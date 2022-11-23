Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, November 19, 1997
Complying with the 1972 Clean Water Act has been difficult for dairies across Idaho, and recently, thanks to the efforts of three members of the Farm Service Agency, local dairymen have received funding to make their dairy environmentally safe. Jeff Johnson, Wilford Meek and Gale Moser were presented with an award in recognizing environmental concerns within Franklin County. These three have spent the past two years petitioning the state for financial aid to dairymen to bring their businesses up to the standards set forth by the Clean Water Act.
The musical works of Preston native Tyler Castleton will be performed in the Kent Concert Hall as Genesis presents “The Attic: Music inspired by the Christmas Box.” Castleton will accompany on the piano the singing artists who’ll present the music he wrote for the album.
Following about a year-long absence, Preston High School’s newspaper, “The War Cry” should be rolling off the presses this week. Brooke Barrington Ormsby, a 1990 PHS graduate, is the new after-school newspaper adviser and sees the publication’s re-birth as a way “to get students more involved” and also provide them with a meaningful learning experience.
New at Green Line Equipment Sales are its manager, service manager and a salesman. George Lusk, the new manager has 20 years experience with farm machinery…The new service manager is Mike Oliverson — not new to Green Line, but a dedicated service technician of the past few years. The new salesman is Blake Barfus another long time employee. In fact, he’s been there since Green Line opened it’s operation in Preston.
50 Years Ago, November 23, 1972
Months of planning and preparation was climaxed Thursday with the opening of Franklin county sanitary land fill on the Dayton highway west of Preston. All garbage picked up by the sanitation department from the city of Preston has been deposited at the site, compacted and covered since the opening, and soon it is to be expected that all refuse in the county will be taken care of in a like manner. County-wide pick up service in anticipated in the future.
H. Glenn Bingham, Dayton, was named acting chairman of the Franklin county library board. He will direct the board until they can meet and elect their own officers. Other members of the board as named by the county commissioners, include Alan Hampton, Franklin; Mrs. Glenn Keller, Mink Creek; Mrs. Don Barger, Treasureton; and Mrs. Boyd Stewart, Weston.
Two Preston men were named to the Southeastern Idaho Conference All-Conference team this week. They are Robert Moser, tackle and Raymond Poole, safety. Both are on the defensive team.
The beloved old Academy has been treated shabbily in the past--but despite the sins of expediency committed against it, unsightly alterations and landscape usurpation, it prevails as a gem of strength, grace, and charm. It is a mark of its innate greatness that it could withstand so many assaults on its integrity and still stand so proudly to dominate our skyline. And it is a priceless sight – not alone because it is old, but because it is beautiful — Newell Hart.
75 Years Ago, November 27, 1947
The Clarksdale Victory, the ship which was designated to be named in honor of one of Preston’s congressional medal of honor winners, the late Pfc. Leonard Brostrum, went aground on a little island off northern British Columbia Tuesday and was being pounded to pieces. The fate of 48 of its 51 crew members was not known. The ship was driven on the rocky island by mountainous seas. The aft section of the 10,850 ton ship had broken off and the huge waves were slowly beating the craft apart. Only three survivors had been sighted.
Aerial search has practically been abandoned as hope grows more dim each day that two Butte, Mont., men, lost on a flight somewhere in this region, will be found alive. Stormy weather, making flying hazardous and visibility from the air almost nil, has brought the search to an end.
When the car in which they were riding tipped over on the icy road near Bancroft, Scott Coburn received a broken leg, while the other two passengers, Blaine Schwartz and Orrin McKay escaped with minor cuts and bruises.
Why shop all over town? Do all your shopping at the American Food Store where prices are always low – quality always high. Cleanser, Crystal White, 5c; spaghetti, 16 oz., 10c; Pork & Beans, No. 2, 15c; fruit cocktail, No. 2, 39c; apple sauce, No 2, 15c; raisins, 15 oz., 15c; ground beef, 39c/lb.; beef pot roasts, A grade, 43c/ lb; picnic hams, tender, 55c/lb.
100 Years Ago, November 22, 1922
“That more than six million of dollars have been paid into various state treasuries by hunters of large and small game this fall is something that everyone does not know,” said Ira Neeley of the Winchester Store, the local Winchester dealer.
On December 2, in the Second ward meetinghouse there will be held a bazaar, where you can get clothing for women and children. Luncheon sets, quilts, fancy work, dolls and many suitable Christmas gifts, will be on sale, besides popcorn balls, candy and hot luncheon and other good things to eat.
“There are sights, and sights, and I like ‘em all,” said the farmer, “but by heck, the finest thing I’ve seen, by jing, is my big fat sugar-beet check.”
Our Special Thanksgiving menu will tempt the most finicky appetite. Give mother and the wife a rest and a treat. Bring the whole family here Thanksgiving. Dinner served from 11:30 a.m. to Closing time. — George’s Café
The Sego Condensed Milk people unloaded a carload of milch cows at Dayton last week for distribution throughout this county.
The Preston High School football team beat the Richmond High last week at Richmond, by the score of 19 to 6.
