. Blaze your own trails to winter excitement. Dig in with crackproof, stretchproof poly track. Take tough knocks with forged steel ski spindles. Take every turn in stride with the lowest center of gravity going. Stay on the move with Massey-Ferguson service network all through-out snow country.
75 Years Ago, November 16, 1944
County bond workers will launch the Sixth War Loan drive Monday to raise $238,000 for the quota assigned to this area. Thirty-five ward chairmen and the county committee heard the plea of the treasury department officials for all Americans to support this climactic campaign.
The city purchased a new siren for Preston and this equipment has been installed on top of the library building. Some trial runs were given the siren and everyone who heard them noticed the improvement immediately. The preliminary soprano so typical of the old siren has been eliminated so that there is one constant tone throughout the sounding.
Workers of the Franklin County Sugar Company will stage a big dance this coming week as a wind-up of harvest work. The dance will honor the completion of the beet run at the local factory and the public is invited to attend. The dance will be called the “Sugar Tramps Bawl.”
Do you know there’s a good job for you? Where? On the Union Pacific Railroad as -Brakeman, Switchman, Fireman, or other tasks. Top Wages — No experience while learning — See our representative at U S E S Office.
100 Years Ago, November 13, 1919
On Armistice Day, Franklin county did herself proud in welcoming her brave soldier lads back to the valley in the mountains, where peace and good will abound. Although the weather man played a very nasty trick on the committee by putting over a near blizzard during the morning hours, nothing daunted, the committee kept sawing wood and pulled everything off that was scheduled to take place with the exception of the open air pictures. The parade, owing to the lateness of the year, was slightly delayed but when everything was started, no hitch occurred.
Sanitary Inspector B. T. Barr, arrived in Preston the other day and compelled one or two places here to clean up. When he left he gave out the following statement: “On my inspection in Preston I find most places in good condition. I collected a great deal of evidence that will call me back to town in the way of meat being killed in an insanitary manner. This meat I found in different parts of town, and it is a matter which will be taken care of on my return.”
The road to success is no rougher, or harder, or more painful than the road to failure, but there is a difference; we voluntarily choose to bear the pains of success, while the pains of failure are thrust upon us. The pains of success are as mental and physical as are those of failure.
A so-called philosopher once said; “If the rich do not spend the poor die of hunger.” ... Extravagance brings in no return. Money saved is not only kept, but it continues to work for its owner. The earning power of money which is spent is given up for all time. It is destroyed.